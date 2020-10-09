Politics
The Irony of the Accusation of ‘Playing Politics with People’s Lives’
*If you tuned in for Wednesday night’s debate you probably noticed that it differed greatly in comparison to last week’s unprofessional and chaotic first Presidential Debate. On October 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence, two individuals largely different in personality from their respective running mates, went head to head for their one and only Vice-Presidential Debate.
Throughout the night both candidates attempted to defend their own positions, while attacking the other’s. Several memorable statements were made. One of which stood out the most to me, and not for positive reasons. It came from Vice President Pence, who made the assertion that Senator Harris needs to “Stop playing politics with people’s lives.” A comment that came in response to Senator Harris’ refusal to take a vaccine endorsed by President Trump after being posed the question, “If the Trump Administration approves a vaccine either before or after the election, should Americans take it and would you take it?” by moderator Susan Page.
Senator Harris responded saying, “If Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. If Donald Trump tells us we should take it, I’m not taking it.”
Her answer seemingly struck a chord with the Vice President, as he strongly tried to admonish her for “playing” politics with the lives of citizens. This was just one of the many ironic and hypocritical statements the Vice President made during the debate. But, for time purposes I’m just going to focus on this one.
MORE NEWS: Anita Hill Moderates ‘Academy Dialogues’ Series on Gender Equity in Hollywood / WATCH
It was both amusing and sickening to watch as the Vice President attempted to portray the Trump Administration’s handling of the Coronavirus as proactive and timely. This is the same administration whose head official refuses to wear a mask because he thinks it symbolizes weakness despite recommendations from the CDC and the nation’s top health experts, who say wearing one significantly lowers the infection rate. Playing politics with American lives is exactly what the Trump Administration has been doing since day 1 of the virus. The Vice President should be ashamed of himself for even accusing Senator Harris of this when he is guilty of this.
When asked by Susan Page, “How can you expect Americans to follow the administration’s safety guidelines to protect themselves from Covid when you at the White House have not been doing so?” The VP gave a lackluster answer saying, “President Trump and I trust the American people to make choices in the best interest of their health… and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris consistently talk about mandates and not just mandates with the Coronavirus, but the government takeover of healthcare…were about freedom and respecting the freedom of the American people.”
If this answer is not “playing politics,” I don’t know what is. The Vice President clearly uses politics to try to draw a distinction between Democrats and Republicans in regards to their handling of the Coronavirus. In essence, he painted Democrats as a group of power-hungry extremists purposely using the virus as a tool to suppress the civil liberties of the American people, while favorably characterizing Republicans as the guardians of truth, justice, and the American way. Congratulations, if you guessed that’s a quote from Superman. Coronavirus should not be a topic of political contention and division, it’s a disease and its killing people regardless of political affiliation.
If the Vice President (and President) want to truly serve the American people, then they should start by stopping what they accuse their opponents of doing, Playing Politics with American Lives!
The 2020 Vice Presidential debate between VP Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris gave Americans a lot to think about: coronavirus, civil rights, the Court and in essence, all things the Trump Administration does not have a good track record on. If we were left with two questions at the end of Wednesday night’s discussion, they would be: “Who do we want to be and how do we want history to remember us?”
I don’t know who you’ll be voting for this coming November, but I know who I am. America deserves a better leader, one who takes responsibility for their actions and is understanding of the trials and tribulations some people face more so than others. So, this coming November I implore you to not only vote, but to vote with your conscious because the soul and future of our Nation depends on it.
EURweb.com, Everything Urban & RadioScope (Formerly the Electronic Urban Report)
Covering the Culture since 1996
David Anthony is a new graduate of Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. A self-designated history buff and random fact finder, David could rattle your ear for hours with information. Born and raised in the City of Angels he is a huge fan of the city’s culture and hometown NBA team, the L.A. Clippers. A future attorney, businessman, and civil servant, he hopes to be an impactful individual in life. Contact David: [email protected]
Audio
Sen. Sherrod Brown to Joe Madison on Next Debate: ‘No Way Biden Should Enter the Arena’
*Today U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) joined Joe Madison to break down the brand new civil rights report about how the Trump Administration has undermined 50 years of progress in fair housing in the United States. They also covered Sen. Brown’s legislation to protect workers and small businesses and the breaking news that the next Presidential debate would be virtual and that Donald Trump would not attend.
Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) tells Joe Madison: “There’s no way that Joe Biden should get on the stage, when Donald Trump trots his family in there with no masks, as they did in Cleveland. They were the only ones—I wasn’t there but I talked to many people that were, from the Cleveland Clinic University, others—the only people in the room without masks were the Trump family. They think they play under different rules, I guess, because they have ‘TRUMP’ stamped across their chest they don’t think they can get sick. But the fact is that he could be highly contagious. There’s no way Biden should enter the arena. And no way others, that the cleaning staff, and the technical people, and the food service people around the debate hall. They shouldn’t be exposed to this man who is sick.”
Audio clip below with transcript, along with full interview. If used, please credit SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show (weekdays from 6-10am ET on Urban View channel 126).
Sen. Sherrod Brown on the Virtual Debate: ‘No Way’ Biden Should Enter Arena With Potentially ‘Highly Contagious’ Trump
Host, Joe Madison: Let me go straight to the Ohio, U.S. Senator, Senator Sherrod Brown, and we initially booked him to discuss a newly released civil rights report on how the Trump Administration is undermining 50 years of fair housing progress. Senator and I will get to that, but given the breaking news that the Presidential debate commission says that the second Presidential debate will be virtual. Joe Biden has agreed to it. Trump says he’s not going to waste his time and he’s not going to participate. Let me get your response Senator, and good morning.
Sen Sherrod Brown: Well, thank you, Joe. And I appreciate your interest in talking about the civil rights report and thanks for the conversations we’ve had for years on all these subjects. It’s clear Trump, we saw it last night. Kamala Harris spoke directly to the American people and Pence and Trump, want to always change the subject because of their colossal failure on addressing this pandemic and their inability to get the economy back and running. I mean, this 4% of the world’s population, 22% of the world’s deaths we know it especially hits black people and Latinos in our country. We know that and Trump doesn’t care and he wants to change the subject. And that’s why he dodges on all his decisions this way.
Host, Joe Madison: Do you think that the debate commission did the right thing in calling for a virtual debate?
Sen Sherrod Brown: Oh, I think there’s no question. Joe Biden should not show up to a debate when we don’t even know the real state of Donald Trump’s health. We don’t know if he’s contagious now. We don’t know when he had his last test. Biden has said he’ll make all of his tests public. Trump sends out one doctor after another that lies for him or deceives or dances. There’s no way that Joe Biden should get on the stage, when Donald Trump trots his family in there with no masks, as they did in Cleveland. They were the only ones—I wasn’t there but I talked to many people that were, from the Cleveland Clinic University, others—the only people in the room without masks were the Trump family. They think they play under different rules, I guess, because they have ‘TRUMP’ stamped across their chest they don’t think they can get sick. But the fact is that he could be highly contagious. There’s no way Biden should enter the arena. And no way others, that the cleaning staff, and the technical people, and the food service people around the debate hall. They shouldn’t be exposed to this man who is sick.
Complete interview: Sen. Sherrod Brown and Joe Madison Discuss Fair Housing, Protecting Workers and the Election Debates
credit SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show (weekdays from 6-10am ET on Urban View channel 126)
Entertainment
Trump Refers to Sen. Kamala Harris as ‘This Monster’ in Fox Business Interview (Watch)
*COVID-stricken President Trump managed to have an hour-long call-in interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network Thursday morning that made news on several fronts.
In addition to announcing that he won’t “waste my time” participating in a virtual second presidential debate, which the debate commission announced Thursday would take place in lieu of the planned town hall due to the president’s coronavirus diagnosis, Trump also referred to Sen. Kamala Harris as a “monster.”
Imagining Harris having to take over for a Biden presidency, Trump said: “This monster that was on stage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night by the way, this monster she says, ‘No, no, there won’t be fracking, there won’t be this.’”
Trump then formed his lips to shout: “Everything she said was a lie!”
Watch the gaslighting below:
Obama/Trump/Political
‘I’m Speaking’: Mike Pence Interrupted Kamala Harris Twice as Often During Debate (Montage)
*Although the interruptions weren’t as numerous as last week’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Wednesday’s vice presidential debate had its share – and according to receipts calculated by CBS News, most were done by Vice President Mike Pence.
The outlet found that Pence interrupted Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, twice as many times during Wednesday’s debate. Pence, according to CBS News, cut off Harris ten times, while Harris interrupted him five times.
The news organization also found that Harris spoke for 35 minutes and 20 seconds compared to Pence’s 38 minutes and two seconds.
Many women on social media pointed out how Pence’s interruptions were too reminiscent of their experience with men in the workplace. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed out the imbalanced gender dynamics at play during the debate, with Pence not only interrupting Harris but the moderator Susan Page as well.
Below, the Independent ran their own Pence interruption tally. Watch below:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]