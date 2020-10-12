Entertainment
The Viral ‘Happy Dance’ Woman and her New Boss Featured on ‘Ellen’ (Watch)
*You thought she was happy to get that job, wait til you see viral sensation Kallayah Jones’ reaction to meeting Ellen DeGeneres on Monday’s episode (Oct. 12).
The talk show host welcomed Jones and her new boss Dakara Spence, who saw security camera footage of Kallayah celebrating in the parking lot after acing her interview and posted the joyful moment online. It’s now been viewed over 20 million times.
Once Jones and Spence were able to calm down from the reality of being on “Ellen,” the two talked about their individual stories and the importance of not giving up. Jones said that she was homeless for two years and “going through a hard time” prior to the interview. She said, “I didn’t have any clothes,” and had to do the interview in a scarf and slippers. “And I was hoping and praying that she did not turn me away,” Kallayah said, “because I needed this job. I needed it.”
Of course, Ellen and her friends at Shutterfly gave Kallayah and Dakara some hefty checks to assist their dreams of going back to school.
Watch the heartwarming segment below:
Film
Outrage After ‘Very Bland Israeli’ Actress Gal Gadot Cast as Cleopatra
*“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is catching heat after being cast in Paramount’s historic drama about Cleopatra, directed by Penny Jenkins and scripted by Laeta Kalogridis.
Gadot announced the casting Sunday on Twitter, writing “As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera,” she wrote.
“I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time,” Gadot added.
Kalogridis also took to social media to note that the story of Cleopatra is, “arguably the most famous Macedonian Greek woman in history,”she wrote on Twitter.
READ MORE: Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to Release COVID-Documentary About Filming Amid Pandemic
As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera. pic.twitter.com/k5eyTIfzjB
— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 12, 2020
Elizabeth Taylor famously played Cleopatra in director Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s 1963 film.
Gadot’s casting has been met with a lukewarm response, with many Twitter users calling for a Egyptican actress or one of Greek descent to play the role.
I’m going to say this once and I’m not going to say it again, Cleopatra was Greek.
Yes, she was in Egyptian ruler but she was Greek with Persian and Syrian ancestry. The people who are reacting negatively that to this are uneducated and uninformed.
Gal Gadot deserves this role. pic.twitter.com/7h1oYu9ClX
— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) October 11, 2020
NYT bestselling author @Morgan Jerkins wrote, “I’m sure Gal Gadot is going to do a wonderful job as Cleopatra. However, for me personally, I would love a Cleopatra who’s darker than a brown paper bag, because that seems a bit more historically accurate.”
Journalist Sameera Khan wrote “thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim? And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles… smh.”
“White libs flipped … out when white actors played MYTHICAL Egyptian gods in “Gods of Egypt,” but all is well when a WHITE Israeli actress of European descent is cast as Cleopatra,” Khan added.
Gadot has plenty of online supporters of her Cleopatra casting, with Twitter user The Moonlight Warrior writing “I’m going to say this once and I’m not going to say it again, Cleopatra was Greek. Yes, she was in Egyptian ruler but she was Greek with Persian and Syrian ancestry. The people who are reacting negatively that to this are uneducated and uninformed. Gal Gadot deserves this role.”
Do you agree?
COVID-19
Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to Release COVID-Documentary About Filming Amid Pandemic
*Pixar is taking audiences behind-the-scenes of the making of “Soul” to show the stressful challenges of completing the film amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp Powers, co-director and writer on the film, shared the news during a virtual press conference, EW reports.
“We ended up actually creating a documentary about the process of finishing Soul remotely that’ll come out at some future date,” he says.
Producer Dana Murray said there were “seven weeks of production left” when the shelter-in-place ordinances came down at the onset of the pandemic in America.
“I guess we were really lucky and blessed of where we were at in production because the back-end is highly technical. So, people were able to literally grab their machines and go home with them, and we were up and running in a day or two,” she explains. “Our systems team is incredible. Everyone was just really resilient.”
READ MORE: Disney & Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to Make Exclusive Holiday Debut on Disney+
Disney and Pixar’s Soul will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 25th. ✨ #PixarSoul #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/wLeLHpaZk0
— Soul (@PixarSoul) October 8, 2020
“Usually when we complete these films, we get to celebrate it,” Kemp says. “We have this big theater full of everyone celebrating the film being completely done and we weren’t able to do that. So, it just dawned on me fairly recently that outside of just a handful of people, most of the folks who worked on Soul have not seen the completed mixed film. It’s something that we still haven’t been able to share with the team that’s done it.”
We previously reported…”Soul” will premiere Dec. 25 on Disney+. The animated feature is the first for Pixar with a predominantly Black voice cast featuing Jamie Foxx, Questlove, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, and Richard Ayoade.
Foxx voices a jazz player who suddenly dies and his soul attempts to make its way back to Earth to keep on living.
“Honored to be the first ever African American lead in a Pixar film. 100 days away. I cannot wait for you all to see this beautiful story,” Foxx wrote on Twitter back in March, sharing the poster for the film.
Directed by Powers and two-time Academy Award-winner Pete Docter, the idea for the story is 23 years in the making, per MovieWeb.
“It started with my son, he’s 23 now, but the instant he was born, he already had a personality,” said Docter. “Where did that come from? I thought your personality developed through your interaction with the world. And yet, it was pretty clear that we’re all born with a very unique, specific sense of who we are.”
WATCH:
Entertainment
THE REAL: Would the Ladies Break Quarantine For Sex? + Jay Ellis Stops by! / WATCH
*On Monday, Oct. 12 on “The Real,” it’s “cuffing season”! But in the current times of COVID, it is being referred to as “coving season.”
The ladies of The Real discuss whether or not they would break quarantine during the pandemic to “cuff” for the company of a man. If so, how they would do it?
Co-host Adrienne Houghton talks about growing up in a blended family and then marrying into one. She offers advice to parents living in a similar situation and having a difficult time with it.
Then the ladies welcome Jay Ellis who talks about being a new girl dad, the over-the-top Emmy party that his co-star/boss Issa Rae threw last month, and how he sought out the advice from Jordan Peele right before directing an episode of Insecure.
Later, Drea de Matteo joins the ladies and discusses her Sopranos-inspired podcast Made Women, how her heavy New York accent became her saving grace in her acting career, and about the time she was mistaken for Madonna at a movie premiere before she was even famous!
Would the Ladies Break Quarantine for “Coving Season?”
Adrienne’s Advice to Parents in Blended Families From Her Own Experience
Jay Ellis Turned To Jordan Peele For Directing Advice
Would the Ladies Break Quarantine for “Coving Season”?
Jeannie Mai: Who are you willing to “covy” up with. Garcelle? Who? Who ? Who? Who?
Loni Love: Yeah! Come on, Garcelle!
Garcelle Beauvais: I’m not willing to “coving”, “coving”, “COVID” with anyone.
Adrienne Houghton: Who’s it gonna be?
Garcelle: None of it!
Jeannie: Really?!
Garcelle: I don’t know if anybody– I don’t know if anybody…
Jeannie: If you had one person in the world right now…
Garcelle: Wait a minute!
Jeannie: Anybody in the whole world! Anybody! You don’t have a person in mind?
Garcelle: I have a few people in mind. But my thing is, is it worth the risk? Am I gonna do a temperature check? Do I need four negative COVID tests? What do I need so I feel secure? Listen, I get it. There are times I am lonely. There are times my kids are sick of me hugging them. They wish that I would hug somebody else, but I’ve got nobody else. (Chuckles) But, I don’t know if it’s worth the risk!
(EDIT)
Garcelle: Girl, I’m horny as hell! (Laughs) Can I say that?
Jeannie: That– no– YES!
Adrienne: Yes.
Jeannie: Yes, Garcelle! Speak your truth! We hear you, girl!
Garcelle: I just did! I just did.
Adrienne: So, So., Garcelle… I’m not being weird, but, but…
Garcelle: I hope my kids aren’t listening!
Adrienne: Do you have someone?
(Loni Love begins to dance in her chair)
Garcelle: There goes Lon… with her dance! (Laughs)
Adrienne: Garcelle, do you have someone that you go to if you are in need?
Loni Love: Yeah, she do!
Garcelle: No! I go through my dresser– I go through my dresser drawer… (Laughs) is what I do.
Jeannie: And, you know what?
Adrienne: Okay!… And that dresser drawer is COVID safe!
(Loni rolls her eyes)
Garcelle: Look at Loni!
(EDIT)
Loni: I would suggest if I was single… and I was lonely… you know, I would try to do the Zoom dating. Um, I would really try to get to know somebody. I would, if I felt– I would do the parking lot, meet him face-to-face, talk to them, see how they– then I would start getting COVID tested. And see if we could at least meet up somewhere safely outside where we could see each other. But, definitely get the COVID test. Um, if I were to have relations with the person, I would make them– I would make them take a temperature test, have a negative COVID test, and I would also make them wear a mask when we doin’ it.
Garcelle: That’s so not sexy, Loni! That is not sexy at all.
Loni: Yeah, but you would rather…
Garcelle: Come on.
Adrienne: I’m not doin’ it with a new person! I’m calling up an old friend.
