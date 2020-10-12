VIDEO: Princeton’s Former Woodrow Wilson Dorm to be Renamed After Black Woman, Mellody Hobson

Aniyunwiya “The Principle People” The Great Tellico (Talikwa) Chota Over The Hills

The illustrious history of the Moytoy, OverHill Cherokees, and the monumental impact of their founding first-family, Amatoya Moytoy1, King of Chota and The Great Tellico, has been literally drowned in the depths of the Tennessee River. Some say it was intentional to hide the genesis of the Cherokee, or the area’s unexplained American antiquities and numerous OverHill Cherokee mounds, monuments and artifacts not fitting into the mainstream academic explanation of American history as we know it which spans thousands, possibly tens of thousands of years or more.

The history we all have been taught in school, led us to believe that ancient America was a barren landmass occupied by a few hunter-gather tribes who wandered across the Bering Strait after the ice age, dubbed the Clovis.

However, overwhelming new evidence discovered over the last several years, has found evidence of an earlier indigenous population inhabiting the Americas before the so-called Clovis people.

Through genealogy, scientific genetic findings, gene sequencing, and coding, (tracking maternal and paternal bloodlines). This evidence along with ancient remains discovered in archeological mounds and sites prove beyond a shadow of doubt, that America Indian Antiquity – is in fact – ancient.

Most mainstream Cherokee history taught in schools starts in the late 18th century with John Roth’s “The Greatest Cherokee” (John Roth born October 3, 1790) and the creation of the Dawes Rolls in 1893 and after.

The Dawes Roll commission was created to accept applications for tribal enrollment between 1899 and 1907 from American Indians of the Five Tribes. However, by utilizing a color-code and blood qualifier, it actually became a formal legal mechanism for excluding some full-blooded American Indians with a darker hue/complexion. It systematically assisted in reclassifying many American Indian ethnicities as Colored, Negro, Black, Freedmen or African.

Because a large number of our ancestors refused to surrender to the colonizing of the United States (the thirteen colonies) or be moved, by way of the “Trail of Tears, thousands, maybe millions of American Indians resisted and fought back for hundreds of years … decade after decade, until finally the resistance was forced to flee over the Appalachian mountains, Cumberland Gap, and/or down the rivers.

The original Cherokee and Moytoy lineage, legacy and incredible history has been snuffed-out, robbed of culture, dismissed, and stripped of heritage and identity.

Disenfranchised, ignored, and re-classified as Negro, colored, Mulatto, Black, Freedmen, slave, and or African American, our ancient history, buried, burned and in the case of the “Over The Hills” Cherokee Country, it’s all literally under the Tennessee River.

Eugenics and Paper Genocide

One of the masterminds of Indian deception was Walter Plecker, a so called-doctor, eugenicist, and avowed white supremacist. As a member of the Anglo-Saxon Club of America he was also director of the Virginia Bureau of Vital Statistics from 1912 to 1946. He is solely responsible for the development and state-wide execution of “paper-genocide,” the art of killing off the indigenous American population, with the stroke of a pen through volunteer United States Census takers and new Federal Laws created at the time. This was a cleaver, unique form of oppression.

Over The Hills, Cherokee Country, North America

OverHill Cherokees lived in the historic settlement that is now the state of Tennessee, which is in Southeastern United States and is on the west side of the Appalachian Mountains.

Positioned along the lower Hiwassee river, the OverHills rose to prominence in a remote location at the far end of the Trading Path road. The location was so remote that only selected traders and explorers willing to make the dangerous journey into the unknown interior and over the Cumberland Gap, would attempt it.

Until now, not much is know of the “Original Over The Hill Cherokee Nation.” Beginning in the 1600s with Amatoya Moytoy l and Elizabeth “Pride” Shawnee, married in 1630 in Shawnee Nation, Virginia.

Both Beloved ancestors of the Cherokee are buried in the Nikwasi Great Mound, in Franklin, North Carolina.

Cherokee Secrets

The historically unknown Moytoy’s of Tellico for years have been classified as a hoax and myth by the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma and the Eastern Band Cherokee. Recently however, the Eastern Band Cherokee was granted rights over the Great Nikwasi Mound located in what is now the city of Franklin, North Carolina. However no one has officially announced who is buried there. It’s called “The place of the Cherokee Eternal Flame.”

Confirmed by United States marriage and census records, along with birth and death certificates and monument burial site with name and location, why has this history of Amatoya Moytoy l and Elizabeth “Pride” Shawnee been kept so obscure and hidden?

The American Dynasty this Moytoy union created would become legendary, producing the first “King of Chota” who would marry the First Beloved Woman of the Cherokee from Great Tellico and together would design a mighty “House of Kings, ” “House of Queens” and “House of Warriors that would reign, protect and successfully lead the great OverHill Cherokee Nation for at least 150 years.

The mighty Moytoy bloodline, military intelligence, might, and political savvy, combined with endurance and pure courage would perpetuate a mythical legend so magnificent and awesome that it would be relegated to a myth, hoax, lie, and/or fable by mainstream academia and the government sanctioned Cherokees starting in the 1800s.

Not until oral history, genealogy, scientific advancements, and genetic discoveries of the Americas has the Moytoy Dynasty been re-discovered and identified, along with the added research provided by Family Tree, American Indian Project. It was done by tracking bloodlines, through a maternal, and paternal gene coding family lineage.

The mighty Cherokee warriors continued to fight in the mountains of Cherokee Country throughout the Cumberland Gap, costing many of them everything including land and in some cases, they were captured as prisoners of war and enslaved.

Over The Hills, Cherokee Country, North America

(Graphic Caption: ” On the West Side of the Twenty four Mountains, commonly called Over the Hills”)

Names of the Principle or Headmen of each town, and number of fighting men they sent to war.” – Henry Timberlake March 1762

Erased American History

Historical Chota, The Great Tellico, Over The Hills, Indian Country (North America) – has all been destroyed/eliminated. Erased off the map and stricken from history like a Roman conquest of power – a distant memory, fading like the sun setting in the west … drowning in mystery, lying beneath the man made Tennessee Dam and River. Those magnificent cultural centers of activity and trade, include Mialaquro ( Great Island ) Governed by Chief Attakullakaulla, Toskegee, Tommotley, Toqua, Tennifsee, Chillboney, Settacoo, and Tallafsee, among others lessor none communities and tribal sites.

The OverHill town of Chota, is now Monroe County, Tennessee. It was the capital of the entire Cherokee Nation from the 1600s through most of the 18th century. The town of Tanasi became the namesake for Tennessee state.

Many prominent Cherokee, including my ancestors the First Beloved Man and Woman of, Chota and The Great Tellico, were in my opinion, pure-American heros and some of the greatest warriors that every lived.

It’s time for the OverHill Cherokee, King Amatoya Moytoy of ” The Great Tellico” and the Moytoy Dynasty to be placed back into mainstream history’s House of Kings.

First Beloved Man of the Cherokee Moytoy of Tellico

Amatoya Moytoy1 , Corn Planter ( b. 1607 d. 1675 in Running Water Village, Tennessee, founder ). Married Pride Shawnee,

Chief Amatoya Montoy, King of Chota ( b. 1640 d. 1710 )

Chief Kanagagota, Old Hop, Fire King of Chota, ( b. 1681 d. 1761 )

Moytoy of Tellico ( b. 1687 d. 1760 )

Princess AniGaWib ( b. 1686 d. 1730 )

Chief Urk Moytoy ( b. 1690 )

2Amadohiyi, Rainmaker, Emperor of the Cherokee in the year of 1630 married Nancy Gosaduisqa Shawnee, at Shawnee, Fredrick Virginia North America

Married Pride ( Cornstalk ) Shawnee in 1636

Amatoya Moytoy of Tellico, Head Warrior of Tellico, first Moytoy Chief ( b 1687 d. 1749 Buried in Nikwasi Franklin North Carolina

Nancy Gosaduisqa Shawnee ( b. 1664 in Tellico d. 1732 )

Canacaught Great Conjurer

Queen Mary Kittamaquud1 ( b. 1610 d. 1640 )

Mary Kittamaquud2 ( b. 1633 d.

Moytoy2 Amadohlyi , The Pigeon of Tellico, Emperor of the Cherokee 1730 – 1760

Chief Kanagagota2 ( Kanagatuckco ) Cunene Shote, Kunagadoga Standing Turkey ( b. 1704 d. 1783

Amouskositte Moytoy Bad Water ( b. 1728 )

Attakullakulla Little Carpenter, The Great Warrior of Chota ( b. 1710 – 1777 )

born in Chota.

Oconastota Stalking Turkey, The Raven, ( b. 1710 – d. 1783 ) born and died Chota

Nanye’hi, Nancy Ward ( b. 1738 1824 ) born in Chota

Amo-Adaw-ehi Moytoy of Citico ( b. 1759 – d. 1761 ) begin of Anglo-Cherokee War

( nephew of the Montoy of Tellico

Hanging Man. ( b. 1780 d. 1792 )

Black Fox ( b. 1801 d. 1811 )

PainKiller ( b. 1811 d. 1827 )

Amatoya Pigeon of Tellico ( b. 1867 )

( partial listing, dates fluid. )

December 13, 1825 Cherokee Nation Description Letter from David Brown to Hon. James Barbour, Secretary of War, Office of Indian Affairs:

” The Cherokee Nation you know, is in about 35 degrees north latitude; bounded on the north and west by the state of Tennessee; on the south by Alabama, and on the east by Georgia and North Carolina. The. Country is well watered; abundant springs of pure water are found in every part. A range of majestic and lofty mountains stretch themselves across the nation. The northern part of the nation is hilly and mountainous. In the southern and western parts, there are extensive and fertile plains, covered partly with tall trees, through which beautiful streams of water glide.

These plains furnish immense pasturage, and numberless herds of cattle are dispersed over them. –

Horses are plenty, and are used for servile purposes. Numberous flocks of sheep, goats, and swine, cover the valleys and hills. On Tennessee, Ustanala, and Canadagi rivers, Cherokee Commerce floats. The climate is delicious and healthy; the winters are mild. The spring clothes the ground with its richest scenery. Cherokee flowers, of exquisite beauty and varie-gated hues, meet and fascinate the eye in every direction. In the plains and valleys, the soil is generally rich: producing Indian corn, cotton, tobacco, wheat, oats, indigo, sweet and Irish potatoes. The natives carry on considerable trade with the adjoining states; and some of them export cotton in boats down the Tennessee and the Mississippi, and down the river to New Orleans.

Apple and peach orchards are quite common, and gardens are cultivated, and much attention paid to them. Butter and cheese are seen on Cherokee tables. There are many public roads in the nation, and houses of entertainment kept by natives. Numerous and flourishing villages are seen in every section of the country. Cotton and woollen clothes are manufactured by Cherokee hands, are very common. Almost every family in the nation grows cotton for its own consumption. Industry and commercial enterprise are extending themselves in every part. Nearly all the merchants in the nation are Native Cherokee. Agricultural pursuits ( the most solid foundation of our national prosperity ) engage the chief attention of the people. Different branches in mechanics are pursued.”

” The population is rapidly increasing. In the year 1819.” — David Brown, Cherokee, Sept 2. 1825

Credit: Department of War, Office Of Indian Affairs – Library Of Congress Washington D.C.

Treaty of 1819

It appears in the above letter address to the Secretary of War 1825 that the majority of indigenous people of Cherokee Nation, had not agreed to the shady treaty of 1819 when the Cherokee leadership are said to have ceded land from the Little Tennessee River south to the Hiwassee River. As we see from the David Brown letter, there was no official transferring of the OverHill metropolis to the United States.

However, in 1838 many of the Cherokee were removed and forced to relocate to Oklahoma, orders of the United States government, the infamous Trail of Tears.

Tennessee River and Dam

In 1967, the Tennessee Valley Authority began construction on the Tellico Dam, just above the mouth of the Little Tennessee River. Before the historic pending doom of ancient American antiquity, Tennessee University conducted archaeological excavations of one of the many Chota townhouses and discovered the remains of mighty warrior and Cherokee Chief Oconastota.

A monument with eight pillars – one for each of the seven clans – was placed on the site along with the grave of Oconastota. A small monument nearby marks the site of town/settlement of Tanasi.

Upstream Chilhowee Dam, was named after the now – submerged town of Chilhowee.

Tennessee Reservoir Development Agency boat ramps have been named after the drowned former cities of Toqua and Tallassee.

Secretary Of War, 1826

“From the first discovery of America to the present time, one master passion, common to all mankind, that of acquiring land, has driven, in cease-less succession, the white man on the Indian. It were now an unprofitable task to inquire, on what principle the nations of Europe were justified in dispossessing the original proprietors of his birthright. They brought with them their own maximums, which recognized power as the only standard of right, and fraud and force as perfectly legitimate in the acquisition of territory. It has been done, and time has confirmed the act.” — Hon. James Barbour, Secretary of War

