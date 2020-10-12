They Did it Again: Fabolous and Emily B Welcome Third Child Together

*If you haven’t heard, let us inform you that rapper Fabolous and his lady, Emily Bustamante, are now parents for the 3rd time together.

Over the weekend, the shoe designer, 39, and the rapper, 42, shared a video of her hospital bracelet with the date “10/10,” to her Instagram Story on Sunday night. Emily also shared a video of her oldest daughter Taina Williams tucking the newborn in.

So far, Fobolous, whose real name is John David Jackson, hasn’t spoken publicly on the newest addition.

Emily B and Fabolous share two sons, Johan, 12, and Jonas, 5. Emily also has a 22-year-old daughter, Taina, from a previous relationship.

It hasn’t always been peachy between Fab and Emily, EUR readers will recall a couple of years go, the couple made headlines after Fabolous allegedly knocked Emily’s two front teeth out. He turned himself in and was arrested on domestic violence charges. He was indicted on four felony charges in October 2018.

Well, they appear to happy at this point, but who knows what the real deal is between them. Anyway, let’s wish Fabolous and Emily the best and say congrats to them on the new addition to their family.

