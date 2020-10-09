Welcome to the Blumhouse ‘The Lie’ Cast Talk New Horror Anthology / The Trend

*On Friday, Oct. 9, the hosts of The Real speak about how people of color need to come together to fight racism, especially discrimination borne from the Covid-19 crisis.

Co-host Loni Love makes the point that the Civil Rights Act is not just for Black people, and the social justice protests are fighting for many of us.

And co-host Adrienne Houghton admits to not ever working out until after she was a part of 3LW and refers to their music video “No More” as to proof of never knowing anything about crunches beforehand.

Then the ladies welcome Laz Alonzo who talks about where his love of plants came from, his hit show The Boys, and his thoughts on how the NFL is handling racism following the movement Colin Kaepernick started.

What position do the hosts take on the topic of watching porn with their significant others? While Adrienne thinks that porn is hilarious, her co-host Garcelle Beauvais confesses to which kind of adult content she prefers.

Later, Ledisi joins the ladies and discusses her new album The Wild Card, the op-ed she wrote for Billboard on the challenges of being Black in the music industry, and what inspired her dramatic weight loss.

Asian & African Americans Work Better Together to Fight Racism

Laz Alonzo on How He Feels the NFL is Dealing with Racism

What Positions Do The Ladies Take On Watching Porn With Their Partners?

Ledisi Talks About What Led to Her Weight Loss

Loni Love: People of color have to come together. When you have a leader that is trying to divide and conquer us, it’s no good. So, I believe that by saying “China Virus” and using, like, all these slurs…

Adrienne Houghton: It’s divisive! It’s divisive!

Loni: … to try to divide and conquer us, the thing is that the Asian community typically does keep to themselves… especially when it comes to the Black population. I mean, they have the stores and they have the nail salons, but we really need to start coming together. And, coming together for protesting. Coming together as a people. Because that is the way we make change. We’re all people of color, we’re all going through different types of racism. So, we all just need to come together to fight it.

*EDIT*

Loni: Just because you see Black people out here protesting, we’re protesting for everybody. When Martin Luther King and the civil rights workers were able to get the Civil Rights Act passed, that was for everybody! Civil rights is not just Black people! Sometimes people think, “Oh, that’s just a Black issue,” it’s not. The Civil Rights Act covered women…

Adrienne: It affects all of us.

Loni: … anyone who’s not a white male, it covered. It covered everybody!

Garcelle Beauvais: That’s right.

Loni: So, understand that. LGBTQ, it covers gender, it covers everything. So, understand when we are out there on the streets protesting, we’re protesting for you, too!

Garcelle: For everybody.

Loni: That’s why we ask for allies. That’s all I’m saying. Just don’t think that it’s just a Black problem. It’s all of us. All of us.

