Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers Win Their 17th NBA Finals/Championship
*Two nights ago they couldn’t get the job done, but Sunday night at “The Bubble” in Orlando, in game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers captured their 17th title.
The Lakers dominated and rolled to a 106-93 win over the Miami Heat, ending on a high note, one of the most turbulent seasons in league history.
Part of that turbulance was of course caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But for the Lakers and the organization and basketball fans, it was 10 months ago that Kobe Bryant, his 12-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash along the California coast. And although most of the current Lakers never played alongside Bryant, the team’s championship run still served as a meaningful tribute to his legacy, which included the club’s previous five league crowns.
“Ever since the tragedy, all we wanted to do was do it for him,” said Lakers star Anthony Davis. “We didn’t want to let him down.”
“It’s a tough moment,” Davis continued. “He was a big brother to all of us.”
Meanwhile, to no one’s surprise, LeBron James was the NBA Finals MVP.
News
The Bulk of NBA Owners’ Political Donations Goes to the Republican Party
*The NBA owners have said the “politically correct” words when it comes to racial equality. Yet, when it comes to putting money where its mouth is, the owners’ message of inclusivity and Black Lives Matter is questionable. The Ringer reported recently that 80% of political donations from NBA owners go to the Republican Party. And just over 18% go to the Democratic Party.
According to the Federal Election Commission, almost $15 million from NBA owners go to the Republican Party. Owners who are favoring Donald Trump to be re-elected as president of the United States, have voted for him with their money. The support for Trump from the majority of the owners comes with full knowledge that the president is not a fan of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Five owners that have donated money to Republican Party causes have included Jim Buss (Los Angeles Lakers), Dan DeVos (Orlando Magic), James Dolan (New York Knicks), Tilman Fertitta (Houston Rockets), and Juliana Holt (San Antonio Spurs), have all donated money to the Trump 2020 reelection campaign.
Jeanie Buss, chief executive officer and a controlling owner and president of the Lakers, departs from the giving pattern of her brother Jim. Donating exclusively to Democratic Party causes are Jeanie Buss, along with Wes Edens and Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks), Ted Leonsis (Washington Wizards), Vivek Ranadive (Sacramento Kings), and Wyc Grousbeck (Boston Celtics).
It appears that NBA owners’ monetary support goes against the NBA social and racial stance, especially since the NBA is composed of 74.4% black players. Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, said that the majority of owners and players will make political decisions based on how it benefits them financially.
“I strongly value my independence,” said Cuban, who does not donate to any political causes. “I talk to owners and players who are ‘conservative’ when it comes to financial issues but simultaneously very ‘liberal’ when it comes to social issues.”
Family - Parenting - Births
Shaq Would Rather His Daughters NOT Date NBA Players
*As far as Shaquille O’Neal daughters are concerned, he wants them to not date until they’ve accomplished their own goals.
In a new interview with Us Weekly, O’Neal, the father 3 of three boys and three girls: Taahirah, 24, Amirah, 18, and Me’arah, 14 says this …
“I want them to be fully educated. I want them to be fully independent. I want them to have most of their goals accomplished and once they get 18 and they become little mini-adults, I’m not going to be the dad that says, ‘Do this, do that.’ I’ll just try to, you know, guide them in the right path.”
He added:
“In a perfect world, I’d like them to have a bachelor’s [and] master’s going into their own field where they can own their own company. They won’t need anybody.”
And how would he feel about them dating professional ballers? Well, O’Neal appears to NOT be down with that idea, too: “Yeah, probably not.”
Shaq didn’t detail his reasons for not wanting his girls to date NBA players but he did explain that when it comes to “regular” boyfriends, he doesn’t really have many rules in that department:
“The moms [ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh and ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal] do a great job of yelling and raising them and doing all that stuff. I’m more of the guy that’s the settler. If my ex-wife tells my daughter, ‘You can’t have a boyfriend now,’ I would be the one to say ‘Guys are crazy. Do this. You need to focus on your education. Learn a little bit about yourself before you start thinking about guys.’ I’m more like the buffer.”
Hmm, all we’ll say is “interesting.” What say YOU?
Business
Black Lives Matter Eye Opener for Admitted Businesswoman of White Privilege
*White privilege is defined as “inherent advantages possessed by a White person on the basis of their race in a society characterized by racial inequality and injustice.”
Kelsey Kennedy, founder of the small, woman-owned CBD brand, Blossom and Stone, acknowledges being a White woman who has enjoyed a privileged life.
Protests across the country over the senseless police murders of Black men and women in what has been called a racial reckoning in America has not gone unnoticed by Kennedy.
Born and raised in South Orange County, California she said her family never talked about race when she was growing up.
“These last few months have been an eye-opening experience for me. While I always knew of my white privilege on a surface level, I don’t think I fully understood the depths of it until this year. While I can’t erase it, I can try and use it to help showcase and promote voices, perspectives, and opinions that are different from my own. Witnessing so many of my former favorite brands have their true colors exposed as a consequence of the Black Lives Matter movement, I knew that I wanted Blossom & Stone to be better from the start,” Kennedy told EURweb.com.
Her Los Angeles based company launched in Spring 2020 is looking to diversify their point of view by welcoming BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) and LGBTQ+ writers, photographers, and content creators onto the Blossom and Stone team with a 6-month program.
She says their effort is “designed to support & amplify the voices of content creators with under 20k followers.” All content will always be credited. They will be selecting two to five participants by October 15. Find more information at https://bit.ly/33InJgs.
The genesis of Blossom and Stone started when in 2017 her fitness business “hit a rough spot.” She said she was not feeling connected to herself and a friend suggested she smoke some weed to feel better.
“Personally, I get really really high. I know plenty of people who can function (when high) but I’m not one of them,” Kennedy, an astrology addict with a strong belief in the power of plants, said.
But it was a conversation with another friend who asked whether she’d tried CBD that would give her the idea that planted the seed for her wellness brand business.
“CBD made me feel way more calm and grounding me,” she said about CBD, an abbreviation of cannabidiol the major component of medical marijuana. “Once I started getting deeper into it and realized it could be used topically, I have a lot of friends who use it for back pain and whose parents use it for arthritis.”
This is not Blossom & Stone’s first time amplifying BIPOC voices. In June, they highlighted Black-owned CBD and Beauty Brands while still in the first few months of launching their business.
Kennedy, married since January 2020, has been in the world of fitness and wellness for more than 10 years.
By Tené Croom
@TcTene
