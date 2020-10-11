This Week on FOX LA’s CULTURE CONVERSATIONS: Free Marie and Rocsi Diaz

*Welcome back to another week of FOX LA’s

Each week, host Mimi Brown is joined by leaders, change-makers, thinkers, creators, activists, and other diverse voices to explore the issues of race, inequality, justice, policing, political strength, and more of the pressing issues that affect our communities on a daily basis.

Culture Conversations airs each Friday at 10:00 AM PST on the FOX 11 Facebook page. Past episodes are also available on FoxLA.com.

MEET THIS WEEK’S GUESTS:

Free Marie and Rocsi Diaz (@missfree and @rocsidiaz):

Considered the “first ladies” of BET’s former flagship show 106 & Park, Free Marie and Rocsi Diaz are teaming up to use their platforms to inspire a new generation of voters to head to the polls.

As the election nears, the two join Mimi to discuss the myth that “our vote doesn’t count,” the importance of Black and Brown voters, the influence entertainers have in addressing social issues, and the even larger influence found within local communities.

If you ever have any issues or questions, please email us at [email protected]

That goes directly to our editorial team working on the show.

source:

Nicholas Greitzer

FOX First Run

FOX Television Stations

[email protected]