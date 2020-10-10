Politics
Trump Attacks the NBA and A ‘Very Nasty’ LeBron James: ‘He’s A Hater’ / LISTEN
*Needless to say, LeBron James is probably not enjoying his Saturday after being denied a game 4 victory in the NBA Finals as his LA Lakers face the Miami Heat for the NBA championship.
On top of that, he’s also got the orange a-hole in the White House going in on him … again during an appearance on the “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” as he bitched about the “Marxist” Black Lives Matter movement and the NBA for allowing social justice messages on team jerseys.
“The NBA has become so political that nobody cares about it anymore,” President Donald Trump said on Friday. “I don’t even know who’s playing in the Finals.”
It was at that point that he got specific about James for supporting Democratic candidates, calling him “nasty” and saying Republicans are turned off as if anybody cares.
“LeBron is a spokesman for the Democratic party and a very nasty spokesman,” Trump said.
“I’ve done so much for the Black community and people don’t want to see that,” he claimed, then insisted James should stay out of politics. “He’s a great basketball player, but people don’t wanna see a guy that way. They don’t want to see that. We have enough difficulty during the week, you don’t wanna sit down watching a basketball game and then watch somebody that hates your guts, okay, so he’s a hater.”
Also, from the “Who Cares?” department, Trump told Limbaugh that “Black Lives Matter” as an expression, is racist because it sows division between Black people, white people and other races.
Obviously LeBron James doesn’t give two pieces of crap about what Donald Trump says about him. Hell, he’s even gone after POTUS several times over the years … even calling him a clown, as TMZ Sports reminds.
James even spoke his mind on Vice President Mike Pence over the fly that made a home on his head him during the VP debate this week … comparing Pence to a piece of excrement. Yes, he did!
Anyway, if you can stomach hearing him whine, scroll up and check out the LeBron hate starting approximately at the 1:23:23 mark.
Entertainment
Folks Comin’ for LaKeith Stanfield for Publicly Hating on Kamala Harris’ Wig
*When millions of folks watched the Vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence earlier this week, we bet 99.9 percent didn’t give a crap that Kamala Harris was wearing a lacefront wig, but actor LaKeith Stanfield did.
He made sure to let the world know where his mind was as he voiced his thoughts over on his Instagram page with a post that included a split-screen pic of Harris and VP Pence.
“I don’t like her hair, but other than that this is better than the last one but still sad,” read Stanfield’s caption on the image.
Someone responded and said: “You have a powerful voice, use it wisely.”
Well, you know Standfield couldn’t let that go unanswered, so he came back with this:
“I say what i want on my page,” he wrote. “Where are all you warriors of power when i post about the things that i believe in and support? You won’t pressure me into speaking how YOU think i should speak.”
The Shade Room shared screenshots of the exchange, and soon, Lakeith Stanfield was inundated with Instagram users who accused him of hating black women.
View this post on Instagram
#LakeithStanfield defends his comments on #KamalaHarris’ appearance
After Stanfield’s controversial comments went viral, more disapproval of his comments came swiftly.
“What her hair have to do with her debate?” wrote an Instagram user.
“She’s killing this debate and he wants to talk about her hair?” said a commentator.
“Out of all the comments he makes it’s about her appearance?? Get your priorities straight Sir!!” another added.
Oh yeah, Stanfield also posted and then deleted a throwback video where he expressed love for Black women.
News
Shaquille O’Neal Reveals He Just Voted … the for FIRST Time Ever!
*As you know, Shaquille O’Neal has four NBA titles, released rap albums and even starred in a couple of Hollywood pics, but the one thing he hadn’t done until recently was VOTE in a presidential election. Actually, it was his first time voting in his entire life.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I have a confession,” O’Neal said on Wednesday’s episode of “The Big Podcast.” “You know I always like being honest on my podcast. I’ve never voted before, America. But, now I’m doing all these voting campaigns, and you know one thing I never like to do is be a hypocrite.”
O’Neal recently teamed up with the Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum to launch the “#MyStartingFive” voting challenge, which is encouraging people to nominate five friends on social media and remind them to vote.
“So the other day, I got my absentee ballot — in other words, America, I voted for the first time, and it feels good,” the NBA icon added.
“I’m honest. I’ve never voted before in my life. This is my first time voting. I promise you.”
Asked by the podcast’s cohost John Kincade why he had waited until he turned 48 to vote for the first time, O’Neal responded, saying …
“I’ve never understood the Electoral College system.”
“You’re going to get buried for this,” Kincade said. “I’m glad you voted, though. That’s awesome. You were very honest there.”
We know you’re wondering, but no, Shaq did not reveal who he voted for.
Education
Make Up Your Mind to VOTE
I will be the first to say that talking politics is not really my cup of tea. But what I have come to realize is how important it is that each of us understand our role and the responsibility that comes along with the freedom we have as Americans to vote.
As you know, around election time you see a slew of commercials where each candidate is bad mouthing his or her opponent and at the same time making promises without any details regarding how they plan to fulfill them.
Even though the commercials keep coming there’s something distinctively different this election year. Yes, COVID has certainly made its mark and unusual difference in the world. And, we most certainly will NOT overlook the many who have died due to racial injustice. In the midst of so many major issues I find it quite interesting and disturbing, to say the least, what I read in the article below.
https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2020/08/13/important-issues-in-the-2020-election/
The link is a recent Pew Research showing the results of key issues for the 2020 Election. Economy is at the very top of the list while abortion is at the very bottom below “climate change.” For many that might not be a huge issue, and I definitely am not implying that the economy and all listed topics are not important, but as a Believer, it bothers me to see how far removed we have become as a nation and as a people to who God created us to be.
Scripture tells us, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind; and, Love your neighbor as yourself.” Luke 10:27
Paging forward to Galatians 5:14 we’re told the whole law is summed up in a single command: Love your neighbor as yourself. It goes on to say in verse 15, if you keep on biting and devouring each other, watch out or you will be destroyed by each other.
Now, I know you’re asking, “What point are you trying to make?” My point is if we can’t consider the right to human life important enough to be one of the top issues, it’s no wonder our world finds everything else more important. It’s no wonder we have a racial divide. It’s no wonder we continue to say and do things to destroy both the physical and the integrity of others.
Again, I say politics is not my favorite subject, but I do understand the importance of looking and researching the running history of those who want to represent me. I think of the old Janet Jackson song, but I don’t worry just about “What have they done for me lately,” my concern is what have they done for Americans as a whole that has proven their love for the people; not just one group of people, but ALL people.
Get out this election year and practice your right to vote and VOTE.
Sincerely,
The Bride of Christ
