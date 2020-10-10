Master P to be Feted At BET Hip Hop Awards – All 6 New Edition Members Reunite for DJ Cassidy

*If you haven’t heard, the 28th annual Hamptons International Film Festival, presented by HamptonsFilm, which will take place virtually & in drive-ins Out East from October 8-14, 2020.

With the hybrid model of this year’s festival it allows for people across the US and not just in the Hamptons region to experience the lineup, something that hasn’t always been accessible.

The festival will open with a screening of WITH DRAWN ARMS, a documentary about the legacy of Olympian Tommie Smith’s fist-raising moment at the 1968 Olympics. The festival will also screen Regina King’s ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI… as Closing Night, feature a screening of the documentary TIME and host “A Conversation With…” Leslie Odom, Jr., among much more programming.

HIFF was founded to celebrate independent film and to introduce a unique and varied spectrum of international films and filmmakers to our audiences. 2020 marked the 10th time in a row that a film in the Festival has become the eventual Best Picture winner at the Oscars, making HIFF the only Festival in the world with such a distinction.

You can view the full lineup below.

THE 28TH HAMPTONS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Virtual & Drive-In Screenings: October 8-14, 2020

HIFF Co-Chairmen Alec Baldwin & Randy Mastro

Executive Director Anne Chaisson

Artistic Director David Nugent

The 2020 Hamptons International Film Festival

Virtual & Drive-In Screenings

WHEN | October 8-14, 2020

HIFF 2020 HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE

Opening Night Film – WITH DRAWN ARMS

Closing Night Film – ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…

World Premiere –HARRY CHAPIN: WHEN IN DOUBT, DO SOMETHING

US Premieres – AMMONITE, I AM GRETA, CRAZY, NOT INSANE, FIREBALL: VISITORS FROM DARK WORLDS and ROSIE PLAYS JULIE

Spotlight Films – AMMONITE, THE FATHER, MINARI, NINE DAYS, NOMADLAND, SOUND OF METAL, and WANDER DARKLY

“A Conversation With…” Series to feature Kate Winslet, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Steven Yeun

WEBSITE | http://hamptonsfilmfest.org/

ABOUT HAMPTONSFILM

HamptonsFilm, home of the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF), based in the Hamptons on the Eastern End of Long Island was founded in 1992 to celebrate the art of film and to introduce a unique and varied spectrum of international films and filmmakers to our audiences with an annual film festival each October. A non-profit organization with year-round screenings of global narrative and documentary films, a Screenwriters Lab, and extensive educational initiatives, HamptonsFilm offers programs that enlighten, educate, and provide invaluable exposure for filmmakers, while also providing the East End of Long Island with an educational and cultural experience that enriches the lives of its citizens and contributes to the local economy. HIFF celebrating 28 years, the tent-pole event of HamptonsFilm, is a annual premiere film event in New York State, and is an intimate showcase of some of the year’s best offerings in contemporary cinema from around the world. Awarding prizes to filmmakers in cash and goods and services of over $180,000 each year, with over $4.5 million awarded in competition funds and services over the past 27 years, our program continues to play an important role during awards season. 2019 marked the 10th time in a row that a film in the Festival has become the eventual Best Picture winner at the Oscars, making HIFF the only Festival in the world with such a distinction. For more information please visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.

2020 Hamptons International Film Festival Lineup:

OPENING NIGHT FILM

WITH DRAWN ARMS

dir. Glenn Kaino, Afshin Shahidi (USA), 2020

World Premiere

While the national anthem played during the 1968 Olympics, gold medal-winning champion Tommie Smith proudly raised his fist in the air; this act of silent protest has become one of the most recognizable images in the history of sports. Almost fifty years later, Smith has partnered with artist Glenn Kaino to help explore and expand his legacy. In the process, the duo travel around the country, meeting with key figures who were inspired by Smith’s sacrifice and working on new art projects designed to connect Smith’s intention to a new generation. The untold story of his sacrifice becomes a cautionary tale of how we must work together to keep each other’s stories alive, and a reminder of how much, but also how little, has changed for athletes who are using their voices to make a difference. Also screening in the Films of Conflict & Resolution section.

CLOSING NIGHT FILM

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…

dir. Regina King (USA), 2020

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gather to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom, Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI… is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate. An Amazon Studios Release.

SPOTLIGHT FILMS

AMMONITE

dir. Francis Lee (UK/Australia/USA), 2020

U.S. Premiere

Mary (Academy Award® winner Kate Winslet), a gifted paleontologist long overlooked by patriarchal scientific societies in 19th-century England, works alone, searching for common fossils on the rugged coastline to sell to tourists. When a wealthy visitor entrusts Mary with the care of his grieving wife Charlotte (Academy Award® nominee Saoirse Ronan), she cannot afford to turn his offer down. Despite the initial clash between their social classes and personalities, the pair soon develop an intense bond, compelling them to determine the true nature of their relationship. A powerful follow-up to his award-winning GOD’S OWN COUNTRY, Francis Lee’s AMMONITE is a vivid and raw love story that honors the lives of pioneering women unappreciated in their own time. A Neon Release.

THE FATHER

dir. Florian Zeller (UK/France), 2020

Roguish, feisty, and staunchly in denial about his ailing memory, 80-year-old Anthony (Academy Award® winner Anthony Hopkins) defiantly lives alone in his London flat and rejects each and every caretaker his dutiful daughter, Anne (Academy Award® winner Olivia Colman) attempts to hire. But she cannot continue to care for him alone, and Anthony’s grasp on reality and his sense of self soon begin to unravel, casting him as the unreliable narrator of his own story. Seamlessly adapted from his award-winning play of the same name, and anchored by two spectacular performances, Florian Zeller’s astonishing directorial debut is a deeply moving, uncompromisingly empathetic contemplation of how illness can strip away everything from those afflicted and those who are closest to them. A Sony Pictures Classics Release.

MINARI

dir. Lee Isaac Chung (USA), 2020

East Coast Premiere

A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, MINARI follows a Korean-American family as they relocate to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, the dynamics of the family home change completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. A breakout at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and anchored by a heartfelt lead performance by Steven Yeun (BURNING, The Walking Dead), director Lee Isaac Chung’s MINARI shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home. An A24 Release.

NINE DAYS

dir. Edson Oda (USA), 2020

East Coast Premiere

Living in a lonely outpost in an unknown, metaphysical realm, Will (Winston Duke) is tasked with observing those going about their days on Earth. When an unexpected tragic event leaves a vacancy for a new life, Will must carefully whittle five prospective candidates down to one worthy soul: the winner has the opportunity to be born, while the others lose that chance forevermore. But Will soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of Emma (Zazie Beetz), a free-spirited candidate unlike the others, and he is forced to reckon with his own tumultuous past. An extraordinary feature debut, Edson Oda’s brilliant and haunting piece grapples with the enormous complexity of the human condition. A Sony Pictures Classics Release.

NOMADLAND

dir. Chloé Zhao (USA), 2020

In the aftermath of the economic collapse and with no opportunities left in her small Nevada town, Fern (Academy Award® winner Frances McDormand) packs her van and embarks on a peripatetic life, outside the norms of conventional society. As she drives along the dusty highways of the American West in her beaten-down RV, she encounters a community of like-minded individuals (many played by real-life nomads) who eventually become her mentors and friends. Inspired by Jessica Bruder’s nonfiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century, director Chloé Zhao’s (THE RIDER) latest film is a sweeping tale of displacement, a dust-brushed depiction of people drifting away, further and further towards the outskirts of society. A Searchlight Release.

SOUND OF METAL

dir. Darius Marder (Belgium/USA), 2019

East Coast Premiere

During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career—and with it his life—is over. His bandmate and girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) checks the recovering heroin addict into a secluded sober house for the deaf, in hopes it will prevent a relapse and help him learn to adapt to his new situation. But after being welcomed into a community that accepts him just as he is, Ruben has to choose between his equilibrium and the drive to reclaim the life he once knew. Utilizing startling, innovative sound design techniques, director Darius Marder takes audiences inside Ruben’s experience to vividly recreate his journey into a rarely examined world. An Amazon Studios Release.

WANDER DARKLY

dir. Tara Miele (USA), 2020

East Coast Premiere

In WANDER DARKLY, a traumatic accident leaves a couple, Adrienne (Sienna Miller) and Matteo (Diego Luna), in a surreal state of being that takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments. By reliving fond recollections from the beginning of their romance while also navigating the overwhelming truths of their present, they must rediscover the love that truly binds them together. Writer/director Tara Miele offers a profound new perspective on the delicate nature of relationships with this emotionally moving story about a couple who must reflect on their past in order to face their uncertain future.

VIEWS FROM LONG ISLAND

HARRY CHAPIN: WHEN IN DOUBT, DO SOMETHING

dir. Rick Korn (USA), 2020

World Premiere

Harry Chapin, the award-winning songwriter behind beloved hits such as ‘Cats in the Cradle’ and ‘Taxi,’ defined his life through his storytelling and his humanitarian work. In this deeply moving portrait, documentarian Rick Korn chronicles the Long Island icon’s extraordinary journey—from his rise to fame to his tragic, untimely death. Through intimate archival footage and interviews with his famous friends and fans—including Billy Joel, Pete Seeger, Pat Benatar, Bruce Springsteen, and many more—HARRY CHAPIN: WHEN IN DOUBT DO SOMETHING celebrates the legacy of an artist and activist who tirelessly dedicated himself to others, and offers an inspiring call to follow in his footsteps. A Greenwich Entertainment Release.

THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS

dir. Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw (Italy/USA/Greece), 2020

Simultaneously intimate and visually opulent in its storytelling, THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS exquisitely portrays a simpler but endangered way of living in harmony with nature. The White Alba Truffle, the world’s most expensive ingredient, has remained for centuries an elusive and prized possession. Extremely rare and difficult to find, the only ones who have mastered the secret of the hunt are a dwindling community of aging Italian men and their specially-trained dogs. Masterfully crafted by Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw (THE LAST RACE, HIFF 2018), this whimsical and charming documentary is an enthralling exploration of a ritual suspended in time. A Sony Pictures Classic Release.

COMPASSION, JUSTICE, AND ANIMAL RIGHTS

STRAY

dir. Elizabeth Lo (USA), 2020

Through the eyes of three stray dogs (Zeytin, Nazar, and Kartal) wandering the streets of Istanbul, STRAY explores what it means to live as a being without status or security. As they search for food and shelter, the dogs embark on inconspicuous journeys through Turkish society that allow us an unvarnished portrait of human life. Disparate lives intersect when they each form intimate bonds with a group of young Syrians who share the streets with them. Whether they lead us into bustling streets or decrepit ruins, the gaze of these strays act as windows into the overlooked corners of society: women in loveless marriages, protesters without arms, refugees without sanctuary. The film is a critical observation of human civilization through the unfamiliar gaze of dogs and a sensory voyage into new ways of seeing. A Magnolia Pictures Release.

AIR, LAND & SEA

I AM GRETA

U.S. Premiere

dir. Nathan Grossman (Sweden), 2020

Back in 2018, 15-year-old Greta Thunberg organized a one-person protest for climate action by setting up camp in front of the Swedish Parliament building with a simple sign: “School Strike for Climate.” Just one year later, she finds herself at the forefront of a global movement borne of her activism, invited to speak at high-profile institutions across the world, from European Parliament to the 2019 UN Climate Summit in New York. Showcasing candid, never-before-seen footage, Nathan Grossman’s documentary tracks both her meteoric rise to prominence from a shy student to a two-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and the indelible impact she has had on a new generation of climate change activists. A HULU Release.

WORLD CINEMA

THE CLIMB

dir. Michael Angelo Covino (USA), 2019

Best friends Mike (writer-director Michael Angelo Covino) and Kyle (co-writer Kyle Marvin) share a close bond—that is, until a startling confession made on a scenic, mountain bike ride through the South of France threatens to derail their longtime relationship. This revelation launches the pair on an epic, multi-chapter odyssey, as they navigate the ups and downs of their co-dependent, often chaotic, and yet inescapable friendship. Skillfully told through a series of cleverly constructed “single take” scenes, THE CLIMB hilariously chronicles their complicated and unshakable bond with equal parts absurdity and humanity. A Sony Pictures Classics Release.

CODED BIAS

dir. Shalini Kantayya (USA/UK/China), 2020

Modern society sits at the intersection of two crucial questions: What does it mean when artificial intelligence increasingly governs our liberties? And what are the consequences for the people AI is biased against? When MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini discovers that most facial-recognition software does not accurately identify darker-skinned faces and the faces of women, she delves into an investigation of widespread bias in algorithms. As it turns out, artificial intelligence is not neutral, and women are leading the charge to ensure our civil rights are protected.

CRAZY, NOT INSANE

dir. Alex Gibney (USA), 2020

U.S. Premiere

Why do we kill? Why do some of us kill, and others resist the temptation? What makes a serial killer? Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis, a psychiatrist who’s examined numerous serial killers, including Ted Bundy, sought to answer these questions. Her research videotapes, seen here for the first time, show evidence of multiple personalities formed from childhood trauma. Fascinated by the human capacity for ruthlessness, Lewis is a different kind of homicide detective, less interested in what happened than why. An HBO Documentary Films Release.

FAREWELL AMOR

dir. Ekwa Msangi (USA), 2019

Ekwa Msangi’s captivating debut feature is a poignant, tripartite, intergenerational study of the immigrant experience. After 17 years, an Angolan immigrant in New York City welcomes his wife and daughter when their visas are finally approved. Upon their reunion, the family must contend with the strain that years of separation has had on their relationships. Msangi skillfully illuminates the new familial dynamic and explores all the intricate ways in which people drift apart and discover each other again. A personal look at the layered experience of immigration and assimilation in America, FAREWELL AMOR beautifully explores the nature of memories and the meaning of home. An IFC Films Release.

FIREBALL: VISITORS FROM DARK WORLDS

dir. Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer (USA), 2020

U.S. Premiere

In his latest attempt to better understand the mysteries of the natural world, the venerable Werner Herzog turns his attention to meteors, comets, and asteroids. Reuniting with co-director Clive Oppenheimer, with whom Herzog previously explored volcanoes in the film INTO THE INFERNO (HIFF 2016), the pair embark on an epic, globetrotting journey to consult with astronomers, archaeologists, and mythologists who reveal the various physical, historical, and cultural impacts these cosmic wonders have had on Earth. A holistic rumination on past, present, and future realms, FIREBALL: VISITORS FROM DARKER WORLDS is a thoughtful exploration of the many ways these celestial curiosities have stirred the human imagination. An Apple Original Film Release.

GUNDA

dir. Victor Kossakovsky (Norway/USA), 2020

In a remarkable feat of vérité filmmaking, documentarian Victor Kossakovsky gently immerses us in the life of a Norwegian farm through intimate, unspooling encounters with two clever cows, a scene-stealing, one-legged chicken, and the majestic Gunda — the eponymous mother sow who has recently given birth to a rambunctious bunch of piglets. Shot in sharply textured black-and-white, and eschewing any dialogue or music, Kossakovsky chronicles their joy and their pain with great empathy and respect. Executive produced by Joaquin Phoenix, GUNDA movingly recalibrates our moral universe, and reminds us of the inherent value of life and the mystery of all animal beings.

HERSELF

dir. Phyllida Lloyd (Ireland/UK), 2020

East Coast Premiere

In the wake of a physically abusive relationship and a looming housing crisis, Irish single mother Sandra (Clare Dunne) struggles to provide her two young daughters a safe and happy home. Attempting to free herself from her toxic marriage, and determined to create some stability and security for her family, Sandra sets out to build her own house from scratch. With little income and no savings, Sandra must rely on her own ingenuity and the generosity of her friends to make this ambitious dream a reality. Featuring sharp direction from Phyllida Lloyd (MAMMA MIA!, THE IRON LADY), HERSELF is an inspiring tale of a community coming together to support one woman’s fight for independence. An Amazon Studios Release.

ROSE PLAYS JULIE

dir. Joe Lawlor, Christine Molloy (Ireland/UK), 2019

U.S. Premiere

Yearning to know more about her mysterious past, Irish veterinary student Rose (Ann Skelly) travels to London in the hopes of establishing contact with her biological mother Ellen (Orla Brady), a successful television actress. In the process, she unearths the shocking truth about the troubling nature of how she came into this world, setting her on a violent collision course that threatens to destroy her already fragile sense of her own identity. With perfectly calibrated performances and exquisite direction from Joe Lawlor and Christine Molloy (MISTER JOHN, HIFF 2013), ROSE PLAYS JULIE is a nerve-racking, slow burn thriller that is as precise as it is unpredictable. A Film Movement Release.

UNDINE

dir. Christian Petzold (Germany/France), 2020

Legend holds that if the water nymph Undine falls in love with a human and he becomes unfaithful, she must kill him and return to the water. Acclaimed auteur Christan Petzold (PHOENIX, TRANSIT) builds on this myth in his heady, mesmerizing tale of love gained and lost, steeped in magical realism. Undine (a fantastic Paula Beer) works as a Berlin city historian. When her boyfriend leaves her, her world seems to tilt off its axis, but when she unexpectedly falls for another man (Franz Rogowski), she dares hope this powerful new romance will finally shatter the curse. Hypnotic and bewitching, UNDINE is a love story unlike any other. An IFC Films Release.

US KIDS

dir. Kim A. Snyder (USA), 2020

New York Premiere

When a gunman entered the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018, gruesome images of the deadliest high school shooting in US history quickly emerged. In the massacre’s aftermath, students unite in their frustration at the inaction of elected officials. Over the next month, their actions grow into the nationwide March For Our Lives movement, the largest youth protest in American history. Peabody Award-winning director Kim A. Snyder (NEWTOWN) follows the teenage activists as they fight for gun control and compel the political system into action. Insightful and rousing, US KIDS chronicles a new generation of youth leaders and their remarkable dedication to enact change.

TRUMAN & TENNESSEE: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION

dir. Lisa Immordino Vreeland (USA), 2020

East Coast Premiere

Lisa Immordino Vreeland’s (LOVE, CECIL, HIFF 2017) latest documentary is an intimate, candid portrait of two luminaries of American literature—Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams. Jim Parsons (voicing Capote) and Zachary Quinto (voicing Williams) lovingly recreate this complicated relationship through the pair’s personal writings, encapsulating their early days of friendship as well as the eventual unsparing critiques they famously traded. Compellingly assembled from archival footage and photographs, TRUMAN & TENNESSEE: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION captures in their own words a fascinating tableau of two brilliant artists who collaborated and collided in their lifelong pursuit of creativity.

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

COLLECTIVE

dir. Alexander Nanau (Romania/Luxembourg), 2019

East Coast Premiere

After a deadly fire in a Bucharest nightclub killed dozens, Romania’s government pledged that the 100+ citizens left injured would receive immediate and substantial treatment. But in the months that followed, those with what seemed like treatable injuries inexplicably died, prompting an unlikely group of journalists to launch an investigation. The scandal they unearth reaches into the highest levels of government, leading to mass protests across Romania and the toppling of the Prime Minister. Following the investigation as it progresses, Alexander Nanau’s revelatory documentary is a powerful indictment of governmental corruption and a tribute to those working tirelessly to uncover the truth. A Magnolia Pictures Release.

I AM A TOWN

dir. Mischa Richter (USA), 2020

Nestled at the end of a remote peninsula, and protected by a circling school of great white sharks, lies Provincetown, MA—a historic New England fishing village turned vibrant arts colony. In his documentary debut, local artist Mischa Richter crafts a gorgeous love letter to the free-spirited community his family has called home for nearly 100 years. Interweaving lush 35mm cinematography, poetry, and intimate conversations with the diverse, vivacious inhabitants—from pilgrims and fishermen to drag queens and spirit guides—I AM A TOWN is a lyrical meditation on the personalities that define this seaside community.

TIME

dir. Garrett Bradley (USA), 2020

Fox Rich is a fighter. The entrepreneur, abolitionist and mother of six boys has spent the last two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who is serving a 60-year sentence for a robbery they both committed in the early 90s in a moment of desperation. Combining the video diaries Fox has recorded for Rob over the years with intimate glimpses of her present-day life, director Garrett Bradley paints a mesmerizing portrait of the resilience and radical love necessary to prevail over the endless separations of the country’s prison-industrial complex. An Amazon Studios Release.

NARRATIVE COMPETITION

I CARRY YOU WITH ME

dir. Heidi Ewing (USA/Mexico), 2020

Based on a true love story, Academy Award® nominee Heidi Ewing’s (JESUS CAMP) narrative debut unfolds with startling intimacy. Iván and Gerardo are involved in a surreptitious romance as Iván, an aspiring chef and a young father, is looking for better-paying jobs in the macho-centric restaurant industry in Mexico City. When their relationship is uncovered, Iván risks everything to attempt the dangerous trek across the US-Mexico border, promising his son and lover that he will return. A radiant, decades-long story of romance and longing—and a candid take on the American Dream—I CARRY YOU WITH ME beautifully pays homage to its real-life subjects. A Sony Pictures Classics Release.

THIS IS NOT A BURIAL, IT’S A RESURRECTION

dir. Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese (Lesotho/South Africa/Italy), 2019

East Coast Premiere

In his arresting and unforgettable fiction debut, writer-director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese crafts a beguiling parable of displacement and resilience. In a small village nestled among the imposing mountains of land-locked Lesotho, octogenarian Mantoa (Mary Twala Mhlongo) prepares for her death, longing to be buried in the centuries-old cemetery with the rest of her departed family and ancestors. As she is making arrangements for her burial, she learns that the community is soon to be forcibly resettled in order to make way for a reservoir, and their entire village, history and traditions will disappear under water. Dreamlike and hypnotic, the film is an expressionistic elegy for things lost, and for memory itself.

TWO OF US

dir. Filippo Meneghetti (France/Luxembourg/Belgium), 2019

East Coast Premiere

Nina and Madeleine are two retired women living across the hall from each other. To the outside world, including Madeleine’s family, they are merely neighbors, but in reality the two have been carrying on a secret love affair for decades. When an unexpected incident intercedes in their previously blissful happiness, their carefully crafted story begins to unravel. Beautifully acted by Barbara Sukowa and Martine Chevallier, Filippo Meneghetti’s remarkable feature film debut is an electrifying, gripping chamber piece. A Magnolia Pictures Release.

DOCUMENTARY SHORT COMPETITION

3 LOGICAL EXITS

dir. Mandi Fleifel (Denmark/UK/Lebanon), 2020

A sociological meditation on the various “exits” young Palestinians choose in order to cope with living in a refugee camp.

CHARACTER

dir. Vera Brunner-Sung (USA), 2020

East Coast Premiere

Actor Mark Metcalf established himself by playing an array of aggrieved authority figures. Now in his 70s, he reflects back on his life and career in this meditation on power, privilege, and the perils of being a “type.”

ÊMÎCÊTÔCÊT: MANY BLOODLINES

dir. Theola Ross (Canada), 2020

New York Premiere

An Indigenous filmmaker and her white partner reflect on their differences in race, culture, class, and gender roles as they document their journey to parenthood.

THE GAME

dir. Roman Hodel (Switzerland), 2020

U.S. Premiere

The exhilarating highs and lows of a professional soccer match, all from the watchful perspective of a referee at the very heart of the action.

I’M FREE NOW, YOU ARE FREE

dir. Ash Goh Hua (USA), 2020

Following a 40-year, state-sanctioned separation, the reunion and the repair of the relationship between a mother and son serve as a meditation on Black family preservation as an act of resistance.

NARRATIVE SHORT COMPETITION

THE CHICKEN

dir. Neo Sora (USA), 2020

On an unseasonably hot November afternoon in New York, a young Japanese immigrant and his visiting cousin spontaneously decide to buy a live chicken to cook for dinner.

ENTRE TÚ Y MILAGROS

dir. Mariana Saffon (Colombia), 2020

North American Premiere

At fifteen, Milagros’s world still revolves around her mother’s affection, until an unexpected encounter with death makes her question not only their relationship, but her own existence.

GRAMERCY

Dir. Jamil McGinnis, Pat Heywood (USA), 2020

When Shaq, a young man grappling with depression, returns to his New Jersey hometown, his exploration of grief and brotherhood transforms into the imagining of an inner life.

HEAVEN REACHES DOWN TO EARTH

dir. Tebogo Malebogo (South Africa), 2020

North American Premiere

Once Tau comes to a realization about their sexuality, a cascade of thoughts and emotions are set aflame in Tumelo.

HISTORY OF CIVILIZATION

dir. Zhannat Alshanova (Kazakhstan), 2020

U.S. Premiere

A young academic prepares to leave her home in Kazakhstan for a fresh start in London. On the eve of her move, she dares to consider what will be left behind.

UNIVERSITY SHORT FILM SHOWCASE

HEADING SOUTH

dir. Yuan Yuan (China/USA), 2020

Eight-year-old Chasuna visits her father in the big city, where she is greeted by an unwelcome surprise.

PARACHUTE

dir. Katherine Tolentino (USA), 2020

New York Premiere

Wendy, a teenage Chinese immigrant, struggles to acclimate to life as a high school student in the United States. Then Mei-Ling arrives.

ROUND 0

dir. Sonia Ladidà Schiavone (Iceland/Italy), 2020

U.S. Premiere

A group of Icelandic boxers train for the Nordic Championship, until a serious accident risks compromising their futures—both as athletes and as young men.

TAPE

dir. Jojo Erholtz (USA), 2020

New York Premiere

A young hockey player struggles to repair her relationship with her teammate as they prepare for the team’s pre-qualifying match.

TO THE DUSTY SEA

dir. Héloïse Ferlay (France), 2020

East Coast Premiere

On a sweltering summer day, a pair of siblings try their best to catch their mother’s elusive eye.

ON THE ROAD TO FIND OUT – SHORTS

BETYE SAAR: TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS

dir. Christine Turner (USA), 2020

New York Premiere

At 93, there’s no stopping when it comes to the legendary artist Betye Saar.

BLACKHEADS

dir. Emily Ann Hoffman (USA), 2020

A young woman copes with bad therapy, a broken heart, and blackheads.

BROKEN BIRD

dir. Rachel Harrison Gordon (USA), 2020

Caught between two worlds, a biracial girl prepares for her Bat Mitzvah.

CHUJ BOYS OF SUMMER

dir. Max Walker-Silverman (USA/Guatemala), 2020

U.S. Premiere

Speaking only his native language, a Guatemalan teenager begins his new life in rural Colorado.

DAFA METTI (DIFFICULT)

dir. Tal Amiran (UK/France), 2019

Under the glittering lights of the Eiffel Tower, undocumented Senegalese migrants sell souvenirs of the monument to support their families back home.

HIRAETH

dir. Jimmy Goldblum (USA/Lebanon), 2020

U.S. Premiere

After leaving Syria on a single-entry visa to the USA, architect and artist Mohamad Hafez makes the life-changing decision to recreate the home he left behind.

