Urban News
Normani Says Her Mother’s Breast Cancer Has Returned
*Singer Normani has revealed that her mom, Andrea Hamilton – a breast cancer survivor – is battling the disease once again.
On Sunday, Hamilton shared the news on Instagram. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” she wrote alongside a photo of a rosary, adding, “I did it once and I’ll do it again! #CancerWho.”
Normani also posted her mom’s message on IG, along with the caption “we got this mommy.” She also described her mom as “my warrior” in the comments and called her “the strongest woman that I know.”
Hamilton and her daughter previously opened up about her cancer battle in a 2018 interview with Paper magazine.
“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was around 5 years old, and it was the scariest point in all of our lives,” Normani said at the time.
READ MORE: Normani Finally Addresses Camila Cabello’s Racist Posts: ‘I Struggled with Talking About This’
View this post on Instagram
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me 🙏🏾 I did it once and I’ll do it again! #CancerWho
“I didn’t know much about breast cancer, and though I was always educated by my doctors to do my self–breast exams and everything, I took it for granted. You can kind of turn a blind eye until it actually happens to you,” added Hamilton.
“I was about 33 years old and I wasn’t doing my breast exams on a regular basis,” she continued. “I don’t know what it was but something told me to check that day that I found the lump. I immediately went to the doctor. By doing my own self breast exam I caught it at an early stage.”
Normani said, “I just remember her being so strong for our family. She’s the one that really did keep us hopeful, and God really did bring us through that time.”
She also noted at the time, “Our biggest thing is that we’re so grateful God brought us out of that situation and out of that darkness,” Normani said. “It’s part of our purpose and part of our service, to be able to go out and share with people, and to say, ‘We’re here for you and we’ve also been through that darkness as well, but there’s really light at the end of the tunnel.’ I just want people to feel supported and heard and know that we’re here.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: The Family Fallout
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
One of the reasons for the fallout between this A list rapper and her sister is because it is really bad form for the sister to have slept with the husband of the rapper.
Can you name the rapper, her sister and her husband?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Meghan Markle On Why She Was ‘Not Really OK’ in Controversial 2019 Interview [VIDEO]
*Meghan Markle opened up in a recent interview about the moment she was asked about being a new mom and if she’s OK and how she’s coping. Her candid response at the time received a global reaction.
The former actress and her husband Prince Harry made an appearance on the podcast “Teenager Therapy” to mark World Mental Health Day on Saturday. One of the hosts asked the Duchess of Sussex, “How are you?” Markle recalled her emotional interview with ITV journalist Tom Bradby in October 2019, who asked her nearly the same question (see Twitter video below).
“Not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” the duchess said at the time.
“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” she said, adding that she was also a newlywed.
READ MORE: Meghan Markle Reportedly Pitching Netflix Doc about BLM founder Patrisse Cullors (Video)
“Not many people have asked if I’m ok … it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”
Meghan reveals to ITV’s @tombradby the intense media spotlight has left her struggling to cope while becoming a mum #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/Uy21iE6ozJ pic.twitter.com/kZqhZV66OL
— ITV News (@itvnews) October 18, 2019
When Bradby asked if it would be fair to say that Meghan is “not really OK? As in, it’s really been a struggle?”
A teary eyed Meghan replied, “Yes.”
The answer prompted sympathy for the former actress and outrage over her treatment by the royal family and racist British media.
In her podcast appearance Saturday, Meghan touched on her emotions on that particular day, The Huff Post reports.
“Isn’t that funny ― it was about a year ago that someone asked me that. We were on a tour in South Africa, and on the last day of the tour, man I was tired. I was just about to give Archie a bath. I was exhausted,” she explained, noting that she was also breastfeeding Archie at the time.
“Between every official engagement, I was running back to make sure our son was fed,” she added, saying it “was a lot.”
“But at the end [of filming for a documentary], the journalist asked me if I was OK. And I didn’t realize that my answer would receive such an interest from around the word,” Meghan said.
View this post on Instagram
OUR EPISODE WITH PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN IS OUT! In honor of World Mental Health Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with us for a conversation about prioritizing mental health, removing the stigma around the issue, and how we can all contribute to a healthier world: physically, mentally, emotionally, holistically. We cannot emphasize enough how honored we are to be able to bring you this important conversation. We hope you enjoy it and find something you can apply to your own life. Take care of yourself, you deserve to be loved. Link in bio! – #princeharry #meghan #dukeandduchessofsussex #duchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #worldmentalhealthday #worldmentalhealthday2020
“I didn’t think about that answer. I just answered honestly,” she continued. “Because I was in a moment of vulnerability, because I was tired, because there was no presentation. It was just ― here’s where I am ― I’m a mom who is with a 4 1/2-month-old baby, and we are tired.”
Meghan added, “But I think it speaks to the fact that the reason it resonated with people is because everyone wants to be asked if they’re OK.”
Now, “a year later, I would say, yes, I am doing well,” she said.
Scroll up and watch the full conversation via the YouTube video above.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jay-Z Posts Bond for Alvin Cole’s Mother and Sisters Arrested at Wisconsin Protests
*Rapper Jay-Z posted bond for the mother of Alvin Cole after she was arrested in Wisconsin during a protest over the police killing of her son.
Protesters took to the streets in Wauwatosa last week after the district attorney announced he would not press charges against a Black police officer who fatally shot Cole outside a Milwaukee mall in February.
Cole was the third fatal shooting in the past five years for Officer Joseph Mensah, and the prior shootings were also ruled justified, Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN reports.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm detailed in a 14-page report that Cole was carrying a stolen 9 mm handgun, and that body camera footage/audio shows that he fired a shot while fleeing from officers and refusing commands to drop the gun.
Despite not pressing charges, the report suggests Mensah be terminated from the police department.
“He did not surrender the weapon and was fired upon by Officer Mensah causing his death,” Chisholm wrote, ABC 13 reports. “(T)here is sufficient evidence that Officer Mensah had an actual subjective belief that deadly force was necessary and that belief was objectively reasonable.”
READ MORE: Kanye West Says ‘JAY-Z is My Brother’ Following Tweet About Master Recordings
Cole’s mother was one of the dozens of protesters arrested Thursday night.
Jay-Z and his Team Roc reportedly paid an undisclosed amount of court fees for Cole, her daughters Taleavia, Tristiana and Tahudah, along with several protesters who were arrested at the demonstration, accordign to ET.
Tracy Cole was allegedly injured after officers used “excessive force” during the arrests.
“Our hearts break for the family of Alvin Cole and the Wauwatosa community. Not only did the District Attorney’s Office fail to hold Officer Joseph Mensah accountable for killing Alvin, but the local police also arrested and injured Alvin’s mother Tracy and his sisters as they peacefully protested alongside Jacob Blake’s father,” said Dania Diaz, the executive director for Team Roc.
An attorney for Alvin Cole’s family has denied police claims that he fired a gun at officers before his death.
“At the time Cole’s firearm was recovered from the pavement of the parking lot, there was a spent casing in the chamber of the gun,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday. “The loaded extended magazine was recovered from the inside of the sling bag, indicating that the firearm was only capable of firing a round that was in the chamber. This means that Cole, presuming he fired the one round in the chamber as he was running, did not have any more bullets in the gun at the time he was shot.”
An independent report released this week noted that Mensah should be fired because the probability is high that he will shoot a fourth person.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]