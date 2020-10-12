Film
Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to Release COVID-Documentary About Filming Amid Pandemic
*Pixar is taking audiences behind-the-scenes of the making of “Soul” to show the stressful challenges of completing the film amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp Powers, co-director and writer on the film, shared the news during a virtual press conference, EW reports.
“We ended up actually creating a documentary about the process of finishing Soul remotely that’ll come out at some future date,” he says.
Producer Dana Murray said there were “seven weeks of production left” when the shelter-in-place ordinances came down at the onset of the pandemic in America.
“I guess we were really lucky and blessed of where we were at in production because the back-end is highly technical. So, people were able to literally grab their machines and go home with them, and we were up and running in a day or two,” she explains. “Our systems team is incredible. Everyone was just really resilient.”
Disney and Pixar’s Soul will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 25th. ✨ #PixarSoul #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/wLeLHpaZk0
— Soul (@PixarSoul) October 8, 2020
“Usually when we complete these films, we get to celebrate it,” Kemp says. “We have this big theater full of everyone celebrating the film being completely done and we weren’t able to do that. So, it just dawned on me fairly recently that outside of just a handful of people, most of the folks who worked on Soul have not seen the completed mixed film. It’s something that we still haven’t been able to share with the team that’s done it.”
We previously reported…”Soul” will premiere Dec. 25 on Disney+. The animated feature is the first for Pixar with a predominantly Black voice cast featuing Jamie Foxx, Questlove, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, and Richard Ayoade.
Foxx voices a jazz player who suddenly dies and his soul attempts to make its way back to Earth to keep on living.
“Honored to be the first ever African American lead in a Pixar film. 100 days away. I cannot wait for you all to see this beautiful story,” Foxx wrote on Twitter back in March, sharing the poster for the film.
Directed by Powers and two-time Academy Award-winner Pete Docter, the idea for the story is 23 years in the making, per MovieWeb.
“It started with my son, he’s 23 now, but the instant he was born, he already had a personality,” said Docter. “Where did that come from? I thought your personality developed through your interaction with the world. And yet, it was pretty clear that we’re all born with a very unique, specific sense of who we are.”
WATCH:
COVID-19
Cynthia Bailey Outlines ‘STRICT’ COVID-19 Safety Measures for Her 250-Guest Wedding Today
*Today (10-10-20) is the day that Cynthia Bailey of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is set to marry Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Hill.
Because of the criticism around the event because of the pandemic, Bailey has opened up to People magazine about the “strict” COVID-19 precautions she put in place in order to ensure the safety of their guests.
“Usually, my concern before the wedding would be more focused on a lot of the aesthetics of the wedding,” Bailey says. “However, because we are getting married in a pandemic, the focus has turned to: Do we have the thermometers for the temperature checks? Do we have sanitizer stations?”
“We aren’t messing around,” she also mentions
Bailey, 53, and Hill, 50, are set to wed at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia. The ceremony was originally set to take place outdoors to accommodate their 250-person guest list, but due to impending weather from Hurricane Delta, the ceremony was forced to be moved indoors.
“Luckily, it’s big enough to be inside and still social distance, ” she says of the venue.
Maybe it’ll help to know that prior to the ceremony the couple hired a team from Saniture Facilities Maintenance Inc. to deep clean the venue with a professional cordless electrostatic handheld sprayer. Also, before entering the facility, guests will be required to sign a COVID-19 waiver, undergo temperature checks, and be asked to wash their hands.
“We will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue,” says the reality star. “And everyone must be wearing a mask at all times, it’s not optional.”
“We want to make people feel comfortable and not look irresponsible,” adds Hill. “We’ve been super transparent with everyone about what will be required. We’re doing everything we possibly can.”
And if a guest doesn’t have their own mask, not to worry: former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin sent her friend a supply of masks for the special day. They will also be passing out face shields as well, according to People.
“Jill made all of my masks,” Bailey told the magazine. “My wedding is going to look like a masquerade ball.”
As for the reception, social distancing dots will be placed throughout the venue to promote a safe environment for all guests.
“We’re not doing the traditional round tables, where everyone has a name tag and everyone sits together,” says Bailey. “We have food stations. This is a moving-around wedding. You can literally stand outside and drink and eat if you want to.”
“There’s no formality,” says Hill. “We want people to feel free and safe.”
We know it’s a celebrity wedding, but if you got an invite, would you attend, given the fact that it’s in the midst of a pandemic?
Coronavirus
Trey Songz: Singer Confirms He Tested Positive for COVID-19 [VIDEO]
*Trey Songz has confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus, telling fans that he’s “down but not out.”
The 35-year-old singer shared the news on social media on Monday.
“Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19,” Songz said in a video message posted to Instagram. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it unfortunately came back positive.”
“I will be taking it seriously,” he continued, noting that 1/1000 Black people have died from the virus. “I will be self-quarantining, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”
Check out his COVID announcement via the IG video below.
View this post on Instagram
Down but not out! Stay safe y’all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands. 🙏🏾
The singer also revealed that his grandfather passed away earlier in the year and he believes his death was COVID-related.
“If you come in contact with Covid, please do say,“ he pleaded. “Please do say. Don’t be like the president.”
President Trump announced on Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The news coincided with the confirmation that White House aide Hope Hicks also contracted the potentially fatal contagion.
“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process,” Trump tweeted on Friday.
Hicks reportedly started feeling unwell while in Minnesota last week. Following news of her diagnosis, deputy spokesperson Judd Deere released the following statement:
“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously. White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling.”
Trump has consistently downplayed the severity of the virus, previously calling it a Democratic hoax.
Coronavirus
Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter: Trump is Doing ‘Badly’ & Had to be Stabilized for WH Return Photo-Op (Video)
*President Trump is back at the White House after a brief stint at Walter Reed Hospital following his coronavirus diagnosis and he daughter of President Trump’s close adviser Kellyanne Conway claims that #45 more ill than he’s letting on.
Claudia Conway, who, along with her mother, has tested positive for COVID-19, said on TikTok that her mother told her Trump is not “doing better” as previously reported by the president’s doctor but is actually doing “badly” and not stable.
Video of Trump’s return to the White House, where he stood for photos on the White House balcony while gasping for air, went viral.
Watch a montage of his labored breathing below.
Claudia Conway, 15, began replying to comments on her TikTok account claiming that is not doing as well as he claims. She first said, “Guys lmao he’s not doing any better” before explaining her own symptoms: “I literally have Covid right now and I can’t breathe.”
Claudia then reminded her followers that Trump is “receiving the best healthcare right now” and said: “He is so ridiculous. Apparently he is doing badly lol and they are doing what they can to stabilize him.”
Claudia Conway, daughter of Kellyanne Conway, is trending on Twitter tonight because of some comments she made on TikTok regarding Trump’s health. pic.twitter.com/cUZJcXdW4i
— Trump Covid Takes (@TrumpCovidTakes) October 6, 2020
Folks in the medical field weighed in on the president’s labored breathing via Twitter, saying it can signal serious underlying issues.
In med school, one of the signs you’re taught to look for in a patient with respiratory distress is the recruitment of the “strap muscles,” those muscles that flex in your neck when you can’t breathe.
This is not how a healthy man breathes. https://t.co/aXoXFRuQ9W
— Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 6, 2020
For medical trainees:
this is a great demonstration of “accessory muscle use” (look at the neck and the chest wall) that usually can outwardly indicate internal respiratory pathology https://t.co/psy3V1aYUG
— Ryan Marino (@RyanMarino) October 6, 2020
Also for medical trainees, if you see someone breathing like this, go get your resident or attending. Like post haste
— Happy PA Week! Blitzy 🩺🏴☠️🎃 (@Blitz_y) October 6, 2020
I’ve had asthma my whole life. I recognized that look of struggling to breath right away. Felts sorry for him for a second there, knowing what that feels like.
— Daniel Bear (@ProfDanBear) October 6, 2020
