Boyfriend & Mom Arrested for Killing Her 2-Yr-Od Daughter Who was Left in SEWAGE Drain!

*Another tragic case of a child being murdered by the people who are supposed to love her and keep her safe.

A Houston woman and her boyfriend have been charged for the murder of two-year-old Maliyah Rosalie Bass who was discovered in a sewage drain.

Sahara Ervin, 20, and Travion Thompson, 21, were arrested Tuesday and charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence.

The most sickening part to this crime is that the couple appeared angry and distraught in public upon discovering the child’s death.

They initially claimed that the child went missing while playing in the courtyard.

During the search, Thompson even scolded the police saying, “Y’all are supposed to have four, five dogs looking for my baby.”

