‘Evil Eye’ Cast Talk New Horror Anthology Premiering on Prime Video / WATCH
*Welcome to Blumhouse “Evil Eye” Cast Talk New Horror Anthology with host @derrialchriston.
Cast includes:
Sarita Choudhury
Sunita Mani
Omar Maskati
Synnopsis: A superstitious mother is convinced that her daughter’s new boyfriend is the reincarnation of a man who tried to kill her 30 years ago.
RMR’s ‘Dealer’ Tops the Black College National Top 10 Countdown
Wknd Of October 10/10/2020
- RMR “Dealer” Feat Future & Lil Baby #RMR #Future #LilBaby
- Kayla Joy “Eager” #KaylaJoy
- Gene Noble “Matching Tattoo’s” #GeneNoble
- Dot Drop Da Beat “Drippin” #DotDropDaBeat
- Ferrari Simmons “All Booties” #FerrariSimmons
- Marques Anthony “Another Way” #MarquesAnthony
- Erica Banks “Buss It” #EricaBanks
- Hope “Bring Em Hope” #IAmHopeMusic
- Savannah Cristina “Self Care”” #SavannahCristina
- Tory Lanz “The Most High” #ToryLanz
BRANDY to Perform on 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS w/ Ty Dolla $ign, from XFINITY Stage
(LOS ANGELES, CA) – dick clark productions and NBC today announced that superstar Brandy has been added to the star-studded lineup of performers for the “2020 Billboard Music Awards,” and will perform from the Xfinity Stage. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the “2020 Billboard Music Awards” (BBMAs) will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Singer, songwriter, producer, and actress Brandy will mark her BBMA performance debut and delight fans with a rendition of her hit “Borderline” as well as “Almost Doesn’t Count” and “No Tomorrow” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.
Xfinity also presents a special bonus performance by SAINt JHN – the debut of a new track “Sucks to Be You” off of his upcoming album – available on Xfinity’s YouTube channel now. Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers can say “Billboard Music Awards” into the Voice Remote to enjoy SAINt JHN’s bonus performance on the TV, along with a new and never before seen interview with the artist, and also take a look back at the best moments from past BBMAs, listen to music from nominated artists and more.
Previously announced “2020 Billboard Music Awards” performers include Alicia Keys, Kane Brown, Bad Bunny, BTS, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Khalid, Demi Lovato, Sia, Post Malone, SAINt JHN and Swae Lee.Garth Brooks will receive the elite ICON Award, joining only eight other artists who have received the honor, and take the stage for a highly anticipated performance.
THIS IS INTERESTING: BLIND ITEM: The Family Fallout
Fan-voted awards this year include Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Social Artist Award and Top Collaboration Award. Voting is now open and available on TikTok, this year’s primary voting platform, reflecting its increasing impact on music and role as a staging ground for chart-topping hits.
“Billboard Music Awards” nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data/Nielsen Music. The awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019, through March 14, 2020. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.
The “2020 Billboard Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions. Amy Thurlow, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman, Linda Gierahn, Kelly Clarkson and Robert Deaton are executive producers.
For the latest news on the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), visit billboardmusicawards.com and www.billboard.com/bbma. For exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the BBMAs on social media and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #BBMAs.
Scarface Reveals He Has ‘Started the Process to Get a Kidney Transplant’
*Scarface has revealed that he’s begun the process to receive a kidney transplant.
The news comes nearly a week after the Geto Boys rapper took to Twitter to announce that he’s searching for a kidney donor.
The Houston native revealed in April that he suffered kidney failure during his battle with coronavirus.
“I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! It should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate,” he shared in his latest update on Twitter. “In the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly [thereafter] and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all.”
Scarface previously said he was looking for volunteers with B+ blood type, but he clarified that a specific blood type is not necessary.
“They will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor,” he explained, adding, “can’t thank y’all enough.”
READ MORE: Rapper Scarface Searching for a Kidney Donor Following COVID Battle
I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! it should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate, in the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly there after and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all..
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020
Just found out blood type don’t matter if you are a donor they will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor, can’t thank y’all enough 🙏🏾
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020
The hip-hop icon told Fox5 DC that his kidneys never fully recovered after his COVID battle earlier this year.
“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he said. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back … I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”
Scarface also opened up about his COVID diagnosis during an interview with Willie D, noting that he had to be placed on dialysis, Complex reports.
“I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia—both lungs—and kidney failure in my house,” he said. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital [on April 20] … I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.”
The rapper went on to say of COVID, “this is not fake.”
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
