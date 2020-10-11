Trump Again Spouts His BS of Doing More for Blacks Than Any President Since Lincoln / Video

*Yesterday, Saturday (10-10-20), Donald Trump held his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19, as he seeks to show the public that he is fit to resume his presidential campaigning.

Of course, Trump was not wearing a mask as he addressed a crowd from a White House balcony, where he spoke about “law and order” issues in the country. The president, first told his supporters that he is no longer taking medicines against Covid-19, telling them he was “feeling great.”

During his brief speech, he rambled on about how his administration has done more for Black and Latino people in this country than any other president in history.

Although he has claimed this before, he wanted to make it clear again that “I’ve done more for the Black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln. He added, “nobody can dispute it.”

To the orange a-hole in the White House, we say, Oh yes we can DISPUTE your BS. Just read THIS (Washington Post report) and and take a seat.

MORE NEWS: Sir Maejor Page: Activist Who Ran Bogus Black Lives Matter Charity Page Arrested and Charged