Boy, 5, Fights off Home Intruders With his Toys as Mom is Held Hostage (Watch)



*A street in Miami will soon be renamed after Trayvon Martin.

Located in front of the Miami high school that Martin attended before he was gunned down by Geroge Zimmerman, the 0.3 mile stretch will be renamed Trayvon Martin Avenue this coming week. According to CNN, Miami-Dade County commissioners approved the resolution to name a portion of NE 16th Avenue after the late 17-year-old.

“Trayvon Martin was a typical teenager who enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, watching movies, and talking and texting on the phone,” the resolution read. It also he was “developing advanced mechanical skills and, among other things, was known to be able to build and fix dirt bikes… Martin intended to stay close to home and attend college at either the University of Miami or Florida A&M University.”

Trayvon’s killing sparked nationwide protests and led to the formation of the Black Lives Matter movement. Zimmerman was acquitted of the murder, sparking national outrage.

News of the street name change comes after Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon, lost the race for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners.

According to The Miami Herald, Fulton lost to Mayor Oliver Gilbert by less than 1 percent, receiving only 331 fewer votes.

Since her son’s murder, Fulton has advocated to make South Florida communities safer. She co-founded the Miami Gardens-based Trayvon Martin Foundation in the district she planned to represent had she been elected to the Miami-Dade County Commission.

“My time as a public servant began 30 years ago at Miami-Dade County. Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” Fulton said in an Instagram post last year. “But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.”

Fulton formally announced her candidacy in May 2019, according to CNN.

“At first, I didn’t want to be the voice for Trayvon after he died but I decided I have no choice. Now, I’m called to act, and called to serve,” Fulton previously said. “It became clear to me there’s an opportunity to turn our family’s tragedy into something positive for many other families.”

Fulton addressed her family’s tragedy and the aftermath of Trayvon’s death in a book she co-authored with her son’s father, Tracy Martin, titled “Rest In Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.”

