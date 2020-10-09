‘Selfish’ Describes Cynthia Bailey for Wedding in Pandemic: Wendy Williams / WATCH

*Saturday (10-10-20) is the big day for “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey and Fox sportscaster, Mike Hill, who will be getting married. The 53-year-old model recently dished on her luxury wedding, revealing that it will have a total of 250 guests!

Now despite the pandemic, Bailey is making sure that her show will still go on. She recently told Page Six that their chosen venue, the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Ga., will provide socially-distanced seating that is both indoors and outdoors.

“We have so many rules and regulations in play, I’m surprised anyone is coming,” Bailey said. “We have sanitizing stations, we have an actual basin to wash your hands in before you enter the venue, we have temperature checks and the way the venue is set up, you can be indoors or outdoors the entire time if you want to.”

Wendy Williams weighed in on Cynthia’s upcoming wedding and let’s just say she is not here for it. The talk show host called her “selfish” for planning to have her ceremony during this tough time.

