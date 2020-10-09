News
Shaquille O’Neal Reveals He Just Voted … the for FIRST Time Ever!
*As you know, Shaquille O’Neal has four NBA titles, released rap albums and even starred in a couple of Hollywood pics, but the one thing he hadn’t done until recently was VOTE in a presidential election. Actually, it was his first time voting in his entire life.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I have a confession,” O’Neal said on Wednesday’s episode of “The Big Podcast.” “You know I always like being honest on my podcast. I’ve never voted before, America. But, now I’m doing all these voting campaigns, and you know one thing I never like to do is be a hypocrite.”
O’Neal recently teamed up with the Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum to launch the “#MyStartingFive” voting challenge, which is encouraging people to nominate five friends on social media and remind them to vote.
“So the other day, I got my absentee ballot — in other words, America, I voted for the first time, and it feels good,” the NBA icon added.
“I’m honest. I’ve never voted before in my life. This is my first time voting. I promise you.”
MORE NEWS: Straight Sacrilege: Jackie Robinson’s Daughter Blasts Trump Ad Using Baseball Pioneer’s Image (Watch)
Asked by the podcast’s cohost John Kincade why he had waited until he turned 48 to vote for the first time, O’Neal responded, saying …
“I’ve never understood the Electoral College system.”
“You’re going to get buried for this,” Kincade said. “I’m glad you voted, though. That’s awesome. You were very honest there.”
We know you’re wondering, but no, Shaq did not reveal who he voted for.
** FEATURED STORY **
Team of Two Black Women Gets Positive Review For Vegan Cosmetic Brand Called Center IN
*Despite the irregularities associated with the year 2020, black-owned cosmetic brand, Center IN, withstood the limitations by the sheer quality of its products and services.
The company’s growing popularity for its all-natural skincare products has increased sales ten-fold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team at Center IN consists of black women wielding that “black girl power” to push the brand’s inventory consisting of skincare and haircare products entirely designed by them.
Center IN Skincare & Candles was founded by Licensed Esthetician, Nesha Blair, and entrepreneur, TK Trinidad. Blair’s valuable expertise in skincare and wellness, gives Center IN an edge to produce unique handmade skincare products and candles that are all-natural and Trinidad’s by any means necessary business development skills help to make the brand a one of a kind force to contend with. True to their mission statement of making innovative products available to people for improved mental wellbeing. Blair and Trinidad reveal their goal is, “To develop products for the body, mind, and soul that will remind one to look beyond the obvious.”
SAY WHAT?! Shaquille O’Neal Reveals He Just Voted … the for FIRST Time Ever!
Much has been said about the fragrances created at Center IN. They are reportedly made from the highest quality of natural essential oils without the addition of any artificial substances. Being a unisex brand, Center IN has been the delight of many people looking to experience the best skincare and wellness routines.
What makes Center IN stand out is its brand image of being an all-black woman-owned company, a perfect example of black women empowerment. The successfully managed business proves how black women can hold up their own and even turn around a situation like the pandemic to their advantage. In doing so, Blair and Trinidad have shown keen business acumen backed of course by a string of products meeting its business goals.
Center IN has been lauded for the quality of its products and affordability. The products marketed by Center IN reflect the company’s high standards and commitment to customer value. Among the popular offerings are massage candles, body wash, body scrubs, beard shampoos, beard oil, hair oil, beard shampoo and body butter made from ingredients like natural cocoa butter, charcoal, brown sugar and turmeric. Keen to contribute its fair share to sustain the earth without compromising on quality, all Center IN products are homemade and completely vegan.
In addition to its sales activities, Center IN offers online consultation services on skincare and judging from a few customer reviews, they do not cost a lot. The perfect blend of quality and affordability has no doubt worked for Nesha Blair and TK Trinidad. Apparently, the secret is simple like the brand’s motto says, “We treat our customers like we want to be treated”.
For more information: https://centerin.co/collections/all
source:
TK Trinidad & Nesha Blair
CENTER IN SKINCARE & CANDLES
Email: [email protected]
News
‘Doctor Who’ Holiday Special Announced, Cast Dish About New Season at New York Comic Con [WATCH]
*Christmas has come early for fans of “Doctor Who” as BBC America announced during the New York Comic Con that the special “Revolution of the Daleks” will premiere this holiday season.
The Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, appeared at the virtual panel for the series, along with co-stars Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham). The trio gave fans more insight into Doctor’s fate following the Season 12 finale. w.
Below the official description for “Revolution of the Daleks,” which does not yet have an official premiere date:
The latest season was packed full of shocking twists, turns and surprises, and the upcoming holiday special will see the return of one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks. The Doctor is locked away in a high-security alien prison. Isolated, alone, with no hope of escape. Far away, on Earth, her best friends, Yaz, Ryan and Graham have to pick up their lives without her. But it’s not easy. Old habits die hard. Especially when they discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek, without the Doctor? “Revolution of the Daleks” premieres this holiday season on BBC America.
During the panel, BBC America also revealed its “upcoming holiday programming schedule will once again include the annual tradition of a week-long ‘Doctor Who’ marathon running from Christmas Day to New Year’s Day.”
Watch the full “Doctor Who” New York Comic Con panel above.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lizzo Hilariously Tries to Remove Nipple Pastie, Jokes It’s ‘Sneak Peek of My Exclusive OnlyFans’ [WATCH]
*Lizzo shared an Instagram video of herself peeling a nipple pastie off, telling fans it’s a teaser of her OnlyFans account.
“Help. My nipple pastie won’t come off. I’m scared. It’s been on for two days and I don’t know what to do. It hurts so bad,” Lizzo says in the clip before attempting to peel it off.
“I’ve put oil on it … oh my God, it hurts so bad. You guys, what do I do?” she continues, wincing in pain. “I think I’m taking off the skin.”
“Sneak peek of my exclusive onlyfans content,” she joked in the Instagram caption.
Check out the moment via the IG clip below.
RELATED: Lizzo Says as ‘a Big Black Woman’ Her Fashion Style is ‘Politicized’ [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
OnlyFans is a subscription-based app on which users pay for adult content directly from their favorite porn star, celebrity or content producers. The content ranges from photos to videos to online chats.
While the platform has been made famous primarily by sex workers, several celebrities have turned to OnlyFans to make a quick buck. Jordyn Woods is the latest Hollywood influencer to join the adult site, making clear that she is “not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built. I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves.”
Cardi B is also popular on the platform but she doesn’t share explicit content with her subscribers. “And to be clear, no I’m not going to be showing my t—–, or my p—–, or my ass, just straight up real-life content s —. You guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life,” she announced on Instagram. Cardi reportedly charges fans $4.99 a month for exclusives and livestreams.
Blac Chyna is allegedly pulling in $20 million a month on her OnlyFans account. The former stripper charges her fans $50/month to access her explicit content, and according to experts at SlotsUp, she’s the most popular media personality on the platform, AllHipHop.com reports.
Actress and singer Bella Throne is the second top earner on OnlyFans, with an average monthly earning of $11.6 million and Cardi B is third with over $9 million per month.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]