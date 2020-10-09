Press Release
Shannon Jackson (‘The People’s Nurse’) Cares for Seniors with Free Catered Lunch Giveaway
*(LOS ANGELES) – The podcast host of Living Your Life Without Limits (LYLWL), Shannon Jackson, aka ‘The People’s Nurse’ and a prominent advocate of the community, has partnered with a local Carson, California church, Prevailing In Christ Ministries, through founder Pastor Michael J. Ealey, to broadcast her third Street Love episode on September 19 when she catered 60 free lunches to 60 pre-selected seniors from the church; in recognition of September being National Fall Prevention Awareness Month. This special event will be co-hosted with entertainer Larry ‘Lala’ Lanehart.
“I so look forward to us giving back to our seniors.” True to her motto with a focus on the welfare of the community, “It is my mission to help and to serve others,” Jackson now expands her public reach with the care items found inside her special package to seniors, next to their free lunch. These care items will include: non-skid socks, a pill organizer, and educational material regarding medication safety and fall risk awareness.
Ever the consummate People’s Nurse, it is Jackson’s continued mission to perpetuate her special gifting to the community with more wellness love as part of her important philanthropic work. A takeoff from her LYLWL podcast, which airs weekly on Saturdays at 9:00am PST, Jackson goes even further to the people of the community with her recently launched Street Love events; complete with more free giveaways from the good Samaritan host.
Her first Street Love event took place as a July 4th celebration in Compton, with her second Street Love follow-up taking place last month in Watts. In her ongoing effort through her LYLWL Foundation, Jackson looks to reach new levels of support doing what she does best – showing more community love.
Welcome sponsor donations allow the host to include more specialty care items inside her giveaway packages, including her new Wellness Box, coming to inner-city neighborhoods with more ‘give’ from the host – with the sole purpose of keeping the community healthy and thriving. Her debut Wellness Box currently includes this healthy offering:
- FirstAid Kit
- WellnessJournal
- LYLWL Ink Pen
- Thermometer
- BloodPressure Wristband
- CustomizedBox
- Shredded Box Filler
- LYLWLCandle
- Matches
- BloodPressure Magnet
For the faith-based Jackson, who is also a motivational speaker and a certified life coach, her dedicated focus continues to be on heartfelt inspirational leadership, mentoring and coaching.
Recognized as a ‘Life Coach for the Covid Era,’ Jackson is a Registered Nurse with a multi-faceted career in healthcare. She thrives in helping people to get past their struggles with uncertainty, loneliness, depression and anxiety through her widely embraced podcast; where she further talks about her return from a two-month ‘tour of duty’ in New York’s Covid-19 hospital wards. There she witnessed first-hand the pandemic’s effect on people from all walks of life and especially how the outbreak has challenged people’s mental wellness.
Jackson’s special outreach message, first through her LYLWL podcast and now poised with her monthly Street Love community events, has continued to garner groundswell momentum with an organic escalating base, further signifying a clear and present public thirst for more of her inspirational support – motivation and wellness turned into more Jackson feel-good giving. Her timely and popular podcast, LYLWL, which launched in January of this year has steadily flourished with a current loyal audience following of approximately 5,000 globally; an increase of about 1,000 from the previous month, with a further increase of another 1,000 in the month before when she was at 3,000 followers at the time of launching her first Street Love event in July.
More About the ‘Living Your Life Without Limits’ Podcast
In every LYLWL episode, Jackson reflects on real-world situations and provides actionable advice to help her listeners enrich their lives, as she is joined by special guests in her insightful conversations. “My weekly wellness dose is here to help heal and overcome where needed,” states Jackson. The altruist host’s unique and all-inclusive platform offers unlimited sharing through her engaging style – a mix of deep soulful insights and inspiration gained from her revered background in healthcare as fans continue to flock to her podcast and take from each episode what serves them individually.
Through Jackson’s repurposed mission, from nurse to inspirational speaker, podcast host and community philanthropist, she turns her newly amassed platform into a devout calling for reaching more people.
“We do it all for the community,” states Jackson. “And we look forward to turning ‘Street Love’ into a long-embraced traditional event that benefits more people.”
Join Jackson’s continued initiative to make a difference.
More About Shannon Jackson
For almost 30 years, S hannon Jackson, RN, PHN, CLC, BSN, MAOM**, has built her Leadership and Mentoring reputation on gentle and effective caring; as further reflected through her life coaching, public speaking, entrepreneurship, and now as host of her own motivational podcast, Living Your Life Without Limits. She works hard in her diverse and many roles, committing herself on a daily basis to make an essential difference in people’s lives. Throughout her career, she has accrued a variety of skills that empower her to provide healthcare well beyond the norm, setting a higher standard for those around her. As a result of being a deep motivational speaker, a true thought-leader of our time focused on caregiving, that when faced with challenges she encounters and overcomes them head-on with vigor and ferocity. Her philosophy and core values are firmly based on accountability; making herself a prime example for anyone who is looking to thrive in their lives. Next to her innovative Living Your Life Without Limits podcast and public speaking events, Jackson also has her own store bringing message-inspired items to her loyal fans: G et your Feel-Good shop on!
source:
Tany Soussana / epiContent-TSGpr
[email protected]
‘Doctor Who’ Holiday Special Announced, Cast Dish About New Season at New York Comic Con [WATCH]
*Christmas has come early for fans of “Doctor Who” as BBC America announced during the New York Comic Con that the special “Revolution of the Daleks” will premiere this holiday season.
The Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, appeared at the virtual panel for the series, along with co-stars Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham). The trio gave fans more insight into Doctor’s fate following the Season 12 finale. w.
Below the official description for “Revolution of the Daleks,” which does not yet have an official premiere date:
The latest season was packed full of shocking twists, turns and surprises, and the upcoming holiday special will see the return of one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks. The Doctor is locked away in a high-security alien prison. Isolated, alone, with no hope of escape. Far away, on Earth, her best friends, Yaz, Ryan and Graham have to pick up their lives without her. But it’s not easy. Old habits die hard. Especially when they discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek, without the Doctor? “Revolution of the Daleks” premieres this holiday season on BBC America.
During the panel, BBC America also revealed its “upcoming holiday programming schedule will once again include the annual tradition of a week-long ‘Doctor Who’ marathon running from Christmas Day to New Year’s Day.”
Watch the full “Doctor Who” New York Comic Con panel above.
Howard University Alumna Dackeyia Q. Sterling Launches New Entertainment Career Database
Breakthrough platform helps entertainment professionals, emerging talent and college students find career opportunities
*Howard University alumna Dackeyia Q. Sterling has launched Entertainment Career Center: The Database, an online subscription database that helps entertainment industry professionals, emerging talent and college students find new career opportunities and sharpen existing skills in Fashion, Film/TV, Gaming, Music and Sports.
Sponsored by the Nickelodeon Writing Program, Entertainment Career Center offers up-to-date listings, inspiration, career information and much more. Users can access and browse 15 different categories ranging from career sites and internships to entertainment fellowships, grants, scholarships, staffing agencies, streaming services, training programs and more – with one simple tool.
“We have streamlined the entertainment career-search process,” said Sterling. “Our team is thrilled to deliver a scalable platform that serves and supports subscribers,” Sterling shared. “We know our users rely on technology and accuracy to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity. Rather than sifting through endless lists of search engine results and pages, our customers can source the entire industry quickly with this easy-to-use database. We are excited as we partner with the educational, tech and entertainment sectors, especially at this important time.”
The world premier database is up and running, and industry professionals and college students can visit it now to learn more. Details are available at https://www.entertainmentcareercenter.com/.
About Entertainment Career Center: The Database
Entertainment Career Center is the all-in-one database of Fashion, Film/TV, Gaming, Music and Sports career opportunities.
About Dackeyia Q. Sterling
Dackeyia Q. Sterling is Founder of the Entertainment Power Players® Directory, Entertainment Career Center: The Database and Get Published…For Real! She is a #1 Amazon best-selling author and former Hollywood literary agent who launched her career as a production associate at National Public Radio (NPR) in Washington, D.C.
source:
Key Quest Publishing
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: www.EntertainmentCareerCenter.com
‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: What Happened to Chanda? [WATCH]
*via press release:
The third season of WE tv’s smash hit docuseries “Love After Lockup” returns with six new episodes on Friday, October 9. The highly-addicting series follows lovebirds hoping to make their way down the aisle with the jailbirds who may or may not be conning them. Whether it’s dodging a parole officer, negotiating with a halfway house, or being stuck under house arrest with someone they hardly know, the realities of being on the outside are starting to hit these newly released prisoners. Will they break the law and go back to jail, or save themselves and leave their lovers broken hearted?
In our exclusive clip above, Tyrice still hasn’t heard from Chanda since she got out of jail. What does this mean for these two?! And what’s his reaction when his daughter suggests that maybe he’s being used by his felon bae? Watch the moment via the YouTube video above.
Tired of the games women play on the outside; Tyrice, who is pushing 50 and is a self-described “hot commodity,” found 28-year-old Chanda on a website for inmates. Tyrice is hoping to settle down ASAP with the love of his life, but is Chanda on the same page? And how will he react when he learns she’s been talking to 9 other guys on the side?
Watch “Love After Lockup” Friday’s at 9/8c!
