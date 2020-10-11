Entertainment
The Other Side of Destiny: LeToya Luckett Reveals Her Struggles and Triumphs / Watch
*LeToya Luckett, as you already know, is a former member of the legendary female singing group “Destiny’s Child.”
She won two Grammy Awards with the group during her six-year stint with the R&B unit that consisted of Beyonce Knowles, LaTavia Roberson, and Kelly Rowland.
In 1999, following the release of “Destiny’s Child’s” second album, “The Writing’s on the Wall,” which contained the major hit “Say My Name,” original members Luckett and Roberson were both booted from the group. The reasons, although never completely clear, centered on financial issues, along with the two singers desire to secure outside management to represent them instead of Mathew Knowles, who managed the group at the time.
On a recent Instagram Live chat with her fans, Luckett was asked by a woman to give advice on continuing to do something after one had experienced severe setbacks. Luckett told the woman and other fans that when she departed “Destiny’s Child” at the age of 18, it was a scary time for her. Luckett explained how difficult it was finding her way in Los Angeles at such a young age. She said God called her to continue singing, even though singing had left a bad taste in her mouth after what happened with “Destiny’s Child.”
“I’m telling you, during my journey, I was staying in people’s houses,” Lockett said, adding that she struggled to afford food. “I’ve never told these stories before but I even slept in a car in L.A. while I was making my first album. Not a lot of nights, but a few.”
Luckett continued.
“I was drinking a gallon of water and buying the microwavable oodles and noodles,” she said. “I was like cooking them on the coffee pot in the hotel.”
Luckett went on to tell her fans on Instagram Live about other tough situations, but that she found ways to go from surviving to striving in her life and career as a singer and actress.
In 2006, Luckett released her self-titled solo debut album, which reached No. 1 on Billboard. The album yielded the hit single, “Torn.” Lockett’s second solo album was titled “Lady Love,” released in the summer of 2009. The album debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Top R&B/Hip Hop charts. Her third solo album was “Back 2 Life,” which achieved raved reviews when it was released in 2017.
Luckett also added acting to her portfolio of talents.
“I went out for an acting role, my first role ever, which was “Preacher’s Kid” – and I got it,” Luckett said. “That’s what got me out of that hotel. And from “Preacher’s Kid,” God aligned it that I met Tank. I went back and started doing my second album…yeah, it was a lot. I was uncomfortable for a minute.”
Other acting roles for Luckett have included the stage play “Rumors,” the film “Killers,” HBO’s drama series “Treme,” the television series “Single Ladies,” OWN’s television series “Greenleaf” and more.
Luckett concluded the Instagram Live conversation by encouraging her fans to continue to trust and lean on God to discover His plan for their lives.
Tupac Shakur’s Brother Goes At Trump for Leaving Ticket to VP Debate for Late Rapper / Video
*So how da hell did this happen in the first place? Simple. Donald Trump‘s campaign left a ticket at the vice presidential debate last week for late rapper Tupac Shakur just weeks after Sen. Kamala Harris named him as the “best rapper alive.”
Obviously what the Trump campaign did is a problem. We’re talking disrespect to Tupac Shakur and his family. At least that’s how Mopreme Shakur, the late rapper’s stepbrother sees it.
Repping for the family, he says the Trump campaign using 2pac as a prop to mock Kamala Harris was NOT cool and though he wants an apology, he’s realistic and is not holding his breath.
Mopreme Shakur told TMZ … it was “clearly disrespectful” to his family for the President’s campaign to leave a ticket for Tupac at the Vice Presidential debate.
Kamala Harris asked, who’s the best rapper alive?
She answers @2PAC
Then says “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.”
Tries to think of another living rapper. “There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.” pic.twitter.com/MZJ5FZC4qP
— Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 25, 2020
Here’s the background on the gaffe by Harris. The Democratic vice presidential candidate made the boo-boo during an interview with CNN’s Angela Rye at the NAACP’s virtual convention in September.
“Best rapper alive?” Rye asked Harris in the interview. Harris paused for a second and said: “Tupac.”
Mopreme also addressed Harris’s mistake for calling Tupac the greatest rapper alive.
He told TMZ that it’s all California love for Harris and that her snafu only shows that she has great taste in music.
Mopreme added that he wasn’t surprised by the incident because “we should know Trump’s lack of respect for the Black and brown community.”
Mopreme did say that the president could make it up to him by releasing his father, Mutulu, from prison.
In 1988, Mutulu, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for RICO conspiracy, armed bank robbery and bank robbery killings.
In his defense, Mopreme says his father has spoken out against violence and has taken full responsibility for his crimes. Despite this, he has been denied parole eight times.
During the interview with Harris, Rye pointed out that Tupac has been dead for more than two decades.
Harris laughed and replied: “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.”
Rye jokingly defended the gaffe, pointing to the conspiracy theories that Tupac could be alive: “Listen, West Coast girls think Tupac lives on; I’m with you. So Tupac keep going.”
Master P to be Feted At BET Hip Hop Awards – All 6 New Edition Members Reunite for DJ Cassidy
*If you haven’t heard, Percy “Master P” Miller is set to be feted at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. He’ll receive the I Am Hip Hop award at the ceremony on Oct. 27.
Percy “Master P” Miller built No Limit Records into an empire, selling over 100 million records since the label’s launch in 1991. Word is he New Orleans native launched a record store and then his label in 1991 with $10,000 inherited from his grandfather.
“This year because of the pandemic everything’s different. I’ve taken this time to work on my package food products,” Master P told Variety. “My Uncle P’s rice pancake and the Hoody Hoos cereals. I’ve been developing quality products with my team. I am honored to receive this award from BET, I’m grateful.”
Performers slated to appear on the broadcast include 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe, and Ty Dolla $ign.
DaBaby leads with 12 nominations, with Roddy Ricch right behind him with 11 nominations.
Additional nominees include Drake and Megan Thee Stallion with eight each; Future with six nods, Lil Baby with four; and Travis Scott, Beyonce, DJ Khaled and Mustard with three apiece.
The rapper and businessman has also expanded his resume to include actor, producer and philanthropist.
On top of those accomplishments, he has appeared in such films as “I Got the Hook Up,” “Soccer Mom” and “Gone in 60 Seconds.” He’s also starred alongside his son Romeo Miller in the sitcom “Romeo!” as well as the reality series “Growing Up Hip-Hop.”
BTW, this year, the awards show will promote #ReclaimYourVote, which encourages voter registration and greater access to polls.
In other entertainment news, after all of the personal sniping and attacks against each other, all six members of New Edition (including Bobby Brown) will reunite for DJ Cassidy’s next “Pass the Mic” virtual event this coming Tuesday (10-13-20).
“This one is going to be the biggest one yet and have the most songs and artists,” he told Page Six. Teddy Riley, who produced Brown’s “My Prerogative,” will also appear with other special guests of the era.
Keep in mind that it also Cassidy who brought New Edition back together in 2011 for his 30th birthday bash which was held on the Intrepid aircraft carrier/museum in New York harbor.
Mariah Carey Tells Andy Cohen Her 9-Yr-old Son Was Bullied by A White Supremacist / Watch
*During a Thursday appearance on ”Watch What Happens Live,” music icon Mariah Carey talked about a few things like recent her memoir, ”The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”
While doing that, Carey opened up about her family’s encounters with racism, revealing that her 9-year-old son, Moroccan, was recently bullied by a white supremacist.
Carey, 50, explained to host Andy Cohen that she reads certain chapters to Moroccan and his twin sister Monroe to illustrate her encounters with racism and to give them a “greater understanding and, ultimately, a greater reservoir with which to deal with the situation itself.”
“Because it’s hard,” Carey said before explaining, ”And by the way, like, Rocky just got bullied the other day from a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend. Carey said. “It’s like, insane. This is the world we live in.”
