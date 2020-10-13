BLIND ITEM: A Family Member is the Beneficiary

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The Darkness: I think all too often when people discuss the darkness in Hollywood or the elite, the people being spoken about tend to be older, which is true. At one point they were young too though. Looking at some people emerging though to take their place, a couple of have stood out and they are both female singers. One is a one named A list singer who has shown she is willing to do whatever it takes to get ahead of people or control people. She hosts gatherings at her house where she gets rid of the weak. She wants people who can help her bring forth her message and to also get control of those even younger than her so she can mold them the way she wants. Another singer is A- list and is just evil. She goes about it in an entirely different way. She is all about destroying the careers of people who get in her way. She will ruin their lives if they don’t support her. She corrupts everything she touches. She relishes in it.