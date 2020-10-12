Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: The Family Fallout
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
One of the reasons for the fallout between this A list rapper and her sister is because it is really bad form for the sister to have slept with the husband of the rapper.
Can you name the rapper, her sister and her husband?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Meghan Markle On Why She Was ‘Not Really OK’ in Controversial 2019 Interview [VIDEO]
*Meghan Markle opened up in a recent interview about the moment she was asked about being a new mom and if she’s OK and how she’s coping. Her candid response at the time received a global reaction.
The former actress and her husband Prince Harry made an appearance on the podcast “Teenager Therapy” to mark World Mental Health Day on Saturday. One of the hosts asked the Duchess of Sussex, “How are you?” Markle recalled her emotional interview with ITV journalist Tom Bradby in October 2019, who asked her nearly the same question (see Twitter video below).
“Not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” the duchess said at the time.
“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” she said, adding that she was also a newlywed.
READ MORE: Meghan Markle Reportedly Pitching Netflix Doc about BLM founder Patrisse Cullors (Video)
“Not many people have asked if I’m ok … it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”
Meghan reveals to ITV’s @tombradby the intense media spotlight has left her struggling to cope while becoming a mum #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/Uy21iE6ozJ pic.twitter.com/kZqhZV66OL
— ITV News (@itvnews) October 18, 2019
When Bradby asked if it would be fair to say that Meghan is “not really OK? As in, it’s really been a struggle?”
A teary eyed Meghan replied, “Yes.”
The answer prompted sympathy for the former actress and outrage over her treatment by the royal family and racist British media.
In her podcast appearance Saturday, Meghan touched on her emotions on that particular day, The Huff Post reports.
“Isn’t that funny ― it was about a year ago that someone asked me that. We were on a tour in South Africa, and on the last day of the tour, man I was tired. I was just about to give Archie a bath. I was exhausted,” she explained, noting that she was also breastfeeding Archie at the time.
“Between every official engagement, I was running back to make sure our son was fed,” she added, saying it “was a lot.”
“But at the end [of filming for a documentary], the journalist asked me if I was OK. And I didn’t realize that my answer would receive such an interest from around the word,” Meghan said.
View this post on Instagram
OUR EPISODE WITH PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN IS OUT! In honor of World Mental Health Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with us for a conversation about prioritizing mental health, removing the stigma around the issue, and how we can all contribute to a healthier world: physically, mentally, emotionally, holistically. We cannot emphasize enough how honored we are to be able to bring you this important conversation. We hope you enjoy it and find something you can apply to your own life. Take care of yourself, you deserve to be loved. Link in bio! – #princeharry #meghan #dukeandduchessofsussex #duchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #worldmentalhealthday #worldmentalhealthday2020
“I didn’t think about that answer. I just answered honestly,” she continued. “Because I was in a moment of vulnerability, because I was tired, because there was no presentation. It was just ― here’s where I am ― I’m a mom who is with a 4 1/2-month-old baby, and we are tired.”
Meghan added, “But I think it speaks to the fact that the reason it resonated with people is because everyone wants to be asked if they’re OK.”
Now, “a year later, I would say, yes, I am doing well,” she said.
Scroll up and watch the full conversation via the YouTube video above.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jay-Z Posts Bond for Alvin Cole’s Mother and Sisters Arrested at Wisconsin Protests
*Rapper Jay-Z posted bond for the mother of Alvin Cole after she was arrested in Wisconsin during a protest over the police killing of her son.
Protesters took to the streets in Wauwatosa last week after the district attorney announced he would not press charges against a Black police officer who fatally shot Cole outside a Milwaukee mall in February.
Cole was the third fatal shooting in the past five years for Officer Joseph Mensah, and the prior shootings were also ruled justified, Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN reports.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm detailed in a 14-page report that Cole was carrying a stolen 9 mm handgun, and that body camera footage/audio shows that he fired a shot while fleeing from officers and refusing commands to drop the gun.
Despite not pressing charges, the report suggests Mensah be terminated from the police department.
“He did not surrender the weapon and was fired upon by Officer Mensah causing his death,” Chisholm wrote, ABC 13 reports. “(T)here is sufficient evidence that Officer Mensah had an actual subjective belief that deadly force was necessary and that belief was objectively reasonable.”
READ MORE: Kanye West Says ‘JAY-Z is My Brother’ Following Tweet About Master Recordings
Cole’s mother was one of the dozens of protesters arrested Thursday night.
Jay-Z and his Team Roc reportedly paid an undisclosed amount of court fees for Cole, her daughters Taleavia, Tristiana and Tahudah, along with several protesters who were arrested at the demonstration, accordign to ET.
Tracy Cole was allegedly injured after officers used “excessive force” during the arrests.
“Our hearts break for the family of Alvin Cole and the Wauwatosa community. Not only did the District Attorney’s Office fail to hold Officer Joseph Mensah accountable for killing Alvin, but the local police also arrested and injured Alvin’s mother Tracy and his sisters as they peacefully protested alongside Jacob Blake’s father,” said Dania Diaz, the executive director for Team Roc.
An attorney for Alvin Cole’s family has denied police claims that he fired a gun at officers before his death.
“At the time Cole’s firearm was recovered from the pavement of the parking lot, there was a spent casing in the chamber of the gun,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday. “The loaded extended magazine was recovered from the inside of the sling bag, indicating that the firearm was only capable of firing a round that was in the chamber. This means that Cole, presuming he fired the one round in the chamber as he was running, did not have any more bullets in the gun at the time he was shot.”
An independent report released this week noted that Mensah should be fired because the probability is high that he will shoot a fourth person.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Creator Mona Scott-Young Developing ’Shaka Zulu’ Drama Series
*Mona Scott-Young, creator of the hit franchise “Love & Hip Hop,” is expanding her company into the scripted space and creating an international presence.
Scott-Young, who runs Monami Entertainment and Monami Productions, tells Deadline she has several projects in development, including a remake of classic South African drama “Shaka Zulu.” She’s also collaborating with BLM Activist Tamika Mallory, Aaron Hernandez’s wife Shayanna Jenkins, and the future of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” franchise remains solid.
On her project with Mallory, who was one of the organizers of the 2017 Women’s March, Scott-Young said: “This is a special, unique, life-changing moment in all of our lives and especially for people of color, and when I look at how it’s being captured I’m like this entire movement is happening on Instagram being captured by cell phones. What will we have to look back on, and so we rallied some of our shooters and we’ve been following Tamika and have been on the ground with her and have really told the story of this reluctant leader of sorts,” she told Deadline. “She’s been thrust into the forefront of this movement and then becomes a voice of the people, not by choice but by necessity and for me it was an incredible honor to be able to lend my skillsets for capturing this moment in time and memorializing it.”
Scott-Young also shared with Deadline why she wanted to dedicated a series to Shayanna Jenkins, the wife of Aaron Hernandez, the NFL star who killed himself after being convicted of murder.
READ MORE: Shaq Would Rather His Daughters NOT Date NBA Players
View this post on Instagram
#VoterSwag #VoteReady Heard it was #NationalBlackVoterDay Don’t know that I needed a national holiday to exercise my right as a citizen but…🤷🏽♀️ #LetsGo!!! #BlackFolkMustVote #BeWoke #LetsTurnThisWhitehouseOut!! #TheFutureIsVoting #JustVote #mPOWered 👊🏽 Register to vote at headcount.org or text VOTER to 40649 Thanks @AEO for this super cute tee! Glad to see this corporate $$ going to a good cause!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Swipe>>>>
“Everyone is familiar with Aaron and knows that horrific story of what happened with him, but for me as a woman I look at Shayanna, his significant other, the mother of his children, and I wonder what her life was like. Sleeping next to this man, her childhood sweetheart, and watching this change with him. How did that impact her and her family? That’s a very relatable perspective,” she explained.
“We’re at the early stages of putting the project together but it’s one that we’re passionate and excited to tell because we just think it’s fascinating. She’s been open about sharing all the elements and details that you don’t know and that you haven’t seen in all of the documentaries and news pieces that have been done. So, there is a very special, unique, personal perspective that she can bring to this that no one else can.”
Scott-Young’s Monami has teamed with South African production company New Vision to remake the “Shaka Zulu” series.
“That is a brilliant classic and when you think about thematically what it represents, there are parallels with what we are experiencing now. It’s strategic rebellion, right? Understanding that now is the time for people to take a stand about the things that are wrong, to not allow themselves to be victimized, that was what Shaka’s legacy was about. He was a masterful and strategic general,” she said.
“I formed a partnership with is a company called NV for New Vision is what it stands for, and these are just really smart, passionate guys and you know, we met and started talking about how we collaborate, how we bring productions there and vice versa and bridge the gap with the cultures and the country, and Shaka Zulu is the project that we’re doing together.”
When it comes to the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise, Scott- Young said the challenge remains to keep the show fresh for viewers.
“I kind of embrace the challenge and see it as a new frontier to be conquered,” she said. “The beauty of it is each city has managed to establish its own fan base and has its own place in the zeitgeist and with the fans, and, of course my hope is that all four cities come back, there has been nothing to indicate otherwise. They all have fared really well for the network in terms of ratings and they’ve been the cornerstone of the programming there so I don’t see that changing.”
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]