Cynthia Bailey Outlines ‘STRICT’ COVID-19 Safety Measures for Her 250-Guest Wedding Today
*Today (10-10-20) is the day that Cynthia Bailey of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is set to marry Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Hill.
Because of the criticism around the event because of the pandemic, Bailey has opened up to People magazine about the “strict” COVID-19 precautions she put in place in order to ensure the safety of their guests.
“Usually, my concern before the wedding would be more focused on a lot of the aesthetics of the wedding,” Bailey says. “However, because we are getting married in a pandemic, the focus has turned to: Do we have the thermometers for the temperature checks? Do we have sanitizer stations?”
“We aren’t messing around,” she also mentions
Bailey, 53, and Hill, 50, are set to wed at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia. The ceremony was originally set to take place outdoors to accommodate their 250-person guest list, but due to impending weather from Hurricane Delta, the ceremony was forced to be moved indoors.
“Luckily, it’s big enough to be inside and still social distance, ” she says of the venue.
Maybe it’ll help to know that prior to the ceremony the couple hired a team from Saniture Facilities Maintenance Inc. to deep clean the venue with a professional cordless electrostatic handheld sprayer. Also, before entering the facility, guests will be required to sign a COVID-19 waiver, undergo temperature checks, and be asked to wash their hands.
“We will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue,” says the reality star. “And everyone must be wearing a mask at all times, it’s not optional.”
“We want to make people feel comfortable and not look irresponsible,” adds Hill. “We’ve been super transparent with everyone about what will be required. We’re doing everything we possibly can.”
And if a guest doesn’t have their own mask, not to worry: former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin sent her friend a supply of masks for the special day. They will also be passing out face shields as well, according to People.
“Jill made all of my masks,” Bailey told the magazine. “My wedding is going to look like a masquerade ball.”
As for the reception, social distancing dots will be placed throughout the venue to promote a safe environment for all guests.
“We’re not doing the traditional round tables, where everyone has a name tag and everyone sits together,” says Bailey. “We have food stations. This is a moving-around wedding. You can literally stand outside and drink and eat if you want to.”
“There’s no formality,” says Hill. “We want people to feel free and safe.”
We know it’s a celebrity wedding, but if you got an invite, would you attend, given the fact that it’s in the midst of a pandemic?
Trey Songz: Singer Confirms He Tested Positive for COVID-19 [VIDEO]
*Trey Songz has confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus, telling fans that he’s “down but not out.”
The 35-year-old singer shared the news on social media on Monday.
“Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19,” Songz said in a video message posted to Instagram. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it unfortunately came back positive.”
“I will be taking it seriously,” he continued, noting that 1/1000 Black people have died from the virus. “I will be self-quarantining, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”
Check out his COVID announcement via the IG video below.
View this post on Instagram
Down but not out! Stay safe y’all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands. 🙏🏾
The singer also revealed that his grandfather passed away earlier in the year and he believes his death was COVID-related.
“If you come in contact with Covid, please do say,“ he pleaded. “Please do say. Don’t be like the president.”
President Trump announced on Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The news coincided with the confirmation that White House aide Hope Hicks also contracted the potentially fatal contagion.
“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process,” Trump tweeted on Friday.
Hicks reportedly started feeling unwell while in Minnesota last week. Following news of her diagnosis, deputy spokesperson Judd Deere released the following statement:
“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously. White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling.”
Trump has consistently downplayed the severity of the virus, previously calling it a Democratic hoax.
Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter: Trump is Doing ‘Badly’ & Had to be Stabilized for WH Return Photo-Op (Video)
*President Trump is back at the White House after a brief stint at Walter Reed Hospital following his coronavirus diagnosis and he daughter of President Trump’s close adviser Kellyanne Conway claims that #45 more ill than he’s letting on.
Claudia Conway, who, along with her mother, has tested positive for COVID-19, said on TikTok that her mother told her Trump is not “doing better” as previously reported by the president’s doctor but is actually doing “badly” and not stable.
Video of Trump’s return to the White House, where he stood for photos on the White House balcony while gasping for air, went viral.
Watch a montage of his labored breathing below.
Claudia Conway, 15, began replying to comments on her TikTok account claiming that is not doing as well as he claims. She first said, “Guys lmao he’s not doing any better” before explaining her own symptoms: “I literally have Covid right now and I can’t breathe.”
Claudia then reminded her followers that Trump is “receiving the best healthcare right now” and said: “He is so ridiculous. Apparently he is doing badly lol and they are doing what they can to stabilize him.”
Claudia Conway, daughter of Kellyanne Conway, is trending on Twitter tonight because of some comments she made on TikTok regarding Trump’s health. pic.twitter.com/cUZJcXdW4i
— Trump Covid Takes (@TrumpCovidTakes) October 6, 2020
Folks in the medical field weighed in on the president’s labored breathing via Twitter, saying it can signal serious underlying issues.
In med school, one of the signs you’re taught to look for in a patient with respiratory distress is the recruitment of the “strap muscles,” those muscles that flex in your neck when you can’t breathe.
This is not how a healthy man breathes. https://t.co/aXoXFRuQ9W
— Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 6, 2020
For medical trainees:
this is a great demonstration of “accessory muscle use” (look at the neck and the chest wall) that usually can outwardly indicate internal respiratory pathology https://t.co/psy3V1aYUG
— Ryan Marino (@RyanMarino) October 6, 2020
Also for medical trainees, if you see someone breathing like this, go get your resident or attending. Like post haste
— Happy PA Week! Blitzy 🩺🏴☠️🎃 (@Blitz_y) October 6, 2020
I’ve had asthma my whole life. I recognized that look of struggling to breath right away. Felts sorry for him for a second there, knowing what that feels like.
— Daniel Bear (@ProfDanBear) October 6, 2020
Trump Returns to the White House on Cocktail of Drugs / Watch LIVE
*(Via DailyMail) – President Trump left the Walter Reed hospital on Monday night and was taken by helicopter back to the White House, despite his doctors saying he is ‘not out of the woods’ after being given a cocktail of drugs to treat COVID-19.
He walked out of the hospital at 6:40pm, giving the thumbs up to the camera.
Asked how many people in the White House were now sick, and whether he himself was a super spreader, he simply replied: ‘Thank you very much.’
He climbed into his waiting SUV which drove him to Marine One, for the 15-minute helicopter ride home to the White House.
Before he departed, aides set up lights outside the hospital doors to set the scene for the president’s big moment, giving Trump the dramatic, ‘made-for-TV’ moments he loves.
Before he left, staffers and Secret Service agents came out of the hospital. Several wore prominent N95 masks and carried safety goggles. At one point, a pair of masked staffers walked through the pool and quipped: ‘We’ve been tested.’
Marine One lifted off at 6:45pm, and landed at 6:55pm on the South Lawn of the White House.
Marine One’s crew will have to isolate for 14 days, and the helicopter will have to be deep cleaned
