Straight Sacrilege: Jackie Robinson’s Daughter Blasts Trump Ad Using Baseball Pioneer’s Image (Watch)

*Cardi B may be ending her marriage to rapper Offset but that doesn’t mean she won’t come to his defense when fans get out of pocket.

The “WAP” rapper served up some kind words for her estranged husband via Twitter on Thursday night, after a fan called the Migos member a “bad man.” Cardi was quick to fire back and explain how Offset has helped her career flourish.

“He a dumbass not a bad man,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, Complex reports. “…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”

The post comes less than a month after Cardi filed for divorce from the hip-hop star. We previously reported, Cardi B is calling it quits from her husband after nearly three years of marriage.

Their relationship woes have played out on social media over the years, with endless rumors about his infidelity.

View this post on Instagram Me and my best friend🎀 A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on Aug 31, 2020 at 7:11pm PDT

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in September 2017. They are parents to 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

Hollywood Unlocked was the first to report that Cardi, 27, filed for divorce from the Migos member, 28, on September 15. The divorce petition was filed with the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.

A court hearing is set for November 4.

Cardi also explained her divorce decision on social media and squashed rumors that Offset cheated throughout their marriage.

“I’m OK. I wanted to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear,” she said in an audio message. “Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so fucked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of sh*t,” Cardi said. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f*cking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullsh*t.”