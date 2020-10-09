Books
The Pulse of Entertainment: Executive Lena Jenkins-Smith to Launch ‘The Young Hustle’ Series App
*“It’s like ‘Teen Summit’ only to a broader audience,” said Lena Jenkins-Smith executive producer of the new Internet based series “The Young Hustle.” “There are interviews to address different topics. It’s cool…a platform. We are putting the series out one show at a time.”
The much needed outlet for young “millenniums” follows the hustle of young entrepreneurs. Not new to filmmaking Lena’s credits include executive producer of Primetime Emmy Award winning comedian/actor Katt Williams’ Stand-up Specials, which include “The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1” (HBO), “Katt Williams: Priceless Afterlife” (HBO), “Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse” (Showtime), and “Katt Williams: Great America” (Netflix) – to name a few.
“Katt started my career in entertainment. He showed me the ropes,” said Jenkins-Smith who was a teacher before Katt hired her to be his assistant. She went on to be his tour manager and executive producer on this special film projects. “In a male dominated industry most men are not trying to set you up…let you know the secrets. He even gave me credit and accolades that I never received before. It was…a long time learning from one of the best in the industry. It was important to get recognized for what I had done. He’s funny but kept me on my toes, he made me stronger.”
I’d like to give Katt Williams (Friday After Next, Repo), who has always given me interviews when asked, the credit he deserved for sharing the wealth, and I am not talking about dollar wealth. For me, knowledge is wealth. With that wealth of experience and knowledge Lena has gone on to do outstanding work for herself. She went on to form Young Millennium Records releasing her son’s work, a 17 year-old Inglewood, California rapper named Cyrus who now resides in Atlanta. The imprint went on to sign two other artists Camryn Levert, 22 year-old daughter of Gerald Levert – an R&B singer from Vegas, and Kallie Rock, a 26 year-old Pop singer from Orlando, Florida. Lena has even added author to her credits with a book release on racism in inner-city communities titled “Uncolored” (Book Baby Publishing, @Amazon).
“My son is one of the artists, Cyrus,” Jenkins-Smith said about her label. “He was the 1st signed. I got Camryn, Gerald Levert’s daughter. She is more Pop, an amazing artist. That’s all I have time for right now.”
Lena, who has two other children, informed me that “The Young Hustle” series basically shares the journey of young entrepreneurs that are using online technology to make money so they can inspire others.
“It’s a kids based showcase…it has a teen artist game-show component. It shows young entrepreneurs not giving up…it shows what they go through. It’s like using Tik Tok. An app, but a teen show,” Lena explained. www.CyrusSmith.com www.Uncolored.world
Lenny Kravitz Recalls Bill Cosby Kicking Pregnant Lisa Bonet Off ‘A Different World’
*Lenny Kravitz has revealed in his newly released memoir, “Let Love Rule,” that Bill Cosby got so mad when Lisa Bonet became pregnant that he kicked her off “A Different World.”
According to Kravitz, Cosby was not down with the idea of a knocked-up Denise Hustable raising a child on her own. The rock star recalls Bonet and the show’s producer Debbie Allen calling a meeting with Cosby at the time.
“You’re here to tell me you’re pregnant, aren’t you?” Cosby allegedly asked Bonet.
As reported by Page Six, Allen liked the idea of the daughter of Dr. Cliff Huxtable, played by Cosby on “The Cosby Show,” being a single mother with support of her friends.
Kravitz writes of Cosby’s reaction “Lisa Bonet is pregnant,” he announced, “but Denise Huxtable is not.”
READ MORE: Bill Cosby: Pa. Supreme Court to Hear Appeal of Sex Assault Conviction
Cosby then pulled Bonet off the series, according to Lenny. After his daughter with Lisa was born, Cosby allowed the actress to return to “The Cosby Show.”
“But from then on, her relationship with Bill was tense and ultimately untenable,” Kravitz writes.
Bonet eventually left “The Cosby Show” in 1991 and was not invited back for the show’s finale.
Elsewhere in his book, Kravitz recalls the childhood moment when his parents sat him down to talk about his father’s infidelity. Rather than apologize, his father said to him, “You’ll do it, too.”
“I didn’t understand the severity of that statement, and that’s not the answer my mother expected to come out of his mouth,” Kravitz tells USA TODAY. “She was passing the ball to my father, and that would have been his cue to say, “You know, son, I was wrong. I hope you learn from this, etc., etc.” But he said what he said, and wow, that was really hardcore,” he shared.
“I look at it now after writing the book and think he was just speaking from his truth. He went through the same experience with his father, which is one of the reasons he left home young and went to the military. This was a monkey on his back that he’d been trying to get off, only to repeat his father’s history,” Kravitz continued.
“He just figured this was a generational problem that I, too, would repeat. It’s quite deep – it’s like something out of a play. And I didn’t realize its power until I got older, and I had to really work on it and understand it and conquer it. That’s taken (all) my energy and effort throughout my lifetime.”
Complaint Filed Against Black Police Lieutenant Over Book She Published Alleging Racism (Video)
*A retired Columbus police sergeant has filed a complaint against a Black lieutenant who recently published a book detailing what she said was racism she observed and experienced within the division.
According to The Columbus Dispatch, the complaint was filed with the Columbus Division of Police against Lt. Melissa McFadden after the September publication of her book, “Walking the Thin Black Line: Confronting Racism in the Columbus Division of Police.”
Sgt. Trent Taylor, who retired earlier this year, said in his complaint that McFadden wrote in her book that he retired because of Black Lives Matter protests. Taylor said in his complaint that he did not retire for that reason. Taylor, who is white, said he was in the Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) and was eligible to retire at any point of his choosing. He said watching what he felt was the lack of response from the city and the division to the riots Downtown and businesses being destroyed was merely the last straw.
“She flat out lied. I’m not a racist,” Taylor said. “Her book is complete fiction and flat-out lies.”
McFadden is accused of violating a division directive which states that while acting as a member of the division, “personnel shall not publicly criticize or ridicule the Division, its policies, or other personnel by speech, writing, or other expression.”
A spokesman for the Department of Public Safety said McFadden remains on duty and it has not yet been determined who will investigate Taylor’s complaint.
McFadden is no stranger to internal investigations of her conduct. In 2017, a complaint was filed against her alleging she had a “Black militancy mindset” and fostering a hostile workplace environment of “us against them.” In the complaint, a Black sergeant said McFadden had given him a better evaluation because she “did not believe in Black-on-Black crime” and allegedly used the “n-word” in conversation with another Black officer.
Then-chief Kim Jacobs recommended McFadden be demoted and terminated, but Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. later determined the allegations against McFadden were not sustained.
McFadden reacted to her exoneration in the interview below:
McFadden also has an ongoing federal lawsuit against the division, alleging she had been targeted and discriminated against because of her race.
Dr. Gretchen Sorin Talks Driving While Black and Her PBS Special on SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’
In an exclusive two-part conversation with Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, curator, documentarian, professor and author Dr. Gretchen Sorin literally take us on a historical road trip, exploring the popular acronym DWB beyond the lens of racial profiling. In her new book, Driving While Black, the effervescent Sorin shares how the car, which has served as the ultimate symbol of independence and possibility, played different roles for both the Black and White community.
We begin our talk during the period of 1930, which was also known as the Jim Crow Era, discussing everything from W. E. B. Dubose to Booker T. Washington to Albert Einstein to the cars that played a prominent role with Black vacationers, business travelers, entertainers, sports figures and Civil Rights activists. We also dissect the history behind the infamous Green Book travel guides, sharing a number of revealing findings.
And we conclude our conversation, delving into how Dr. Sorin partnered with filmmaker Ric Burns, who is the younger brother to documentarian Ken Burns, to turn her book, which has been a labor of love for over two decades, into an upcoming must-see PBS documentary.
To Tune In via SiriusXM and/or several of our free FM online outlets, click here.
Show One Airs – Saturday, October 3 – Wednesday, October 7
Show Two Airs – Saturday, October 10 – Wednesday, October 14
And for more information on the upcoming PBS Special, click here.
About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com
Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers.
For upcoming shows, car-buying tips, recall updates or car reviews, visit JeffCars.com.
