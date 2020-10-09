Pennsylvania Supreme Court Set December Hearing in Bill Cosby Appeal

*Bill Cosby has scored a legal victory in his sex assault case, as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court announced it will hear oral arguments in his appeal to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction.

Back in June, the Supreme Court accepted Cosby’s appeal, and his spokesperson noted at the time that the disgraced TV star was “extremely thankful.”

The appeal could pave the way for the conviction to be possibly overturned in the future.

Cosby, 82, is currently serving a three-to-10 year sentence in a state prison for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.

Back in April 2018, he was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault.

During the trial, prosecutors used Cosby’s past admissions about drugs and sex as well as the testimony of five other women to help support Constand’s allegations against him.

The Supreme Court announced this week that a seven-judge panel will review two controversial concerns of Cosby’s lawyers.

Here’s more about the decision via USA Today:

In its one-page order, the Supreme Court said it will review the appellate panel’s decision on Cosby’s case based first on whether the trial judge’s decision to allow other accusers to testify about alleged, uncharged “prior bad acts” by Cosby was prejudicial as opposed to probative, a standard used to allow or disallow testimony.

The other issue the court will review is whether the trial judge improperly allowed testimony about a civil deposition Cosby gave after he said he was promised by an earlier district attorney that he would not be prosecuted. By relying on that promise, was Cosby induced to make self-incriminating statements later used against him, and does that violate his constitutional rights against self-incrimination?

Although dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, only Constand’s allegations resulted in criminal charges.

The Dec. 1 oral arguments will be held virtually.