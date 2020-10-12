Film
Outrage After ‘Very Bland Israeli’ Actress Gal Gadot Cast as Cleopatra
*“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is catching heat after being cast in Paramount’s historic drama about Cleopatra, directed by Penny Jenkins and scripted by Laeta Kalogridis.
Gadot announced the casting Sunday on Twitter, writing “As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera,” she wrote.
“I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time,” Gadot added.
Kalogridis also took to social media to note that the story of Cleopatra is, “arguably the most famous Macedonian Greek woman in history,”she wrote on Twitter.
— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 12, 2020
Elizabeth Taylor famously played Cleopatra in director Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s 1963 film.
Gadot’s casting has been met with a lukewarm response, with many Twitter users calling for a Egyptican actress or one of Greek descent to play the role.
I’m going to say this once and I’m not going to say it again, Cleopatra was Greek.
Yes, she was in Egyptian ruler but she was Greek with Persian and Syrian ancestry. The people who are reacting negatively that to this are uneducated and uninformed.
Gal Gadot deserves this role. pic.twitter.com/7h1oYu9ClX
— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) October 11, 2020
NYT bestselling author @Morgan Jerkins wrote, “I’m sure Gal Gadot is going to do a wonderful job as Cleopatra. However, for me personally, I would love a Cleopatra who’s darker than a brown paper bag, because that seems a bit more historically accurate.”
Journalist Sameera Khan wrote “thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim? And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles… smh.”
“White libs flipped … out when white actors played MYTHICAL Egyptian gods in “Gods of Egypt,” but all is well when a WHITE Israeli actress of European descent is cast as Cleopatra,” Khan added.
Gadot has plenty of online supporters of her Cleopatra casting, with Twitter user The Moonlight Warrior writing “I’m going to say this once and I’m not going to say it again, Cleopatra was Greek. Yes, she was in Egyptian ruler but she was Greek with Persian and Syrian ancestry. The people who are reacting negatively that to this are uneducated and uninformed. Gal Gadot deserves this role.”
Do you agree?
COVID-19
Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to Release COVID-Documentary About Filming Amid Pandemic
*Pixar is taking audiences behind-the-scenes of the making of “Soul” to show the stressful challenges of completing the film amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp Powers, co-director and writer on the film, shared the news during a virtual press conference, EW reports.
“We ended up actually creating a documentary about the process of finishing Soul remotely that’ll come out at some future date,” he says.
Producer Dana Murray said there were “seven weeks of production left” when the shelter-in-place ordinances came down at the onset of the pandemic in America.
“I guess we were really lucky and blessed of where we were at in production because the back-end is highly technical. So, people were able to literally grab their machines and go home with them, and we were up and running in a day or two,” she explains. “Our systems team is incredible. Everyone was just really resilient.”
Disney and Pixar’s Soul will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 25th. ✨ #PixarSoul #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/wLeLHpaZk0
— Soul (@PixarSoul) October 8, 2020
“Usually when we complete these films, we get to celebrate it,” Kemp says. “We have this big theater full of everyone celebrating the film being completely done and we weren’t able to do that. So, it just dawned on me fairly recently that outside of just a handful of people, most of the folks who worked on Soul have not seen the completed mixed film. It’s something that we still haven’t been able to share with the team that’s done it.”
We previously reported…”Soul” will premiere Dec. 25 on Disney+. The animated feature is the first for Pixar with a predominantly Black voice cast featuing Jamie Foxx, Questlove, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, and Richard Ayoade.
Foxx voices a jazz player who suddenly dies and his soul attempts to make its way back to Earth to keep on living.
“Honored to be the first ever African American lead in a Pixar film. 100 days away. I cannot wait for you all to see this beautiful story,” Foxx wrote on Twitter back in March, sharing the poster for the film.
Directed by Powers and two-time Academy Award-winner Pete Docter, the idea for the story is 23 years in the making, per MovieWeb.
“It started with my son, he’s 23 now, but the instant he was born, he already had a personality,” said Docter. “Where did that come from? I thought your personality developed through your interaction with the world. And yet, it was pretty clear that we’re all born with a very unique, specific sense of who we are.”
Books
The Pulse of Entertainment: Executive Lena Jenkins-Smith to Launch ‘The Young Hustle’ Series App
*“It’s like ‘Teen Summit’ only to a broader audience,” said Lena Jenkins-Smith executive producer of the new Internet based series “The Young Hustle.” “There are interviews to address different topics. It’s cool…a platform. We are putting the series out one show at a time.”
The much needed outlet for young “millenniums” follows the hustle of young entrepreneurs. Not new to filmmaking Lena’s credits include executive producer of Primetime Emmy Award winning comedian/actor Katt Williams’ Stand-up Specials, which include “The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1” (HBO), “Katt Williams: Priceless Afterlife” (HBO), “Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse” (Showtime), and “Katt Williams: Great America” (Netflix) – to name a few.
“Katt started my career in entertainment. He showed me the ropes,” said Jenkins-Smith who was a teacher before Katt hired her to be his assistant. She went on to be his tour manager and executive producer on this special film projects. “In a male dominated industry most men are not trying to set you up…let you know the secrets. He even gave me credit and accolades that I never received before. It was…a long time learning from one of the best in the industry. It was important to get recognized for what I had done. He’s funny but kept me on my toes, he made me stronger.”
I’d like to give Katt Williams (Friday After Next, Repo), who has always given me interviews when asked, the credit he deserved for sharing the wealth, and I am not talking about dollar wealth. For me, knowledge is wealth. With that wealth of experience and knowledge Lena has gone on to do outstanding work for herself. She went on to form Young Millennium Records releasing her son’s work, a 17 year-old Inglewood, California rapper named Cyrus who now resides in Atlanta. The imprint went on to sign two other artists Camryn Levert, 22 year-old daughter of Gerald Levert – an R&B singer from Vegas, and Kallie Rock, a 26 year-old Pop singer from Orlando, Florida. Lena has even added author to her credits with a book release on racism in inner-city communities titled “Uncolored” (Book Baby Publishing, @Amazon).
“My son is one of the artists, Cyrus,” Jenkins-Smith said about her label. “He was the 1st signed. I got Camryn, Gerald Levert’s daughter. She is more Pop, an amazing artist. That’s all I have time for right now.”
Lena, who has two other children, informed me that “The Young Hustle” series basically shares the journey of young entrepreneurs that are using online technology to make money so they can inspire others.
“It’s a kids based showcase…it has a teen artist game-show component. It shows young entrepreneurs not giving up…it shows what they go through. It’s like using Tik Tok. An app, but a teen show,” Lena explained. www.CyrusSmith.com www.Uncolored.world
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
Entertainment
Amazon Prime Video Presents: ‘Time’ Featuring Fox & Rob Richardson / EUR Exclusive-WATCH
*Time is something that most of us take for granted. We put off what we can do today until the next day, we procrastinate. But for Fox and Rob Richardson time gained a different meaning to them.
In the early 90s Fox and Rob Richardson, a married couple from Louisiana, fell on hard terms and made the decision to rob a bank. They were both convicted of this crime and while Fox received a plea deal, Rob was sentenced to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Excessive sentencing of black men is a known problem in the justice system.
According to the United States Sentencing Commission black males receive sentencing that is 19.1 percent longer than white males.
Feeling and knowing that the sentence her (Fox) husband received was unfair and unjust she dedicates her life to fighting for an early release for Rob.
Director Garrett Bradley captures Fox’s journey in the documentary titled “Time.” We see Fox as she raises her six sons, works, and works for the release of her husband. Some may watch the documentary and feel as if one should do the time if they did commit the crime.
We sat down with Fox and Rob Richardson to talk about their experience and what they would say to those people.
“I think until they spend a day behind prison bars they are not entitled to make that statement. People that break the law are still citizens and human beings above all,” says Fox.
Through her efforts Fox was able to get Rob released after 21 years in prison and they now help teach people how to fight for themselves to combat excessive sentencing towards black men and women.
Check out our exclusive video interview at the top of the page for the full scoop and catch “Time” on Amazon Prime starting October 16.
