Killer Mike Named First-Ever Recipient of the Billboard Change Maker Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
*LOS ANGELES, CA – dick clark productions and NBC today announced that rapper and social activist, Killer Mike, member of hip hop duo Run the Jewels and long-standing social justice activist, will be the recipient of the inaugural Billboard Change Maker Award at the “2020 Billboard Music Awards.”
The award will be presented by Mayor of Atlanta, Kiesha Lance Bottoms at the historic APEX (African American Panoramic Experience) Museum in Atlanta, GA. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the “2020 Billboard Music Awards” will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Historically, music has been a major vehicle for change, protest, and outcry regarding the need for a fair and equitable society. From Marvin Gaye and Janis Joplin to Nina Simone and Bob Dylan, music artists have continued to make significant artistic contributions to the social justice and civil rights movements and have made palpable efforts on both the world stage as well as through grassroots efforts. The Billboard Change Maker Award honors the artist or group that speaks truth to power through their music, celebrity and community. They are socially conscious, politically aware, active in their community and charitable with time, money and/or influence to improve the lives of others.
Killer Mike’s dedication to equality, social justice and financial literacy in the Black community has catapulted him as a headlining figure of social responsibility and activism, as demonstrated in the wake of the slayings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.
Throughout his 20-year music career, Mike has been instrumental in the social justice and civil rights movements leading nationwide voter registration initiatives within the Black community, creating opportunities for Black businesses to thrive by educating civic leaders and community members, particularly youth, on the importance of entrepreneurship and financial responsibility. He has used his platform to educate, inspire and motivate an entire generation to become the change they want to see.
“This award highlights and recognizes the attributes of a true social justice warrior in the field of music who has made exemplary strides to lead the community in positive changemaking advocacy,” said Datwon Thomas, MRC’s VP, Cultural Media and Consulting Producer for the Billboard Music Awards. “In partnership with a diverse committee of colleagues at MRC and our cultural inclusion committee, BLAC, we selected Killer Mike for his contributions to the current movement and culture and his tangible efforts to make national and grassroots change.”
Previously announced “2020 Billboard Music Awards” performers include Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Khalid, Swae Lee, Demi Lovato, Sia, Post Malone and SAINt JHN. Garth Brooks will receive the elite ICON Award, joining only eight other artists who have received the honor, and take the stage for a highly anticipated performance.
Fan-voted categories this year include Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration. Voting is now open and available on TikTok, this year’s primary voting platform, reflecting its increasing impact on music and role as a staging ground for chart-topping hits.
“Billboard Music Awards” nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data/Nielsen Music. The awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.
The “2020 Billboard Music Awards” is sponsored by TikTok and Xfinity.
The “2020 Billboard Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions. Amy Thurlow, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman, Linda Gierahn, Kelly Clarkson and Robert Deaton are executive producers.
About dick clark productions:
dick clark productions (dcp) is the world’s largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the “Academy of Country Music Awards,” “American Music Awards,” “Billboard Music Awards,” “Golden Globe Awards,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” and the “Streamy Awards.” Weekly television programming includes “So You Think You Can Dance” from 19 Entertainment and dcp. dcp also owns one of the world’s most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. dcp is part of MRC Live & Alternative, a division of diversified global entertainment company MRC. For additional information, visit www.mrcentertainment.com
Film
Outrage After ‘Very Bland Israeli’ Actress Gal Gadot Cast as Cleopatra
*“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is catching heat after being cast in Paramount’s historic drama about Cleopatra, directed by Penny Jenkins and scripted by Laeta Kalogridis.
Gadot announced the casting Sunday on Twitter, writing “As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera,” she wrote.
“I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time,” Gadot added.
Kalogridis also took to social media to note that the story of Cleopatra is, “arguably the most famous Macedonian Greek woman in history,”she wrote on Twitter.
As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera. pic.twitter.com/k5eyTIfzjB
— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 12, 2020
Elizabeth Taylor famously played Cleopatra in director Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s 1963 film.
Gadot’s casting has been met with a lukewarm response, with many Twitter users calling for a Egyptican actress or one of Greek descent to play the role.
I’m going to say this once and I’m not going to say it again, Cleopatra was Greek.
Yes, she was in Egyptian ruler but she was Greek with Persian and Syrian ancestry. The people who are reacting negatively that to this are uneducated and uninformed.
Gal Gadot deserves this role. pic.twitter.com/7h1oYu9ClX
— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) October 11, 2020
NYT bestselling author @Morgan Jerkins wrote, “I’m sure Gal Gadot is going to do a wonderful job as Cleopatra. However, for me personally, I would love a Cleopatra who’s darker than a brown paper bag, because that seems a bit more historically accurate.”
Journalist Sameera Khan wrote “thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim? And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles… smh.”
“White libs flipped … out when white actors played MYTHICAL Egyptian gods in “Gods of Egypt,” but all is well when a WHITE Israeli actress of European descent is cast as Cleopatra,” Khan added.
Gadot has plenty of online supporters of her Cleopatra casting, with Twitter user The Moonlight Warrior writing “I’m going to say this once and I’m not going to say it again, Cleopatra was Greek. Yes, she was in Egyptian ruler but she was Greek with Persian and Syrian ancestry. The people who are reacting negatively that to this are uneducated and uninformed. Gal Gadot deserves this role.”
Entertainment
The Viral ‘Happy Dance’ Woman and her New Boss Featured on ‘Ellen’ (Watch)
*You thought she was happy to get that job, wait til you see viral sensation Kallayah Jones’ reaction to meeting Ellen DeGeneres on Monday’s episode (Oct. 12).
The talk show host welcomed Jones and her new boss Dakara Spence, who saw security camera footage of Kallayah celebrating in the parking lot after acing her interview and posted the joyful moment online. It’s now been viewed over 20 million times.
Once Jones and Spence were able to calm down from the reality of being on “Ellen,” the two talked about their individual stories and the importance of not giving up. Jones said that she was homeless for two years and “going through a hard time” prior to the interview. She said, “I didn’t have any clothes,” and had to do the interview in a scarf and slippers. “And I was hoping and praying that she did not turn me away,” Kallayah said, “because I needed this job. I needed it.”
Of course, Ellen and her friends at Shutterfly gave Kallayah and Dakara some hefty checks to assist their dreams of going back to school.
Watch the heartwarming segment below:
COVID-19
Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to Release COVID-Documentary About Filming Amid Pandemic
*Pixar is taking audiences behind-the-scenes of the making of “Soul” to show the stressful challenges of completing the film amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp Powers, co-director and writer on the film, shared the news during a virtual press conference, EW reports.
“We ended up actually creating a documentary about the process of finishing Soul remotely that’ll come out at some future date,” he says.
Producer Dana Murray said there were “seven weeks of production left” when the shelter-in-place ordinances came down at the onset of the pandemic in America.
“I guess we were really lucky and blessed of where we were at in production because the back-end is highly technical. So, people were able to literally grab their machines and go home with them, and we were up and running in a day or two,” she explains. “Our systems team is incredible. Everyone was just really resilient.”
Disney and Pixar’s Soul will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ on December 25th. ✨ #PixarSoul #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/wLeLHpaZk0
— Soul (@PixarSoul) October 8, 2020
“Usually when we complete these films, we get to celebrate it,” Kemp says. “We have this big theater full of everyone celebrating the film being completely done and we weren’t able to do that. So, it just dawned on me fairly recently that outside of just a handful of people, most of the folks who worked on Soul have not seen the completed mixed film. It’s something that we still haven’t been able to share with the team that’s done it.”
We previously reported…”Soul” will premiere Dec. 25 on Disney+. The animated feature is the first for Pixar with a predominantly Black voice cast featuing Jamie Foxx, Questlove, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, and Richard Ayoade.
Foxx voices a jazz player who suddenly dies and his soul attempts to make its way back to Earth to keep on living.
“Honored to be the first ever African American lead in a Pixar film. 100 days away. I cannot wait for you all to see this beautiful story,” Foxx wrote on Twitter back in March, sharing the poster for the film.
Directed by Powers and two-time Academy Award-winner Pete Docter, the idea for the story is 23 years in the making, per MovieWeb.
“It started with my son, he’s 23 now, but the instant he was born, he already had a personality,” said Docter. “Where did that come from? I thought your personality developed through your interaction with the world. And yet, it was pretty clear that we’re all born with a very unique, specific sense of who we are.”
WATCH:
