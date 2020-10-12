Today’s Video
‘We Are Coming’: The Lincoln Project Drops New Anti-Trump Ad ‘Transfer’ (Watch Spot & Their ’60 Minutes’ Piece)
*As a segment about The Lincoln Project was airing Sunday on “60 Minutes,” their latest anti-Trump ad was being unfurled on YouTube, this time targeting 45’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election.
Titled “Transfer,” the spot from the group of prominent anti-Trump conservatives features a narrator saying: “Thank you, Mr. President, for taking off the mask. Thank you for threatening America with violence when you lose, demanding only your votes are counted, for trying to rig this election and intimidate voters, for embracing the tactics of the tyrants you admire, for trying to use those tactics against the American people. Thank you for making sure every American knows exactly who and what you are, because we’re perfectly aware — you aren’t joking and you aren’t trolling anyone. The future you and your pet senators want is just as it appears. But your time is nearing. Your legacy and your place in history awaits. A legacy of failure — a blight on our history. Defeat is coming. Accountability is coming. We are coming.”
Watch below:
And in case you missed their “Walk of Shame” spot released Friday, Oct. 9…
Below is Sunday’s “60 Minutes” segment on The Lincoln Project and the fury behind their disdain for the head of their party.
Entertainment
THE REAL: Would the Ladies Break Quarantine For Sex? + Jay Ellis Stops by! / WATCH
*On Monday, Oct. 12 on “The Real,” it’s “cuffing season”! But in the current times of COVID, it is being referred to as “coving season.”
The ladies of The Real discuss whether or not they would break quarantine during the pandemic to “cuff” for the company of a man. If so, how they would do it?
Co-host Adrienne Houghton talks about growing up in a blended family and then marrying into one. She offers advice to parents living in a similar situation and having a difficult time with it.
Then the ladies welcome Jay Ellis who talks about being a new girl dad, the over-the-top Emmy party that his co-star/boss Issa Rae threw last month, and how he sought out the advice from Jordan Peele right before directing an episode of Insecure.
Later, Drea de Matteo joins the ladies and discusses her Sopranos-inspired podcast Made Women, how her heavy New York accent became her saving grace in her acting career, and about the time she was mistaken for Madonna at a movie premiere before she was even famous!
Would the Ladies Break Quarantine for “Coving Season?”
Adrienne’s Advice to Parents in Blended Families From Her Own Experience
Jay Ellis Turned To Jordan Peele For Directing Advice
Would the Ladies Break Quarantine for “Coving Season”?
Jeannie Mai: Who are you willing to “covy” up with. Garcelle? Who? Who ? Who? Who?
Loni Love: Yeah! Come on, Garcelle!
Garcelle Beauvais: I’m not willing to “coving”, “coving”, “COVID” with anyone.
Adrienne Houghton: Who’s it gonna be?
Garcelle: None of it!
Jeannie: Really?!
Garcelle: I don’t know if anybody– I don’t know if anybody…
Jeannie: If you had one person in the world right now…
Garcelle: Wait a minute!
Jeannie: Anybody in the whole world! Anybody! You don’t have a person in mind?
Garcelle: I have a few people in mind. But my thing is, is it worth the risk? Am I gonna do a temperature check? Do I need four negative COVID tests? What do I need so I feel secure? Listen, I get it. There are times I am lonely. There are times my kids are sick of me hugging them. They wish that I would hug somebody else, but I’ve got nobody else. (Chuckles) But, I don’t know if it’s worth the risk!
(EDIT)
Garcelle: Girl, I’m horny as hell! (Laughs) Can I say that?
Jeannie: That– no– YES!
Adrienne: Yes.
Jeannie: Yes, Garcelle! Speak your truth! We hear you, girl!
Garcelle: I just did! I just did.
Adrienne: So, So., Garcelle… I’m not being weird, but, but…
Garcelle: I hope my kids aren’t listening!
Adrienne: Do you have someone?
(Loni Love begins to dance in her chair)
Garcelle: There goes Lon… with her dance! (Laughs)
Adrienne: Garcelle, do you have someone that you go to if you are in need?
Loni Love: Yeah, she do!
Garcelle: No! I go through my dresser– I go through my dresser drawer… (Laughs) is what I do.
Jeannie: And, you know what?
Adrienne: Okay!… And that dresser drawer is COVID safe!
(Loni rolls her eyes)
Garcelle: Look at Loni!
(EDIT)
Loni: I would suggest if I was single… and I was lonely… you know, I would try to do the Zoom dating. Um, I would really try to get to know somebody. I would, if I felt– I would do the parking lot, meet him face-to-face, talk to them, see how they– then I would start getting COVID tested. And see if we could at least meet up somewhere safely outside where we could see each other. But, definitely get the COVID test. Um, if I were to have relations with the person, I would make them– I would make them take a temperature test, have a negative COVID test, and I would also make them wear a mask when we doin’ it.
Garcelle: That’s so not sexy, Loni! That is not sexy at all.
Loni: Yeah, but you would rather…
Garcelle: Come on.
Adrienne: I’m not doin’ it with a new person! I’m calling up an old friend.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Normani Says Her Mother’s Breast Cancer Has Returned
*Singer Normani has revealed that her mom, Andrea Hamilton – a breast cancer survivor – is battling the disease once again.
On Sunday, Hamilton shared the news on Instagram. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” she wrote alongside a photo of a rosary, adding, “I did it once and I’ll do it again! #CancerWho.”
Normani also posted her mom’s message on IG, along with the caption “we got this mommy.” She also described her mom as “my warrior” in the comments and called her “the strongest woman that I know.”
Hamilton and her daughter previously opened up about her cancer battle in a 2018 interview with Paper magazine.
“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was around 5 years old, and it was the scariest point in all of our lives,” Normani said at the time.
READ MORE: Normani Finally Addresses Camila Cabello’s Racist Posts: ‘I Struggled with Talking About This’
View this post on Instagram
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me 🙏🏾 I did it once and I’ll do it again! #CancerWho
“I didn’t know much about breast cancer, and though I was always educated by my doctors to do my self–breast exams and everything, I took it for granted. You can kind of turn a blind eye until it actually happens to you,” added Hamilton.
“I was about 33 years old and I wasn’t doing my breast exams on a regular basis,” she continued. “I don’t know what it was but something told me to check that day that I found the lump. I immediately went to the doctor. By doing my own self breast exam I caught it at an early stage.”
Normani said, “I just remember her being so strong for our family. She’s the one that really did keep us hopeful, and God really did bring us through that time.”
She also noted at the time, “Our biggest thing is that we’re so grateful God brought us out of that situation and out of that darkness,” Normani said. “It’s part of our purpose and part of our service, to be able to go out and share with people, and to say, ‘We’re here for you and we’ve also been through that darkness as well, but there’s really light at the end of the tunnel.’ I just want people to feel supported and heard and know that we’re here.”
Entertainment
Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden is Fly on Mike Pence’s Head During SNL Cold Open [WATCH]
*Jim Carrey returned for the second episode of the new “SNL” season, this time appearing as the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s hair during the Vice Presidential debate on Wednesday.
Maya Rudolph also showed up to play Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris opposite Beck Bennett as Pence, and Kate McKinnon as moderator Susan Page.
Carrey made his debut as Joe Biden for last week’s SNL season premiere episode, alongside Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump. This week, the comedian hilariously channelled Jeff Goldblum’s character in David Cronenberg’s 1986 remake of “The Fly.”
In the sketch, Carrey’s Biden is sitting in the living room with Heidi Gardener as Jill Biden and they’re watching the vice-presidential debate between Pence and Harris. Biden is concerned about how the debate is going and decides to intervene by using an experimental teleportation device — which is a replica of the one from “The Fly.” In the movie, Goldblum’s character doesn’t realize there’s a fly in the machine with him while testing the device, so just like in the film, Carrey’s Biden’s teleportation trip is botched when his DNA is blended with a fly. He still lands on Pence’s head in the skit.
READ MORE: SNL’s Chris Redd Talks Season 46 of the Classic Sketch Show and Fav Black Female Comedians
The story behind 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘭𝘺. pic.twitter.com/IpawB5Y86U
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 11, 2020
“Mr. Vice. President, do you not feel that at all?” asked Page.
“I’ll tell you what I feel, Susan. I feel for the businesses that are going to be crippled by Joe Biden’s tax cuts,” Pence replied.
“Yes, yes, your economy is so in the toilet, I want to lay my eggs on it. What what?” said Carrey’s Biden. He then transformed into Goldblum in “The Fly.”
“God created dinosaurs. Dinosaurs became Republicans. Republicans created Trump. Trump destroys God,” Carrey’s Biden said, mocking Goldblum’s classic line from “Jurassic Park.”
At the end, Keenan Thompson appears as Herman Cain and warns Americans not to trust the “white devil about that Rona.”
“These fools Trump and Pence killed me, man,” Thompson’s Cain said. “They invited me to a rally with no masks. They said ‘everything is fine, Herman.’ I catch corona, Trump tells me, ‘Everything is fine, Herman.’ The White House doctors, they check me out, and they, ‘Everything’s fine, Herman.’ Three days later I’m gone! If you watching this at home, don’t trust this white devil about that Rona.”
Scroll up and watch the full skit via the YouTube video above.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]