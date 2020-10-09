NeNe Leakes Set to Open Lounge in Atlanta, ‘The Linnethia’

*NeNe Leakes has moved on to her next business venture following her departure from “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The reality star shared a photo Thursday of her new restaurant called The Linnethia Lounge.

“Opening soon…Keep yo eye on me,” she captioned a photo of the restaurant exterior. “Dress code: Fly,” she added.

The lounge is located in the suburb of Duluth, and offers “Valet, live music, small bites, Sunday party brunch, Hookah, grown & sexy nite, tv’s, 21 and up,” the bio reads on Instagram.

READ MORE: NeNe Leakes Tells Billy Bush She’s ‘Not Going to Return to’ RHOA: ‘Things Just Didn’t Feel Fair’ [WATCH]



Leakes also shared a video to her Instagram Story showing off the expansive bar inside the lounge.

Last month, Leakes announced on her YouTube channel that she would not be returning to RHOA for its upcoming 13th season.

“I am not going to return to Housewives, that’s not what this is about,” NeNe said during an interview with Extra‘s Billy Bush. “If I wanted to return to Housewives, I could have. I had an offer.”

We previously reported… in a Twitter exchange on Sept. 26, a fan asked if a Leakes spinoff series is in the works, to which the reality TV star replied, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity],” NeNe said, referring to Bravo.

“It sound[s] like they forced you out!” another fan said, and Leakes responded: “They definitely did.”

Elsewhere in her interview with Extra, NeNe noted that she didn’t make too many appearances on RHOA.

“Something is very wrong with going from 18 or 23 episodes down to six … In the last four to five years, it has been less and less,” she said, adding that “Things just didn’t feel fair.”

NeNe also addressed calling Bravo boss Andy Cohen racist, telling Bush: “This is a conversation that he and I and people involved are going to have to deal with behind scenes. All I can do is take you back to one of my old sayings, ‘I said what I said.’”