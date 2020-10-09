Shaquille O’Neal Reveals He Just Voted … the for FIRST Time Ever!

*As you know, Shaquille O’Neal has four NBA titles, released rap albums and even starred in a couple of Hollywood pics, but the one thing he hadn’t done until recently was VOTE in a presidential election. Actually, it was his first time voting in his entire life.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I have a confession,” O’Neal said on Wednesday’s episode of “The Big Podcast.” “You know I always like being honest on my podcast. I’ve never voted before, America. But, now I’m doing all these voting campaigns, and you know one thing I never like to do is be a hypocrite.”

O’Neal recently teamed up with the Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum to launch the “#MyStartingFive” voting challenge, which is encouraging people to nominate five friends on social media and remind them to vote.

“So the other day, I got my absentee ballot — in other words, America, I voted for the first time, and it feels good,” the NBA icon added.

“I’m honest. I’ve never voted before in my life. This is my first time voting. I promise you.”

Asked by the podcast’s cohost John Kincade why he had waited until he turned 48 to vote for the first time, O’Neal responded, saying …

“I’ve never understood the Electoral College system.”

“You’re going to get buried for this,” Kincade said. “I’m glad you voted, though. That’s awesome. You were very honest there.”

We know you’re wondering, but no, Shaq did not reveal who he voted for.