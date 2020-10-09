Urban Business
NeNe Leakes Set to Open Lounge in Atlanta, ‘The Linnethia’
*NeNe Leakes has moved on to her next business venture following her departure from “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”
The reality star shared a photo Thursday of her new restaurant called The Linnethia Lounge.
“Opening soon…Keep yo eye on me,” she captioned a photo of the restaurant exterior. “Dress code: Fly,” she added.
The lounge is located in the suburb of Duluth, and offers “Valet, live music, small bites, Sunday party brunch, Hookah, grown & sexy nite, tv’s, 21 and up,” the bio reads on Instagram.
Leakes also shared a video to her Instagram Story showing off the expansive bar inside the lounge.
Last month, Leakes announced on her YouTube channel that she would not be returning to RHOA for its upcoming 13th season.
“I am not going to return to Housewives, that’s not what this is about,” NeNe said during an interview with Extra‘s Billy Bush. “If I wanted to return to Housewives, I could have. I had an offer.”
We previously reported… in a Twitter exchange on Sept. 26, a fan asked if a Leakes spinoff series is in the works, to which the reality TV star replied, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity],” NeNe said, referring to Bravo.
“It sound[s] like they forced you out!” another fan said, and Leakes responded: “They definitely did.”
Elsewhere in her interview with Extra, NeNe noted that she didn’t make too many appearances on RHOA.
“Something is very wrong with going from 18 or 23 episodes down to six … In the last four to five years, it has been less and less,” she said, adding that “Things just didn’t feel fair.”
NeNe also addressed calling Bravo boss Andy Cohen racist, telling Bush: “This is a conversation that he and I and people involved are going to have to deal with behind scenes. All I can do is take you back to one of my old sayings, ‘I said what I said.’”
Team of Two Black Women Gets Positive Review For Vegan Cosmetic Brand Called Center IN
*Despite the irregularities associated with the year 2020, black-owned cosmetic brand, Center IN, withstood the limitations by the sheer quality of its products and services.
The company’s growing popularity for its all-natural skincare products has increased sales ten-fold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team at Center IN consists of black women wielding that “black girl power” to push the brand’s inventory consisting of skincare and haircare products entirely designed by them.
Center IN Skincare & Candles was founded by Licensed Esthetician, Nesha Blair, and entrepreneur, TK Trinidad. Blair’s valuable expertise in skincare and wellness, gives Center IN an edge to produce unique handmade skincare products and candles that are all-natural and Trinidad’s by any means necessary business development skills help to make the brand a one of a kind force to contend with. True to their mission statement of making innovative products available to people for improved mental wellbeing. Blair and Trinidad reveal their goal is, “To develop products for the body, mind, and soul that will remind one to look beyond the obvious.”
Much has been said about the fragrances created at Center IN. They are reportedly made from the highest quality of natural essential oils without the addition of any artificial substances. Being a unisex brand, Center IN has been the delight of many people looking to experience the best skincare and wellness routines.
What makes Center IN stand out is its brand image of being an all-black woman-owned company, a perfect example of black women empowerment. The successfully managed business proves how black women can hold up their own and even turn around a situation like the pandemic to their advantage. In doing so, Blair and Trinidad have shown keen business acumen backed of course by a string of products meeting its business goals.
Center IN has been lauded for the quality of its products and affordability. The products marketed by Center IN reflect the company’s high standards and commitment to customer value. Among the popular offerings are massage candles, body wash, body scrubs, beard shampoos, beard oil, hair oil, beard shampoo and body butter made from ingredients like natural cocoa butter, charcoal, brown sugar and turmeric. Keen to contribute its fair share to sustain the earth without compromising on quality, all Center IN products are homemade and completely vegan.
In addition to its sales activities, Center IN offers online consultation services on skincare and judging from a few customer reviews, they do not cost a lot. The perfect blend of quality and affordability has no doubt worked for Nesha Blair and TK Trinidad. Apparently, the secret is simple like the brand’s motto says, “We treat our customers like we want to be treated”.
For more information: https://centerin.co/collections/all
‘Doctor Who’ Holiday Special Announced, Cast Dish About New Season at New York Comic Con [WATCH]
*Christmas has come early for fans of “Doctor Who” as BBC America announced during the New York Comic Con that the special “Revolution of the Daleks” will premiere this holiday season.
The Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, appeared at the virtual panel for the series, along with co-stars Mandip Gill (Yaz) and Bradley Walsh (Graham). The trio gave fans more insight into Doctor’s fate following the Season 12 finale. w.
Below the official description for “Revolution of the Daleks,” which does not yet have an official premiere date:
The latest season was packed full of shocking twists, turns and surprises, and the upcoming holiday special will see the return of one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks. The Doctor is locked away in a high-security alien prison. Isolated, alone, with no hope of escape. Far away, on Earth, her best friends, Yaz, Ryan and Graham have to pick up their lives without her. But it’s not easy. Old habits die hard. Especially when they discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek, without the Doctor? “Revolution of the Daleks” premieres this holiday season on BBC America.
During the panel, BBC America also revealed its “upcoming holiday programming schedule will once again include the annual tradition of a week-long ‘Doctor Who’ marathon running from Christmas Day to New Year’s Day.”
Watch the full “Doctor Who” New York Comic Con panel above.
Shaquille O’Neal Reveals He Just Voted … the for FIRST Time Ever!
*As you know, Shaquille O’Neal has four NBA titles, released rap albums and even starred in a couple of Hollywood pics, but the one thing he hadn’t done until recently was VOTE in a presidential election. Actually, it was his first time voting in his entire life.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I have a confession,” O’Neal said on Wednesday’s episode of “The Big Podcast.” “You know I always like being honest on my podcast. I’ve never voted before, America. But, now I’m doing all these voting campaigns, and you know one thing I never like to do is be a hypocrite.”
O’Neal recently teamed up with the Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum to launch the “#MyStartingFive” voting challenge, which is encouraging people to nominate five friends on social media and remind them to vote.
“So the other day, I got my absentee ballot — in other words, America, I voted for the first time, and it feels good,” the NBA icon added.
“I’m honest. I’ve never voted before in my life. This is my first time voting. I promise you.”
Asked by the podcast’s cohost John Kincade why he had waited until he turned 48 to vote for the first time, O’Neal responded, saying …
“I’ve never understood the Electoral College system.”
“You’re going to get buried for this,” Kincade said. “I’m glad you voted, though. That’s awesome. You were very honest there.”
We know you’re wondering, but no, Shaq did not reveal who he voted for.
