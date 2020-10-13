Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: A Family Member is the Beneficiary
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
I have assumed it was either a jealous lover who didn’t like her yachting with others or an ex. It turns out though, a family member is the beneficiary of a multi million dollar life insurance policy. Opens up a whole bunch of other avenues to explore.
Can you guess the mystery celebrity at the center of this Blind Item?
BLIND ITEM: The Family Fallout
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
One of the reasons for the fallout between this A list rapper and her sister is because it is really bad form for the sister to have slept with the husband of the rapper.
Can you name the rapper, her sister and her husband?
BLIND ITEM: The Darkness
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The Darkness: I think all too often when people discuss the darkness in Hollywood or the elite, the people being spoken about tend to be older, which is true. At one point they were young too though. Looking at some people emerging though to take their place, a couple of have stood out and they are both female singers. One is a one named A list singer who has shown she is willing to do whatever it takes to get ahead of people or control people. She hosts gatherings at her house where she gets rid of the weak. She wants people who can help her bring forth her message and to also get control of those even younger than her so she can mold them the way she wants. Another singer is A- list and is just evil. She goes about it in an entirely different way. She is all about destroying the careers of people who get in her way. She will ruin their lives if they don’t support her. She corrupts everything she touches. She relishes in it.
Can you name both singers?
BLIND ITEM: Haunted Celebrity Mansion
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The old manager is always trying to sell off things for more cash. I really can’t believe she raised the price of one property. Several years ago, someone made an offer and the home inspector went to inspect it and said he thought he saw two ghosts. The mother and the daughter. He got out of there. The buyer didn’t believe the story, but went with a new inspector to look at the property and they lasted about ten minutes before getting out
Can you name the former manager, mother and the daughter?
