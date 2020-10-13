Childhood Friends: Sydney Sweeny, Madison Iseman Star in ‘Nocturne’ as Twins/ WATCH

*Once high school schoolmates in real life, both Sydney Sweeny and Madison Iseman take on the roles of twins in the Amazon exclusive “Nocturne.”

Throughout the film, the twins nearly hate each other, but of course, on set, it’s the total opposite. The roles weren’t that hard to tap into because the two stars have history.

“It was nice that Sydney and I were friends from high school, so we already have the chemistry there, which was really nice, Iseman says.

As if being Twins weren’t extreme enough, the film takes us through the unsettling rivalry between the sisters. The death of a fellow classmate brings supernatural forces into the lives of Vivian & Juliet.

“I always try to find characters that are different from each other,” Sweeney says. “When reading Juliet, I loved the emotional roller coaster and psychological mentality she goes through. Just bringing that to life, anything that would happen to her would affect me. It was really cool tapping into those places.”

Throughout the film, you’ll see the duo battle a lot of inner-emotional envy.

“It was a lot of jealousy and hate. They love each other but they’re siblings so, you hate each other but you love each other. You want each other to succeed but you don’t want each other to succeed. It’s this whole battle mentally and emotionally,” Sweeny told us.

As the rivalry grows, Juliet discovers the nightmarish cost of achieving perfection. “You’ll really see the dark side of jealousy and what it would do to a person,” says Iseman.

“Nocturne” is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 13, 2020.