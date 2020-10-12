News
Baron Jay Littleton Forms ECO-Farming Partnership with Farms By Yuen
*Baron Jay Littleton, President/Founder of the Baron Jay Foundation and renown entrepreneur/actor/philanthropist/investor/motivational speaker, has launched a new eco-farming venture with veteran farmer and green activist Senn Yuen of Yuen Consulting LLC and his son and fellow eco-farmer Adam SennYuen of Farms by Yuen. Both Senn and Adam have a combined 22 years of farming experience and are based in Covington, Georgia which is 40 minutes East of downtown Atlanta.
Senn and Adam took time off their daily hectic schedule to answer questions about their new partnership with Baron Jay and address some of the many challenges and opportunities with modern farming.
- Why is it important that we or society have more black farmers or farmers of color?
Senn: I’ve been farming for 11 years and I believe it’s important that we must have a balance of farming in all communities rich and poor alike, advantaged and disadvantaged from the most beautiful of lightest color to the most beautiful darkest color that is my family’s mission for life.
Adam: I am 18 years old I have been farming since I was 7 years old. I was born in New York City and from there we moved to a small town in Georgia. I don’t see why it would be important to have more ‘’black’’ farmers in particular. I see more that we, as a society, need to share the knowledge of agriculture to all people, so that all people have a proper understanding of what farming really is and how to get involved.
- When people talk about Black, Brown and lower income communities typically living in a “food deserts” what does that personally mean to you?
Senn: From what I’ve been told from the various communities are that they need access to farm fresh products. Farm-to-table is locally sourced with more abundance and price to fit their budgets in mind. That’s why my son created Farms by Yuen to farm for those who can’t farm for themselves.
Adam: I feel as if food needs to be abundant to all his people and that there is no aid for these communities that’s why I feel as if there needs to be a change in the economic food chain supply towards all lower income communities. Also, the name of my company is Farms by Yuen and the name ‘’Yuen’’ has very special value to me. It is from my ancestors back in Canton, China and I named it after that to forever honor them in a way that will make them immensely proud.
- What does vertical farming mean and what type of crops and food will you be growing vertically?
Senn: Wow I am glad you asked me that question. Vertical farming is an awesome approach to making drastic changes in the hardest hit communities. Why? Because we can grow specific to any community. For example, children with special needs like my granddaughter. She has seizures and needs to be on a special plant based diet. We can tailor and grow herbs for his or her specific meal plan and potentially ship anywhere in the world or by drone in authorized communities for use up to a 5 mile radius.
Adam: Vertical farming is the process of growing crops in vertically stacked layers incorporating a cleaner process discarding the use of herbicides and pesticides. Farms by Yuen will be growing anything that can be grew vertically demanded by the communities.
4. What are the immediate or Phase 1 goals with your company/farm and how will this new partnership with Baron Jay help you enhance those goals?
Senn: Phase 1 Goals: Clear the rest of the land, which is 30 acres, needed to complete Phase 1; cut roads; do 10 tons of crush and run; install solar power; build sheep and goat fencing runs of 5000 feet; build construction building office space of 1500 square ft; build silos for animal feed; install freezers to store produce; install commercial generator system to provide electrical unit of 2000 ft, WIFI Security; install security cameras, build pens for night security Cattle Dogs; install 3000 ft of plumbing 3000 ft; build HVAC Barn and lastly create a chicken “Ayam Cemani” run to accommodate 5000 chicken hen houses which fully completes Phase 1.
Adam: Baron Jay and Farms by Yuen has incorporated a pilot phase in allocating resources to be of aid to feed communities.
- What are your long-term goals with creating an eco-friendly and new age senior living community that has built-in sustainable farming to feed the seniors for free?
Senn: Our long-term goals are to provide an eco-friendly living community environment enough for 10 residents powered by Farms by Yuen & the Baron Jay Foundation with Tesla Solar along with Tesla Semi transportation. He will have well water utilizing Medicaid and Medicare to assist with day to day functionality. Farms by Yuen will supply communities with excess food production for small businesses. We’re striving to be a Farms by Yuen community Food Bank supplying the communities with a consistent access to farm fresh produce.
Adam: Regarding the new senior community, I want the seniors to feel comfortable as can be. We will establish a new procedure on how these seniors need to be taken care of the way. They deserve to be supported and not forgotten about.
- What does virtual farming mean and is this a new economic model or revenue stream for farmers in general and especially for your company/farm’s growth?
Senn: Virtual Farming means you want to be there, but you can’t be for whatever the reason is; family, work, business, death, bills, and responsibility. You want so desperately to be there, but you just can’t. You know what it is? Just plain life sometimes. So, you use our virtual farming app designed with consumer protection by Oduwa Blockchain to place your orders tailored to grow to your small business needs.
This is why virtual farming with Farms by Yuen is farming at its best and doesn’t get any better. Yes, I truly believe the way life is today we must learn from the past and understand the man is losing time not gaining so we have come to the realization that we must meet our fellow man more than halfway for this to work. What does this mean? Farms by Yuen will grow specifically for small businesses and residential customers because you cannot help one without the other as they both benefit each other. It is a custom plan driven to work based upon the actual growth and demand of the community as a whole.
Adam: Virtual farming is farming anything that the customer wants to cultivate without going through the trials and tribulations as an actual farmer would. This new future model will change the way agriculture is perceived to be.
- Lastly, are there any myths or misconceptions about farming in general or being a Black or POC farmer that you want to clear up to the media or public?
Senn: Yes, if you are not at least a year ahead of your farm your behind because it takes a year to grow your crops most people do not understand that.
Adam: No, not really, I have not given it much thought.
8. Lastly, how do you feel about working with Baron Jay Littleton and your new and sustainable eco-farming and virtual farming partnership?
Senn: He is focused!…He has desire!…He has heart!…He has love for his community and his fellow man. He, Baron Jay, my friend, my family will go far.
Adam: I like working with Baron Jay because of the energy he gives off that he loves helping people. He has become as I would say a mentor to me by sharing knowledge and tools of education.
Film
Outrage After ‘Very Bland Israeli’ Actress Gal Gadot Cast as Cleopatra
*“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is catching heat after being cast in Paramount’s historic drama about Cleopatra, directed by Penny Jenkins and scripted by Laeta Kalogridis.
Gadot announced the casting Sunday on Twitter, writing “As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera,” she wrote.
“I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time,” Gadot added.
Kalogridis also took to social media to note that the story of Cleopatra is, “arguably the most famous Macedonian Greek woman in history,”she wrote on Twitter.
Elizabeth Taylor famously played Cleopatra in director Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s 1963 film.
Gadot’s casting has been met with a lukewarm response, with many Twitter users calling for a Egyptican actress or one of Greek descent to play the role.
I’m going to say this once and I’m not going to say it again, Cleopatra was Greek.
Yes, she was in Egyptian ruler but she was Greek with Persian and Syrian ancestry. The people who are reacting negatively that to this are uneducated and uninformed.
Gal Gadot deserves this role. pic.twitter.com/7h1oYu9ClX
— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) October 11, 2020
NYT bestselling author @Morgan Jerkins wrote, “I’m sure Gal Gadot is going to do a wonderful job as Cleopatra. However, for me personally, I would love a Cleopatra who’s darker than a brown paper bag, because that seems a bit more historically accurate.”
Journalist Sameera Khan wrote “thought it would be a good idea to cast an Israeli actress as Cleopatra (a very bland looking one) instead of a stunning Arab actress like Nadine Njeim? And shame on you, Gal Gadot. Your country steals Arab land & you’re stealing their movie roles… smh.”
“White libs flipped … out when white actors played MYTHICAL Egyptian gods in “Gods of Egypt,” but all is well when a WHITE Israeli actress of European descent is cast as Cleopatra,” Khan added.
Gadot has plenty of online supporters of her Cleopatra casting, with Twitter user The Moonlight Warrior writing “I’m going to say this once and I’m not going to say it again, Cleopatra was Greek. Yes, she was in Egyptian ruler but she was Greek with Persian and Syrian ancestry. The people who are reacting negatively that to this are uneducated and uninformed. Gal Gadot deserves this role.”
Do you agree?
COVID-19
Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to Release COVID-Documentary About Filming Amid Pandemic
*Pixar is taking audiences behind-the-scenes of the making of “Soul” to show the stressful challenges of completing the film amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp Powers, co-director and writer on the film, shared the news during a virtual press conference, EW reports.
“We ended up actually creating a documentary about the process of finishing Soul remotely that’ll come out at some future date,” he says.
Producer Dana Murray said there were “seven weeks of production left” when the shelter-in-place ordinances came down at the onset of the pandemic in America.
“I guess we were really lucky and blessed of where we were at in production because the back-end is highly technical. So, people were able to literally grab their machines and go home with them, and we were up and running in a day or two,” she explains. “Our systems team is incredible. Everyone was just really resilient.”
“Usually when we complete these films, we get to celebrate it,” Kemp says. “We have this big theater full of everyone celebrating the film being completely done and we weren’t able to do that. So, it just dawned on me fairly recently that outside of just a handful of people, most of the folks who worked on Soul have not seen the completed mixed film. It’s something that we still haven’t been able to share with the team that’s done it.”
We previously reported…”Soul” will premiere Dec. 25 on Disney+. The animated feature is the first for Pixar with a predominantly Black voice cast featuing Jamie Foxx, Questlove, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, and Richard Ayoade.
Foxx voices a jazz player who suddenly dies and his soul attempts to make its way back to Earth to keep on living.
“Honored to be the first ever African American lead in a Pixar film. 100 days away. I cannot wait for you all to see this beautiful story,” Foxx wrote on Twitter back in March, sharing the poster for the film.
Directed by Powers and two-time Academy Award-winner Pete Docter, the idea for the story is 23 years in the making, per MovieWeb.
“It started with my son, he’s 23 now, but the instant he was born, he already had a personality,” said Docter. “Where did that come from? I thought your personality developed through your interaction with the world. And yet, it was pretty clear that we’re all born with a very unique, specific sense of who we are.”
WATCH:
Entertainment
THE REAL: Would the Ladies Break Quarantine For Sex? + Jay Ellis Stops by! / WATCH
*On Monday, Oct. 12 on “The Real,” it’s “cuffing season”! But in the current times of COVID, it is being referred to as “coving season.”
The ladies of The Real discuss whether or not they would break quarantine during the pandemic to “cuff” for the company of a man. If so, how they would do it?
Co-host Adrienne Houghton talks about growing up in a blended family and then marrying into one. She offers advice to parents living in a similar situation and having a difficult time with it.
Then the ladies welcome Jay Ellis who talks about being a new girl dad, the over-the-top Emmy party that his co-star/boss Issa Rae threw last month, and how he sought out the advice from Jordan Peele right before directing an episode of Insecure.
Later, Drea de Matteo joins the ladies and discusses her Sopranos-inspired podcast Made Women, how her heavy New York accent became her saving grace in her acting career, and about the time she was mistaken for Madonna at a movie premiere before she was even famous!
Would the Ladies Break Quarantine for “Coving Season?”
Adrienne’s Advice to Parents in Blended Families From Her Own Experience
Jay Ellis Turned To Jordan Peele For Directing Advice
Would the Ladies Break Quarantine for “Coving Season”?
Jeannie Mai: Who are you willing to “covy” up with. Garcelle? Who? Who ? Who? Who?
Loni Love: Yeah! Come on, Garcelle!
Garcelle Beauvais: I’m not willing to “coving”, “coving”, “COVID” with anyone.
Adrienne Houghton: Who’s it gonna be?
Garcelle: None of it!
Jeannie: Really?!
Garcelle: I don’t know if anybody– I don’t know if anybody…
Jeannie: If you had one person in the world right now…
Garcelle: Wait a minute!
Jeannie: Anybody in the whole world! Anybody! You don’t have a person in mind?
Garcelle: I have a few people in mind. But my thing is, is it worth the risk? Am I gonna do a temperature check? Do I need four negative COVID tests? What do I need so I feel secure? Listen, I get it. There are times I am lonely. There are times my kids are sick of me hugging them. They wish that I would hug somebody else, but I’ve got nobody else. (Chuckles) But, I don’t know if it’s worth the risk!
(EDIT)
Garcelle: Girl, I’m horny as hell! (Laughs) Can I say that?
Jeannie: That– no– YES!
Adrienne: Yes.
Jeannie: Yes, Garcelle! Speak your truth! We hear you, girl!
Garcelle: I just did! I just did.
Adrienne: So, So., Garcelle… I’m not being weird, but, but…
Garcelle: I hope my kids aren’t listening!
Adrienne: Do you have someone?
(Loni Love begins to dance in her chair)
Garcelle: There goes Lon… with her dance! (Laughs)
Adrienne: Garcelle, do you have someone that you go to if you are in need?
Loni Love: Yeah, she do!
Garcelle: No! I go through my dresser– I go through my dresser drawer… (Laughs) is what I do.
Jeannie: And, you know what?
Adrienne: Okay!… And that dresser drawer is COVID safe!
(Loni rolls her eyes)
Garcelle: Look at Loni!
(EDIT)
Loni: I would suggest if I was single… and I was lonely… you know, I would try to do the Zoom dating. Um, I would really try to get to know somebody. I would, if I felt– I would do the parking lot, meet him face-to-face, talk to them, see how they– then I would start getting COVID tested. And see if we could at least meet up somewhere safely outside where we could see each other. But, definitely get the COVID test. Um, if I were to have relations with the person, I would make them– I would make them take a temperature test, have a negative COVID test, and I would also make them wear a mask when we doin’ it.
Garcelle: That’s so not sexy, Loni! That is not sexy at all.
Loni: Yeah, but you would rather…
Garcelle: Come on.
Adrienne: I’m not doin’ it with a new person! I’m calling up an old friend.
