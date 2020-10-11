The Bulk of NBA Owners’ Political Donations Goes to the Republican Party

*The NBA owners have said the “politically correct” words when it comes to racial equality. Yet, when it comes to putting money where its mouth is, the owners’ message of inclusivity and Black Lives Matter is questionable. The Ringer reported recently that 80% of political donations from NBA owners go to the Republican Party. And just over 18% go to the Democratic Party.

According to the Federal Election Commission, almost $15 million from NBA owners go to the Republican Party. Owners who are favoring Donald Trump to be re-elected as president of the United States, have voted for him with their money. The support for Trump from the majority of the owners comes with full knowledge that the president is not a fan of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Five owners that have donated money to Republican Party causes have included Jim Buss (Los Angeles Lakers), Dan DeVos (Orlando Magic), James Dolan (New York Knicks), Tilman Fertitta (Houston Rockets), and Juliana Holt (San Antonio Spurs), have all donated money to the Trump 2020 reelection campaign.

Jeanie Buss, chief executive officer and a controlling owner and president of the Lakers, departs from the giving pattern of her brother Jim. Donating exclusively to Democratic Party causes are Jeanie Buss, along with Wes Edens and Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks), Ted Leonsis (Washington Wizards), Vivek Ranadive (Sacramento Kings), and Wyc Grousbeck (Boston Celtics).

It appears that NBA owners’ monetary support goes against the NBA social and racial stance, especially since the NBA is composed of 74.4% black players. Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, said that the majority of owners and players will make political decisions based on how it benefits them financially.

“I strongly value my independence,” said Cuban, who does not donate to any political causes. “I talk to owners and players who are ‘conservative’ when it comes to financial issues but simultaneously very ‘liberal’ when it comes to social issues.”