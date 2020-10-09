Entertainment
Welcome to the Blumhouse ‘The Lie’ Cast Talk New Horror Anthology / The Trend
Welcome to the Blumhouse'”The Lie” Cast Joey King, Peter Sarsgaard & Mireille Enos Talk New Anthology and their love of horror!
Streaming NOW on Amazon Prime
Reporter: @derrialchriston
THE REAL: Asian & African Americans Should Work Together to Fight Racism
*On Friday, Oct. 9, the hosts of The Real speak about how people of color need to come together to fight racism, especially discrimination borne from the Covid-19 crisis.
Co-host Loni Love makes the point that the Civil Rights Act is not just for Black people, and the social justice protests are fighting for many of us.
And co-host Adrienne Houghton admits to not ever working out until after she was a part of 3LW and refers to their music video “No More” as to proof of never knowing anything about crunches beforehand.
Then the ladies welcome Laz Alonzo who talks about where his love of plants came from, his hit show The Boys, and his thoughts on how the NFL is handling racism following the movement Colin Kaepernick started.
What position do the hosts take on the topic of watching porn with their significant others? While Adrienne thinks that porn is hilarious, her co-host Garcelle Beauvais confesses to which kind of adult content she prefers.
Later, Ledisi joins the ladies and discusses her new album The Wild Card, the op-ed she wrote for Billboard on the challenges of being Black in the music industry, and what inspired her dramatic weight loss.
Asian & African Americans Work Better Together to Fight Racism
Laz Alonzo on How He Feels the NFL is Dealing with Racism
What Positions Do The Ladies Take On Watching Porn With Their Partners?
Ledisi Talks About What Led to Her Weight Loss
Asian & African Americans Work Better Together to Fight Racism
Loni Love: People of color have to come together. When you have a leader that is trying to divide and conquer us, it’s no good. So, I believe that by saying “China Virus” and using, like, all these slurs…
Adrienne Houghton: It’s divisive! It’s divisive!
Loni: … to try to divide and conquer us, the thing is that the Asian community typically does keep to themselves… especially when it comes to the Black population. I mean, they have the stores and they have the nail salons, but we really need to start coming together. And, coming together for protesting. Coming together as a people. Because that is the way we make change. We’re all people of color, we’re all going through different types of racism. So, we all just need to come together to fight it.
*EDIT*
Loni: Just because you see Black people out here protesting, we’re protesting for everybody. When Martin Luther King and the civil rights workers were able to get the Civil Rights Act passed, that was for everybody! Civil rights is not just Black people! Sometimes people think, “Oh, that’s just a Black issue,” it’s not. The Civil Rights Act covered women…
Adrienne: It affects all of us.
Loni: … anyone who’s not a white male, it covered. It covered everybody!
Garcelle Beauvais: That’s right.
Loni: So, understand that. LGBTQ, it covers gender, it covers everything. So, understand when we are out there on the streets protesting, we’re protesting for you, too!
Garcelle: For everybody.
Loni: That’s why we ask for allies. That’s all I’m saying. Just don’t think that it’s just a Black problem. It’s all of us. All of us.
Freedia Gives Us the Two P’s to Coping with Tragedy and Losing Someone to Gun Violence / WATCH
*We all may know Big Freedia as the legendary Bounce Queen but in the latest film “Freedia Got A Gun” the NOLA legend opens up in a way we’ve never seen before.
We sat down with Freedia and discussed gun violence, why this film is important and some advice for families who are also affected by gun violence.
What were your thoughts leading up to making this film?
Freedia: “Um- it was very tough just being that this is another part of my life and it was a deeper part of my life some of the stuff that I’ve dealt with and have saw. I was appreciative of the production company coming with me to get the story because I wanted to do something that would help the community of New Orleans as a whole, the black community…stuff that we’re seeing so many families are losing loved ones and are dealing with tragedies every day.”
MORE NEWS: Team of Two Black Women Gets Positive Review For Vegan Cosmetic Brand Called Center IN
What encouragement would you lend to someone who has lost a loved one to Gun violence?
Freedia: “The most important things are the two things that I tell people um, that I do everyday and its prayer and keep pushing. The Two P’s: You have to pray and you have to push. You’ve got to ask God to give you strength to keep on dealing with these things on a day-to-day basis. The most encouraging advice that I can give them is if something’s not going right in your life, do something different that can help change it, remember put God first and everything else should fall in line.”
Freedia Got A Gun premieres on Peacock Network Thursday October 15th make sure to tune in.
News
Whoopi Goldberg Stars in New Trailer for TV Adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ [WATCH]
*The official trailer for the CBS All Access adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand” has dropped based on the 1978 book about a global pandemic.
The new trailer features Whoopi Goldberg as the 108-year-old Mother Abagail, Alexander Skarsgård as the Dark Man; and James Marsden as Stu Redman.
The series will premiere Dec. 17, with episodes streaming weekly for CBS All Access, subscribers.
Here’s a full breakdown of the plot via THR:
The Stand is set in a world decimated by plague and locked in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors whose worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.
King’s also rewriting the ending of the story.
READ MORE:Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Cannabis Brand After Falling Out with Business Partner
According to CBS All Access, the beloved author “will write the last chapter of the series, providing a new coda that won’t be found in the book.”
“During the two years we spent making The Stand, we all felt the responsibility of adapting what may be the most beloved work of one of the world’s most beloved storytellers, but none of us could have imagined that Stephen King’s 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant,” said Benjamin Cavell, showrunner and executive producer, in a statement. “We’re honored to tell this sprawling, epic story, including a new coda that Stephen King has wanted to add for decades. We’re so proud of this show and its attempt to find meaning and hope in the most uncertain of times. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”
“I’m excited and so very pleased that The Stand is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform,” King said in a statement. “The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen.”
Singer Marilyn Manson revealed to Revolver that he’ll be acting in the series, in addition to contributing music with a cover of The Doors’ classic track “The End,” per TV Guide.
Check out King speaking with Goldberg on “The View” when she announced her role on “The Stand” — watch below:
.@WhoopiGoldberg announces her role in @StephenKing‘s limited event series ‘The Stand’! https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/Sooltz7ULf
— The View (@TheView) September 11, 2019
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
