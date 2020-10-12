Jay-Z Posts Bond for Alvin Cole’s Mother and Sisters Arrested at Wisconsin Protests



*Rapper Jay-Z posted bond for the mother of Alvin Cole after she was arrested in Wisconsin during a protest over the police killing of her son.

Protesters took to the streets in Wauwatosa last week after the district attorney announced he would not press charges against a Black police officer who fatally shot Cole outside a Milwaukee mall in February.

Cole was the third fatal shooting in the past five years for Officer Joseph Mensah, and the prior shootings were also ruled justified, Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN reports.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm detailed in a 14-page report that Cole was carrying a stolen 9 mm handgun, and that body camera footage/audio shows that he fired a shot while fleeing from officers and refusing commands to drop the gun.

Despite not pressing charges, the report suggests Mensah be terminated from the police department.

“He did not surrender the weapon and was fired upon by Officer Mensah causing his death,” Chisholm wrote, ABC 13 reports. “(T)here is sufficient evidence that Officer Mensah had an actual subjective belief that deadly force was necessary and that belief was objectively reasonable.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Says ‘JAY-Z is My Brother’ Following Tweet About Master Recordings

Cole’s mother was one of the dozens of protesters arrested Thursday night.

Jay-Z and his Team Roc reportedly paid an undisclosed amount of court fees for Cole, her daughters Taleavia, Tristiana and Tahudah, along with several protesters who were arrested at the demonstration, accordign to ET.

Tracy Cole was allegedly injured after officers used “excessive force” during the arrests.

“Our hearts break for the family of Alvin Cole and the Wauwatosa community. Not only did the District Attorney’s Office fail to hold Officer Joseph Mensah accountable for killing Alvin, but the local police also arrested and injured Alvin’s mother Tracy and his sisters as they peacefully protested alongside Jacob Blake’s father,” said Dania Diaz, the executive director for Team Roc.

An attorney for Alvin Cole’s family has denied police claims that he fired a gun at officers before his death.

“At the time Cole’s firearm was recovered from the pavement of the parking lot, there was a spent casing in the chamber of the gun,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday. “The loaded extended magazine was recovered from the inside of the sling bag, indicating that the firearm was only capable of firing a round that was in the chamber. This means that Cole, presuming he fired the one round in the chamber as he was running, did not have any more bullets in the gun at the time he was shot.”

An independent report released this week noted that Mensah should be fired because the probability is high that he will shoot a fourth person.