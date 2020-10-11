Pesky Halloween Costumes Are FLY-ing Off the Shelves After VP Debate!

*LeToya Luckett, as you already know, is a former member of the legendary female singing group “Destiny’s Child.”

She won two Grammy Awards with the group during her six-year stint with the R&B unit that consisted of Beyonce Knowles, LaTavia Roberson, and Kelly Rowland.

In 1999, following the release of “Destiny’s Child’s” second album, “The Writing’s on the Wall,” which contained the major hit “Say My Name,” original members Luckett and Roberson were both booted from the group. The reasons, although never completely clear, centered on financial issues, along with the two singers desire to secure outside management to represent them instead of Mathew Knowles, who managed the group at the time.

On a recent Instagram Live chat with her fans, Luckett was asked by a woman to give advice on continuing to do something after one had experienced severe setbacks. Luckett told the woman and other fans that when she departed “Destiny’s Child” at the age of 18, it was a scary time for her. Luckett explained how difficult it was finding her way in Los Angeles at such a young age. She said God called her to continue singing, even though singing had left a bad taste in her mouth after what happened with “Destiny’s Child.”

“I’m telling you, during my journey, I was staying in people’s houses,” Lockett said, adding that she struggled to afford food. “I’ve never told these stories before but I even slept in a car in L.A. while I was making my first album. Not a lot of nights, but a few.”

Luckett continued.

“I was drinking a gallon of water and buying the microwavable oodles and noodles,” she said. “I was like cooking them on the coffee pot in the hotel.”

MORE NEWS: Big Freedia Gives Us the Two P’s to Coping with Tragedy and Losing Someone to Gun Violence / WATCH

View this post on Instagram 🤍✨ A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Aug 30, 2020 at 2:16pm PDT

Luckett went on to tell her fans on Instagram Live about other tough situations, but that she found ways to go from surviving to striving in her life and career as a singer and actress.

In 2006, Luckett released her self-titled solo debut album, which reached No. 1 on Billboard. The album yielded the hit single, “Torn.” Lockett’s second solo album was titled “Lady Love,” released in the summer of 2009. The album debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Top R&B/Hip Hop charts. Her third solo album was “Back 2 Life,” which achieved raved reviews when it was released in 2017.

Luckett also added acting to her portfolio of talents.

“I went out for an acting role, my first role ever, which was “Preacher’s Kid” – and I got it,” Luckett said. “That’s what got me out of that hotel. And from “Preacher’s Kid,” God aligned it that I met Tank. I went back and started doing my second album…yeah, it was a lot. I was uncomfortable for a minute.”

Other acting roles for Luckett have included the stage play “Rumors,” the film “Killers,” HBO’s drama series “Treme,” the television series “Single Ladies,” OWN’s television series “Greenleaf” and more.

Luckett concluded the Instagram Live conversation by encouraging her fans to continue to trust and lean on God to discover His plan for their lives.