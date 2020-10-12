Meghan Markle On Why She Was ‘Not Really OK’ in Controversial 2019 Interview [VIDEO]

*Meghan Markle opened up in a recent interview about the moment she was asked about being a new mom and if she’s OK and how she’s coping. Her candid response at the time received a global reaction.

The former actress and her husband Prince Harry made an appearance on the podcast “Teenager Therapy” to mark World Mental Health Day on Saturday. One of the hosts asked the Duchess of Sussex, “How are you?” Markle recalled her emotional interview with ITV journalist Tom Bradby in October 2019, who asked her nearly the same question (see Twitter video below).

“Not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” the duchess said at the time.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” she said, adding that she was also a newlywed.

When Bradby asked if it would be fair to say that Meghan is “not really OK? As in, it’s really been a struggle?”

A teary eyed Meghan replied, “Yes.”

The answer prompted sympathy for the former actress and outrage over her treatment by the royal family and racist British media.

In her podcast appearance Saturday, Meghan touched on her emotions on that particular day, The Huff Post reports.

“Isn’t that funny ― it was about a year ago that someone asked me that. We were on a tour in South Africa, and on the last day of the tour, man I was tired. I was just about to give Archie a bath. I was exhausted,” she explained, noting that she was also breastfeeding Archie at the time.

“Between every official engagement, I was running back to make sure our son was fed,” she added, saying it “was a lot.”

“But at the end [of filming for a documentary], the journalist asked me if I was OK. And I didn’t realize that my answer would receive such an interest from around the word,” Meghan said.

“I didn’t think about that answer. I just answered honestly,” she continued. “Because I was in a moment of vulnerability, because I was tired, because there was no presentation. It was just ― here’s where I am ― I’m a mom who is with a 4 1/2-month-old baby, and we are tired.”

Meghan added, “But I think it speaks to the fact that the reason it resonated with people is because everyone wants to be asked if they’re OK.”

Now, “a year later, I would say, yes, I am doing well,” she said.

