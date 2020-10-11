Social Heat
Boyfriend & Mom Arrested for Killing Her 2-Yr-Od Daughter Who was Left in SEWAGE Drain!
*Another tragic case of a child being murdered by the people who are supposed to love her and keep her safe.
A Houston woman and her boyfriend have been charged for the murder of two-year-old Maliyah Rosalie Bass who was discovered in a sewage drain.
Sahara Ervin, 20, and Travion Thompson, 21, were arrested Tuesday and charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence.
The most sickening part to this crime is that the couple appeared angry and distraught in public upon discovering the child’s death.
They initially claimed that the child went missing while playing in the courtyard.
During the search, Thompson even scolded the police saying, “Y’all are supposed to have four, five dogs looking for my baby.”
DID U SEE THIS? Folks Comin’ for LaKeith Stanfield for Publicly Hating on Kamala Harris’ Debate Wig
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Alyssa Brook @alyssabrookhu Another tragic case of a child being murdered by the people who are supposed to love her and keep her safe. ——————————————————————————————— A Houston woman and her boyfriend have been charged for the murder of two-year-old Maliyah Rosalie Bass who was discovered in a sewage drain. ——————————————————————————————— Sahara Ervin, 20, and Travion Thompson, 21, were arrested Tuesday and charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence. The most sickening part to this crime is that the couple appeared angry and distraught in public upon discovering the child’s death. They initially claimed that the child went missing while playing in the courtyard. During the search, Thompson even scolded the police saying, “Y’all are supposed to have four, five dogs looking for my baby.” ——————————————————————————————— Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com ——————————————————————————————— If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
President Donald Trump
Trump Again Spouts His BS of Doing More for Blacks Than Any President Since Lincoln / Video
*Yesterday, Saturday (10-10-20), Donald Trump held his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19, as he seeks to show the public that he is fit to resume his presidential campaigning.
Of course, Trump was not wearing a mask as he addressed a crowd from a White House balcony, where he spoke about “law and order” issues in the country. The president, first told his supporters that he is no longer taking medicines against Covid-19, telling them he was “feeling great.”
During his brief speech, he rambled on about how his administration has done more for Black and Latino people in this country than any other president in history.
Although he has claimed this before, he wanted to make it clear again that “I’ve done more for the Black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln. He added, “nobody can dispute it.”
To the orange a-hole in the White House, we say, Oh yes we can DISPUTE your BS. Just read THIS (Washington Post report) and and take a seat.
MORE NEWS: Sir Maejor Page: Activist Who Ran Bogus Black Lives Matter Charity Page Arrested and Charged
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle @kecia.kae This Saturday, Trump held his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19, as he seeks to show the public that he is fit to resume his presidential campaigning. ___________________________________________________ Of course, Trump was not wearing a mask as he addressed a crowd from a White House balcony, where he spoke about “law and order” issues in the country. The president, first told his supporters that he is no longer taking medicines against Covid-19, telling them he was “feeling great”. ___________________________________________________ During his brief speech, he rambled on about how his administration has done more for Black and Latino people in this country than any other president in history. Although he has claimed this before, he wanted to make it clear again that “I’ve done more for the Black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln. He added, “nobody can dispute it.” ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸 @cspan __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Entertainment
Mariah Carey Tells Andy Cohen Her 9-Yr-old Son Was Bullied by A White Supremacist / Watch
*During a Thursday appearance on ”Watch What Happens Live,” music icon Mariah Carey talked about a few things like recent her memoir, ”The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”
While doing that, Carey opened up about her family’s encounters with racism, revealing that her 9-year-old son, Moroccan, was recently bullied by a white supremacist.
Carey, 50, explained to host Andy Cohen that she reads certain chapters to Moroccan and his twin sister Monroe to illustrate her encounters with racism and to give them a “greater understanding and, ultimately, a greater reservoir with which to deal with the situation itself.”
“Because it’s hard,” Carey said before explaining, ”And by the way, like, Rocky just got bullied the other day from a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend. Carey said. “It’s like, insane. This is the world we live in.”
MUST READ/SEE: Jeannie Mai WANTS to be Submissive in Marriage to Jeezy & Doesn’t Care What YOU Think / Watch
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae During a Thursday appearance on ”Watch What Happens Live,” music icon Mariah Carey talked about a few things like recent her memoir, ”The Meaning of Mariah Carey.” While doing that, Carey opened up about her family’s encounters with racism, revealing that her 9-year-old son, Moroccan, was recently bullied by a white supremacist. __________________________________________________ Carey, 50, explained to host Andy Cohen that she reads certain chapters to Moroccan and his twin sister Monroe to illustrate her encounters with racism and to give them a “greater understanding and, ultimately, a greater reservoir with which to deal with the situation itself.” __________________________________________________ “Because it’s hard,” Carey said before explaining, ”And by the way, like, Rocky just got bullied the other day from a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend. Carey said. “It’s like, insane. This is the world we live in.” ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: @bravowwhl __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Social Heat
‘Selfish’ Describes Cynthia Bailey for Wedding in Pandemic: Wendy Williams / WATCH
*Saturday (10-10-20) is the big day for “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey and Fox sportscaster, Mike Hill, who will be getting married. The 53-year-old model recently dished on her luxury wedding, revealing that it will have a total of 250 guests!
__________________________________________________
Now despite the pandemic, Bailey is making sure that her show will still go on. She recently told Page Six that their chosen venue, the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Ga., will provide socially-distanced seating that is both indoors and outdoors.
“We have so many rules and regulations in play, I’m surprised anyone is coming,” Bailey said. “We have sanitizing stations, we have an actual basin to wash your hands in before you enter the venue, we have temperature checks and the way the venue is set up, you can be indoors or outdoors the entire time if you want to.”
__________________________________________________
Wendy Williams weighed in on Cynthia’s upcoming wedding and let’s just say she is not here for it. The talk show host called her “selfish” for planning to have her ceremony during this tough time.
MUST SEE: Lizzo Hilariously Tries to Remove Nipple Pastie, Jokes It’s ‘Sneak Peek of My Exclusive OnlyFans’ [WATCH]
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae Tomorrow is the big day for “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey and Fox sportscaster, Mike Hill, who will be getting married. The 53-year-old model recently dished on her luxury wedding, revealing that it will have a total of 250 guests! __________________________________________________ Now despite the pandemic, Bailey is making sure that her show will still go on. She recently told Page Six that their chosen venue, the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Ga., will provide socially-distanced seating that is both indoors and outdoors. “We have so many rules and regulations in play, I’m surprised anyone is coming,” Bailey said. “We have sanitizing stations, we have an actual basin to wash your hands in before you enter the venue, we have temperature checks and the way the venue is set up, you can be indoors or outdoors the entire time if you want to.” __________________________________________________ Wendy Williams weighed in on Cynthia’s upcoming wedding and let’s just say she is not here for it. The talk show host called her “selfish” for planning to have her ceremony during this tough time. ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: @wendyshow __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]