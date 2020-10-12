Scarface Reveals He Has ‘Started the Process to Get a Kidney Transplant’



*Scarface has revealed that he’s begun the process to receive a kidney transplant.

The news comes nearly a week after the Geto Boys rapper took to Twitter to announce that he’s searching for a kidney donor.

The Houston native revealed in April that he suffered kidney failure during his battle with coronavirus.

“I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! It should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate,” he shared in his latest update on Twitter. “In the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly [thereafter] and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all.”

Scarface previously said he was looking for volunteers with B+ blood type, but he clarified that a specific blood type is not necessary.

“They will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor,” he explained, adding, “can’t thank y’all enough.”

The hip-hop icon told Fox5 DC that his kidneys never fully recovered after his COVID battle earlier this year.

“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he said. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back … I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”

Scarface also opened up about his COVID diagnosis during an interview with Willie D, noting that he had to be placed on dialysis, Complex reports.

“I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia—both lungs—and kidney failure in my house,” he said. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital [on April 20] … I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.”

The rapper went on to say of COVID, “this is not fake.”