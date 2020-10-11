President Donald Trump
Trump Again Spouts His BS of Doing More for Blacks Than Any President Since Lincoln / Video
*Yesterday, Saturday (10-10-20), Donald Trump held his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19, as he seeks to show the public that he is fit to resume his presidential campaigning.
Of course, Trump was not wearing a mask as he addressed a crowd from a White House balcony, where he spoke about “law and order” issues in the country. The president, first told his supporters that he is no longer taking medicines against Covid-19, telling them he was “feeling great.”
During his brief speech, he rambled on about how his administration has done more for Black and Latino people in this country than any other president in history.
Although he has claimed this before, he wanted to make it clear again that “I’ve done more for the Black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln. He added, “nobody can dispute it.”
To the orange a-hole in the White House, we say, Oh yes we can DISPUTE your BS. Just read THIS (Washington Post report) and and take a seat.
Entertainment
Straight Sacrilege: Jackie Robinson’s Daughter Blasts Trump Ad Using Baseball Pioneer’s Image (Watch)
*A new Donald Trump campaign ad featuring an image of Jackie Robinson has driven the baseball legend’s daughter to release a statement denouncing both the video and the president.
“Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image,” Sharon Robinson tweeted Thursday. “The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed!”
The Trump ad, called “Say What You Will About America,” also uses an image of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other historical photos of Black Americans.
Watch the ad below (Notice how they chose MLK for the thumbnail pic.):
Editor's Choice
Kamala Harris & Mike Pence Vice Presidential Debate Recap – Election 2020 Trump vs. Biden (VIDEO)
*Attorney Antonio Moore discusses the Vice Presidential debate looking at policy answers by Kamala Harris & Mike Pence.
Moore pays attention to all topics discussed from the Green New Deal to Coronavirus.
Entertainment
Trump Refers to Sen. Kamala Harris as ‘This Monster’ in Fox Business Interview (Watch)
*COVID-stricken President Trump managed to have an hour-long call-in interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network Thursday morning that made news on several fronts.
In addition to announcing that he won’t “waste my time” participating in a virtual second presidential debate, which the debate commission announced Thursday would take place in lieu of the planned town hall due to the president’s coronavirus diagnosis, Trump also referred to Sen. Kamala Harris as a “monster.”
Imagining Harris having to take over for a Biden presidency, Trump said: “This monster that was on stage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night by the way, this monster she says, ‘No, no, there won’t be fracking, there won’t be this.’”
Trump then formed his lips to shout: “Everything she said was a lie!”
Watch the gaslighting below:
