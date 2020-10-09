Social Heat
‘Selfish’ Describes Cynthia Bailey for Wedding in Pandemic: Wendy Williams / WATCH
*Saturday (10-10-20) is the big day for “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey and Fox sportscaster, Mike Hill, who will be getting married. The 53-year-old model recently dished on her luxury wedding, revealing that it will have a total of 250 guests!
Now despite the pandemic, Bailey is making sure that her show will still go on. She recently told Page Six that their chosen venue, the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Ga., will provide socially-distanced seating that is both indoors and outdoors.
“We have so many rules and regulations in play, I’m surprised anyone is coming,” Bailey said. “We have sanitizing stations, we have an actual basin to wash your hands in before you enter the venue, we have temperature checks and the way the venue is set up, you can be indoors or outdoors the entire time if you want to.”
Wendy Williams weighed in on Cynthia’s upcoming wedding and let’s just say she is not here for it. The talk show host called her “selfish” for planning to have her ceremony during this tough time.
Politics
Biden Campaign’s ‘Truth Over Flies’ Fly Swatters SELL OUT 2 Hrs After VP Debate!
*Following the vice presidential debate, which caught Mike Pence with a fly on his head, the Joe Biden campaign started selling “Truth over Flies” fly swatters, and within two hours of first going up they sold out.
Minutes after the Wednesday night debate concluded, Biden tweeted a photo of holding up a fly swatter, with the caption, “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.” Simultaneously, the campaign began selling blue fly swatters with white wording, “TRUTH over FLIES: BIDEN HARRIS.”
Within the first two hours of going on sale, a campaign spokesperson says they sold out of nearly 35,000 swatters.
“We saw the internet and our supporters sharing a viral moment online, so our digital team came together on the fly,” Biden’s campaign merchandise director Zach McNamara, said. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will always choose truth over lies, science over fiction, and unity over division.”
Social Heat
Eboni K. Williams Joins Real Housewives of NYC As First Black Cast Member
*Join us in taking this moment to congratulate Eboni K. Williams who is out here making history!
This Thursday it was announced that the famed attorney and TV host has joined the “Real Housewives of New York City,” making her the first Black ‘“housewife” on the network’s hit series!
Williams, 37, who is currently the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News, released a statement about joining RHONY. She said: “NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” she said in a statement. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.“
She’ll be joining returning Housewives Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney, and Sonja Morgan. In her statement, she also noted, “Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.” 👏🏾👏🏾
Obama/Trump/Political
Trump Refusing to do 2nd Debate Because it’ll be Virtual: ‘Not Going to Waste My Time’
*As (was) previously reported earlier today, the next presidential debate will be held virtually. The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates said that Donald Trump and Joe Biden will “participate from separate remote locations,” in a “town meeting form” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami.
The move was made due to concerns about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Biden previously said the second presidential debate should be canceled if the president is still infected. However, after being released from the hospital, Trump said he was still looking forward to the big event.
Now, it looks like he’s not feeling that way anymore as he just told Fox Business that he will NOT be participating in a virtual debate.
“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate.,” Trump said. “That’s not what debating is all about.”
Naturally, the speculation is that he’s using the virtual format as an excuse to not do the next debate. We wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the case.
On the other hand, if we HAD to bet, we’d bet that he’ll be there.
However, we shall see.
Thoughts?👇🏾
