Mentally Ill Texas Man Suing for $1M After Horse-Mounted White Officers Led Him by Rope [VIDEO]
*The mentally ill Black man in Texas whose arrest sparked national outrage after white officers mounted on horses led him by rope across town to the jailhouse, is now suing the city of Galveston and its police department for $1 million.
Donald Neely, 44, was homeless at the time when he was arrested for trespassing at the Park Board of Galveston on Aug. 3, 2019, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Galveston police previously released bodycam video from the two horse-mounted white officers who led Neely down the street by a rope with his hands cuffed behind him (see clip below).
“This is going to look really bad!” Officer Patrick Brosch can be heard telling Officer Amanda Smith in the footage. The officers claim there were no police vehicles in the area at the time to properly transport Neely to the precinct.
“We’ve just gotta do what we’ve gotta do,” Brosch can be heard telling Neely.
After an image of Neely being escorted down the street by the two officers went viral, Galveston Police Chief, Vernon Hale, issued the following statement: “First and foremost I must apologize to Mr. Neely for this unnecessary embarrassment,” he said. “Although this is a trained technique and best practice in some scenarios, I believe our officers showed poor judgment in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of the arrest.”
The department said it changed the policy so the technique will never be used again, Complex reported. “[We] will review all mounted training and procedures for more appropriate methods,” Hale added
Donald’s sister-in-law also addressed the incident, saying he is mentally ill, homeless, and that he “gets arrested often for trespassing.”
Many noted across social media that images of the mounted white officers leading Neely using a rope was reminiscent of pictures showing slaves in chains.
The lawsuit filed in Galveston County court last week argues the officers “knew or should have believed that Neely — being a Black man — being led with a rope and by mounted officers down a city street as though he was a slave, would find this contact offensive.”
Neely is seeking $1 million in damages for emotional distress, malicious prosecution, and negligence. He’s also demanding a trial by jury, per Fox News.
“Neely felt as though he was put on display as slaves once were,” the lawsuit states, according to KPRC. “He suffered from fear because one of the horses was acting dangerously, putting Neely in fear of being drug down the street by a run-away horse.”
Jay-Z Posts Bond for Alvin Cole’s Mother and Sisters Arrested at Wisconsin Protests
*Rapper Jay-Z posted bond for the mother of Alvin Cole after she was arrested in Wisconsin during a protest over the police killing of her son.
Protesters took to the streets in Wauwatosa last week after the district attorney announced he would not press charges against a Black police officer who fatally shot Cole outside a Milwaukee mall in February.
Cole was the third fatal shooting in the past five years for Officer Joseph Mensah, and the prior shootings were also ruled justified, Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN reports.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm detailed in a 14-page report that Cole was carrying a stolen 9 mm handgun, and that body camera footage/audio shows that he fired a shot while fleeing from officers and refusing commands to drop the gun.
Despite not pressing charges, the report suggests Mensah be terminated from the police department.
“He did not surrender the weapon and was fired upon by Officer Mensah causing his death,” Chisholm wrote, ABC 13 reports. “(T)here is sufficient evidence that Officer Mensah had an actual subjective belief that deadly force was necessary and that belief was objectively reasonable.”
Cole’s mother was one of the dozens of protesters arrested Thursday night.
Jay-Z and his Team Roc reportedly paid an undisclosed amount of court fees for Cole, her daughters Taleavia, Tristiana and Tahudah, along with several protesters who were arrested at the demonstration, accordign to ET.
Tracy Cole was allegedly injured after officers used “excessive force” during the arrests.
“Our hearts break for the family of Alvin Cole and the Wauwatosa community. Not only did the District Attorney’s Office fail to hold Officer Joseph Mensah accountable for killing Alvin, but the local police also arrested and injured Alvin’s mother Tracy and his sisters as they peacefully protested alongside Jacob Blake’s father,” said Dania Diaz, the executive director for Team Roc.
An attorney for Alvin Cole’s family has denied police claims that he fired a gun at officers before his death.
“At the time Cole’s firearm was recovered from the pavement of the parking lot, there was a spent casing in the chamber of the gun,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday. “The loaded extended magazine was recovered from the inside of the sling bag, indicating that the firearm was only capable of firing a round that was in the chamber. This means that Cole, presuming he fired the one round in the chamber as he was running, did not have any more bullets in the gun at the time he was shot.”
An independent report released this week noted that Mensah should be fired because the probability is high that he will shoot a fourth person.
Tory Lanez Reacts to Felony Charges Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
*Rapper Tory Lanez (real name is Daystar Peterson) has responded to the two felony charges he’s facing for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion after the two had an argument in an SUV earlier over the summer.
Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.
On Friday, the Canadian-born artist took to Twitter to speak out about the charges, noting that the truth will come to light.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
⏰ will 🗣 … and the truth will come to the light … I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u .
— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) October 9, 2020
The rapper is facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, per TMZ. If convicted, Lanez faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.
Lanez addressed the shooting incident in a full-length album titled “Daystar,” on which he denies the allegations against him.
Megan previously confirmed that Tory was the triggerman that wild night together in July, shooting at her feet during an argument.
We previouly reported, on “Daystar,” Lanez denies her claims and suggests he’s being “framed” for the shooting. On the project’s opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”
He continues:
“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest […] And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me.” He brings up his claim that he’s being framed for a second time later on in the song, rapping, “N**gas, y’all can play me, y’all can frame me, but I’ma reach the top/I would never put you in no danger, and if I did, you would’ve said it when you seen the cops.”
We previously reported, Lanez allegedly told Megan to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her. He then offered her hush money to cover it up, according to a source close to the situation.
According to TMZ, Megan’s injuries to her feet required surgery to remove bullets or bullet fragments.
Prosecutor to Reinvestigate 2009 Police Killing of Oscar Grant
*Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced Monday that a team of lawyers will re-examine the Oscar Grant case after his family called for new charges.
Grant’s fatal shooting by a BART transit officer in 2009 was among the first to be captured on a cellphone video and shared on social media.
His killing “greatly impacted the county and the state,” O’Malley said, noting Grant’s family’s request to revisit the case, NBC News reports.
“I have assigned a team of lawyers to look back into the circumstances that caused the death of Oscar Grant,” she said. “We will evaluate the evidence and the law, including the applicable law at the time and the statute of limitations, and make a determination.”
Grant’s family is requesting a reexamining of the killing “in the wake of renewed international attention to the murders of Black men, women, children, and most notably the recent torturous killing of George Floyd.”
Prosecutors reopened the case of #OscarGrant, a 22yo Black man fatally shot in the back by a Bay Area transit officer while pinned on the ground in 2009.
He served 11 mos for involuntary manslaughter. Family want the other officer, who held a knee on Grant’s neck, also charged. pic.twitter.com/3kZriDT2lQ
— AJ+ (@ajplus) October 6, 2020
“We have listened closely to the requests of the family of Oscar Grant,” O’Malley’s statement read. “The murder of Oscar Grant greatly impacted the county and the state. My Office conducted the intensive investigation that led to the prosecution of BART Officer Johannes Mehserle for the crime of Murder. The trial occurred in Los Angeles due to a change of venue ordered by the court on the motion of the defense.
“Unfortunately, the Los Angeles jury only found Officer Mehserle guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter,” the statement continued. “We are re-opening our investigation. I have assigned a team of lawyers to look back into the circumstances that caused the death of Oscar Grant. We will evaluate the evidence and the law, including the applicable law at the time and the statute of limitations and make a determination.”
A 2009 report on the case noted that the officer who knelt on Grant’s back and pinned him to the ground, “started a cascade of events that ultimately led to the shooting of Grant.”
The report argued “(o)fficer Pirone’s overly aggressive and unreasonable actions and conduct in violation of policy and acceptable standards contributed substantially to the escalation of the hostile and volatile atmosphere during the course of the incident.”
BREAKING: Alameda County DA O’Malley reopens investigation of BART officers in fatal shooting of Oscar Grant
What u need to know about the case: https://t.co/p8sKpFi3tB
Key photo below of Ex-Officer Anthony Pirone, who was not charged, w/ knee on Grant before Mehserle fired pic.twitter.com/JTOByvPa9X
— Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) October 5, 2020
Grant, a 22-year-old Black man, was shot on a train platform in Oakland on Jan. 1, 2009. The white transit officer who killed him, Johannes Mehserle, was ultimately convicted him of involuntary manslaughter, and released from prison after 11 months.
BART settled a wrongful death claim with Grant’s daughter and mother for $2.8 million in 2011.
“We’re not holding our breath, but we definitely will be praying that she sees the truth in this issue,” said Bobby Johnson, Oscar Grant’s uncle, after O’Malley’s announcement.
