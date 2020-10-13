** FEATURED STORY **
Childhood Friends: Sydney Sweeny, Madison Iseman Star in ‘Nocturne’ as Twins/ WATCH
*Once high school schoolmates in real life, both Sydney Sweeny and Madison Iseman take on the roles of twins in the Amazon exclusive “Nocturne.”
Throughout the film, the twins nearly hate each other, but of course, on set, it’s the total opposite. The roles weren’t that hard to tap into because the two stars have history.
“It was nice that Sydney and I were friends from high school, so we already have the chemistry there, which was really nice, Iseman says.
As if being Twins weren’t extreme enough, the film takes us through the unsettling rivalry between the sisters. The death of a fellow classmate brings supernatural forces into the lives of Vivian & Juliet.
“I always try to find characters that are different from each other,” Sweeney says. “When reading Juliet, I loved the emotional roller coaster and psychological mentality she goes through. Just bringing that to life, anything that would happen to her would affect me. It was really cool tapping into those places.”
Throughout the film, you’ll see the duo battle a lot of inner-emotional envy.
“It was a lot of jealousy and hate. They love each other but they’re siblings so, you hate each other but you love each other. You want each other to succeed but you don’t want each other to succeed. It’s this whole battle mentally and emotionally,” Sweeny told us.
As the rivalry grows, Juliet discovers the nightmarish cost of achieving perfection. “You’ll really see the dark side of jealousy and what it would do to a person,” says Iseman.
“Nocturne” is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 13, 2020.
Obama’s Facts and Favorites
*Since leaving the Oval Office on January 20, 2017, President Barack Obama, the 44th Commander-in-Chief’s name has never quite left the world of politics.
This being in part to his predecessor, a Mr. Donald J. Trump, routinely finding the time to accuse or blame him for any number of things such as wiretapping Trump Tower, implementing restrictions on private labs that created Coronavirus test kit shortages, and leaving no manual on how to deal with a pandemic, to name just a few.
These accusations have and continue to be proven false.
1) The Department of Justice in 2017 found no evidence of a wiretapping (Abramson, A., Time 2017). 2) According to the newsroom organization ProPublica, as cited by the Guardian, test kit shortages for Coronavirus can be linked to the: “CDC’s choice to develop and distribute its own kit rather than use the one recommended by the World Health Organization.” A choice that proved ill-advised as their test worked incorrectly in identifying virus samples with Covid-19. 3) The Obama Administration did in fact leave the Trump White House with a 69-page pandemic manual entitled “Early Response to High-Consequence Emerging Infectious Disease Threats and Biological Incidents” (Dale, D., CNN 2020). Yet, despite these falsehoods that invoke the Obama name, the 44th President in his own right has kept his name relevant.
Out of the public’s eye, the former president has continued to stay politically active. Using his vast appeal and popularity over these past three years, President Obama has given his insight on the state of America and provided his support for democratic candidates. His biggest endorsement coming on April 14, 2020 when he backed his former running mate, Joe Biden in his bid for the Presidency. Speaking of endorsements, here is a list of 111 democratic candidates running at all levels of government in over 21 states being recommended by the former President. Take a look below.
PRESIDENT OBAMA’S FINAL WAVE OF 2020 ENDORSEMENTS
ALASKA: Alyse Galvin, U.S. House (AK-AL)
ARIZONA: Mark Kelly, U.S. Senate; Tom O’Halleran, U.S. House (AZ-01); Hiral Tipirneni, U.S. House (AZ-06); Coral Evans, State House (LD-06); Felipe Perez, State House (LD-11); Jennifer Pawlik, State House (LD-17); Judy Schwiebert, State House (LD-20); Kelli Butler, State House (LD-28); Aaron Lieberman, State House (LD-28); Felicia French, State Senate (LD-06); JoAnna Mendoza,
State Senate (LD-11); AJ Kurdoglu, State Senate (LD-17); Doug Ervin, State Senate (LD-20); Christine Marsh, State Senate (LD-28)
COLORADO: Diane Mitsch Bush, U.S. House (CO-03)
CONNECTICUT: Jahana Hayes, U.S. House (CT-05)
DELAWARE: Sarah McBride, State Senate (SD-01)
FLORIDA: Alan Cohn, U.S. House (FL-15); Margaret Good, U.S. House (FL-16); Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, U.S. House (FL-26); Donna Shalala, U.S. House (FL-27), Joshua Hicks, State House (HD-11); Kayser Enneking, State House (HD-21); Patrick Henry, State House (HD-26); Geraldine Thompson, State House (HD-44); Jim Bonfiglio, State House (HD-89); Franccesca Cesti-Browne, State House (HD-115); Loranne Ausley, State Senate (SD-03); Patricia Sigman, State Senate (SD-09); José Javier Rodríguez, State Senate (SD-37); Javier Fernández, State Senate (SD-39)
GEORGIA: Jon Ossoff, U.S. Senate; Rev. Raphael Warnock, U.S. Senate; Lucy McBath, U.S. House (GA-06); Carolyn Bourdeaux, U.S. House (GA-07); Sara Tindall Ghazal, State House (HD-45); Nakita Hemingway, State House (HD-104); Regina Lewis-Ward, State House (HD-109); Mokah Johnson, State House (HD-117); Robert Trammell, State House (HD-132); Joyce Barlow, State House (HD-151); Matielyn Jones, State Senate (SD-45)
HAWAII: Kaialiʻi (Kai) Kahele, U.S. House (HI-02)
IOWA: Charles Clayton, State House (HD-09); Jen Pellant, State House (HD-16); Heather Matson, State House (HD-38); Kayla Koether, State House (HD-55); Eric Gjerde, State House (HD-67); Christina Blackcloud, State House (HD-72); Kelcey Brackett, State House (HD-91); Jennifer Kakert, State House (HD-92); Marie Gleason, State House (HD-94)
KANSAS: Michelle De La Isla U.S. House (KS-02) Sharice Davids U.S. House (KS-03) Jo Ella Hoye State House (HD-17) Mari-Lynn Poskin State House (HD-20) Jennifer Day State House (HD-48) Ethan Corson State Senate (SD-07)
LOUISIANA: Adrian Perkins U.S. Senate
MICHIGAN: Gary Peters U.S. Senate, Hillary Scholten U.S. House (MI-03) Jon Hoadley U.S. House (MI-06) Elissa Slotkin U.S. House (MI-08) Haley Stevens U.S. House (MI-11) Matt Koleszar State House (HD-20) Julia Pulver State House (HD-39) Padma Kuppa State House (HD-41) Sheryl Kennedy State House (HD-48) Christine Morse State House (HD-61) Jim Haadsma State House (HD-62) Angela Witwer State House (HD-71) Chokwe Pitchford State House (HD-79)
MINNESOTA: Dan Feehan U.S. House (MN-01) Angie Craig U.S. House (MN-02) Aric Putnam State Senate (SD-14)
Aleta Borrud State Senate (SD-26) Bonnie Westlin State Senate (SD-34) Ann Johnson Stewart State Senate (SD-44)
Melisa López Franzen State Senate (SD-49) Susan Kent State Senate (SD-53) Lindsey Port State Senate (SD-56)
MISSOURI: Nicole Galloway- Governor, Jill Schupp U.S. House (MO-02)
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Dan Feltes Governor, Chris Pappas U.S. House (NH-01), Ann McLane Kuster U.S. House (NH-02) Sue Ford State Senate (SD-01) Jenn Alford-Teaster State Senate (SD-08) Shannon Chandley State Senate (SD-11); Melanie Levesque State Senate (SD-12) Kevin Cavanaugh State Senate (SD-16) Donna Soucy State Senate (SD-18)
NEW MEXICO: Ben Ray Luján U.S. Senate
NEW YORK: Nancy Goroff U.S. House (NY-01) Ritchie Torres U.S. House (NY-15)
OREGON: Peter DeFazio U.S. House (OR-04)
TEXAS: M.J. Hegar U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON: Carolyn Long U.S. House (WA-03) Kim Schrier U.S. House (WA-08)
WISCONSIN: Ron Kind U.S. House (WI-03) Sara Rodriguez State Assembly (AD-13) Deb Andraca State Assembly (AD-23) Emily Siegrist State Assembly (AD-24) Kriss Marion State Assembly (AD-51) Beth Meyers State Assembly (AD-74) Kristin Lyerly State Assembly (AD-88) Amanda WhiteEagle State Assembly (AD-92) Paul Piotrowski, State Senate (SD-24); Jonathon Hansen State Senate (SD-30) Brad Pffaf State Senate (SD-32)
Source: The Office of Barack Obama
David Anthony is a new graduate of Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. A self-designated history buff and random fact finder, David could rattle your ear for hours with information. Born and raised in the City of Angels he is a huge fan of the city’s culture and hometown NBA team, the L.A. Clippers. A future attorney, businessman, and civil servant, he hopes to be an impactful individual in life. Contact David: [email protected]
Freedia Gives Us the Two P’s to Coping with Tragedy and Losing Someone to Gun Violence / WATCH
*We all may know Big Freedia as the legendary Bounce Queen but in the latest film “Freedia Got A Gun” the NOLA legend opens up in a way we’ve never seen before.
We sat down with Freedia and discussed gun violence, why this film is important and some advice for families who are also affected by gun violence.
What were your thoughts leading up to making this film?
Freedia: “Um- it was very tough just being that this is another part of my life and it was a deeper part of my life some of the stuff that I’ve dealt with and have saw. I was appreciative of the production company coming with me to get the story because I wanted to do something that would help the community of New Orleans as a whole, the black community…stuff that we’re seeing so many families are losing loved ones and are dealing with tragedies every day.”
What encouragement would you lend to someone who has lost a loved one to Gun violence?
Freedia: “The most important things are the two things that I tell people um, that I do everyday and its prayer and keep pushing. The Two P’s: You have to pray and you have to push. You’ve got to ask God to give you strength to keep on dealing with these things on a day-to-day basis. The most encouraging advice that I can give them is if something’s not going right in your life, do something different that can help change it, remember put God first and everything else should fall in line.”
Freedia Got A Gun premieres on Peacock Network Thursday October 15th make sure to tune in.
Team of Two Black Women Gets Positive Review For Vegan Cosmetic Brand Called Center IN
*Despite the irregularities associated with the year 2020, black-owned cosmetic brand, Center IN, withstood the limitations by the sheer quality of its products and services.
The company’s growing popularity for its all-natural skincare products has increased sales ten-fold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team at Center IN consists of black women wielding that “black girl power” to push the brand’s inventory consisting of skincare and haircare products entirely designed by them.
Center IN Skincare & Candles was founded by Licensed Esthetician, Nesha Blair, and entrepreneur, TK Trinidad. Blair’s valuable expertise in skincare and wellness, gives Center IN an edge to produce unique handmade skincare products and candles that are all-natural and Trinidad’s by any means necessary business development skills help to make the brand a one of a kind force to contend with. True to their mission statement of making innovative products available to people for improved mental wellbeing. Blair and Trinidad reveal their goal is, “To develop products for the body, mind, and soul that will remind one to look beyond the obvious.”
Much has been said about the fragrances created at Center IN. They are reportedly made from the highest quality of natural essential oils without the addition of any artificial substances. Being a unisex brand, Center IN has been the delight of many people looking to experience the best skincare and wellness routines.
What makes Center IN stand out is its brand image of being an all-black woman-owned company, a perfect example of black women empowerment. The successfully managed business proves how black women can hold up their own and even turn around a situation like the pandemic to their advantage. In doing so, Blair and Trinidad have shown keen business acumen backed of course by a string of products meeting its business goals.
Center IN has been lauded for the quality of its products and affordability. The products marketed by Center IN reflect the company’s high standards and commitment to customer value. Among the popular offerings are massage candles, body wash, body scrubs, beard shampoos, beard oil, hair oil, beard shampoo and body butter made from ingredients like natural cocoa butter, charcoal, brown sugar and turmeric. Keen to contribute its fair share to sustain the earth without compromising on quality, all Center IN products are homemade and completely vegan.
In addition to its sales activities, Center IN offers online consultation services on skincare and judging from a few customer reviews, they do not cost a lot. The perfect blend of quality and affordability has no doubt worked for Nesha Blair and TK Trinidad. Apparently, the secret is simple like the brand’s motto says, “We treat our customers like we want to be treated”.
For more information: https://centerin.co/collections/all
TK Trinidad & Nesha Blair
CENTER IN SKINCARE & CANDLES
Email: [email protected]
