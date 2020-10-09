Urban Fashion
Megan The Stallion to Drop Fashion Nova Collection for ‘Tall Hotties‘ [VIDEO]
*Megan Thee Stallion has announced that her collection with Fashion Nova will release on November 18th.
“Whatever kind of clothes you want, we got it,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram channel on Thursday.
Back in April, the rapper revealed that she was designing a collection of jeans specifically for tall women.
“When the world goes back to normal, I’m working with them to make longer jeans for us tall girls,” the Houston native shared via Instagram.
As reported by Essence, the collection will feature a few selects of patchwork denim and pieces for pups for all you dog lovers.
“Tall hotties stand up,” Megan wrote on Instagram.
Check out her video announcement via the Instagram video embed below.
Tory Lanez: Rapper Charged with Felony Assault in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
We reported earlier… the L.A. County D.A.’s Office has charged rapper Tory Lanez in connection with the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion.
Lanez has been hit with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, per TMZ. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.
The Canadian-born artist addressed the shooting incident in a full-length album titled “Daystar,” on which he denies the allegations against him.
Megan previously confirmed that Tory was the triggerman that wild night together in July, shooting at her feet during an argument.
Nov 18th my collection with @fashionnova for ALL shapes and sizes launches 😛😛😛 Tall hotties stand up 🔥🔥🔥🔥
On “Daystar,” Lanez denies her claims and suggests he’s being “framed” for the shooting. On the project’s opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”
Lanez allegedly told Megan to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her. He then offered her hush money to cover it up, according to a source close to the situation.
Megan’s injuries to her feet required surgery to remove bullets or bullet fragments, TMZ reports.
Cardi B Claps Back After Fan Calls Her ‘Dumb*ss’ Estranged Husband Offset a ‘Bad Man’
*Cardi B may be ending her marriage to rapper Offset but that doesn’t mean she won’t come to his defense when fans get out of pocket.
The “WAP” rapper served up some kind words for her estranged husband via Twitter on Thursday night, after a fan called the Migos member a “bad man.” Cardi was quick to fire back and explain how Offset has helped her career flourish.
“He a dumbass not a bad man,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, Complex reports. “…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”
The post comes less than a month after Cardi filed for divorce from the hip-hop star. We previously reported, Cardi B is calling it quits from her husband after nearly three years of marriage.
Their relationship woes have played out on social media over the years, with endless rumors about his infidelity.
Megan The Stallion to Drop Fashion Nova Collection for 'Tall Hotties' [VIDEO]
Cardi and Offset tied the knot in September 2017. They are parents to 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.
Hollywood Unlocked was the first to report that Cardi, 27, filed for divorce from the Migos member, 28, on September 15. The divorce petition was filed with the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.
A court hearing is set for November 4.
Cardi also explained her divorce decision on social media and squashed rumors that Offset cheated throughout their marriage.
“I’m OK. I wanted to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear,” she said in an audio message. “Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so fucked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of sh*t,” Cardi said. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f*cking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullsh*t.”
Mary J. Blige is on ‘The Real’ & Technology is Helping the Black Community Fight Social Injustice
*On Thursday, Oct. 8, the hosts of The Real address the fact that because of today’s technology, the Black community is finally getting justice. Co-host Garcelle Beauvais feels that because of the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent quarantine, people were forced to pay attention to George Floyd’s death when it was captured by media. Co-host Loni Love thinks that before social injustice was so widely publicized, it was being denied and now it can’t be.
And The Real welcomes superstar Mary J. Blige! In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she shares how she has partnered with the P.O.W.E.R. of Sure to address health disparities among Black women and why this initiative is deeply personal to her.
Then the ladies discuss President Trump’s message to “not be afraid” of the Covid-19 virus. Co-host Jeannie Mai contrasts this with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s messages of thanks and prayer when they were recovering from being ill, and co-host Loni Love thinks that America should be run like a country instead of a business and that we need to help people understand that.
And Garcelle admits people can find her intimidating, but she is holding out to find her “prince!”
Technology Has Finally Made It So People Can’t Deny The Injustices The Black Community Faces
Mary J. Blige On The P.O.W.E.R. of Sure And Breast Cancer Awareness
Technology Has Finally Made It So People Can’t Deny The Injustices The Black Community Faces
Garcelle Beauvais: For me, I feel like white people were just going on with their lives. They were just going on with their lives, maybe if they saw something they didn’t get it, and I feel like because of George Floyd, because of Covid, because of quarantine, people were sitting still, people were in their homes – and had to watch what happened. This horrific thing that happened to George Floyd. I think that that’s what made people sort of be now be more aware and more “woke,” if you will. What do you guys think about this?
Loni Love: I think for a long time people thought that people of color were making up stories about racism and discrimination.
Garcelle: Yup.
Jeannie Mai: Yeah.
Loni: And you’re right, you know, Garcelle, that people are in their own lives, they’re busy with their own lives, they’re busy raising their kids. You need to have some friends of color. Especially some Black people.
Garcelle: Yeah.
Loni: And that’s the thing too! We’re still a segregated country. We still don’t have a lot of, you know, we may work with people of color? But when we go home, do we have, I mean, do we have different people of different cultures and ethnicities? So I think that was a large problem. But then also, it kind of goes back to what we were saying about having diversity on television. We also need to have diversity in news. If the national news doesn’t cover this stuff, which they hadn’t been covering, you know, people think that it doesn’t exist. So thank goodness for technology, thank goodness for videos now, because you see, “Wow, this really is happening,” and there’s some injustices that’s happening and now you get to see it so now you have to, as a person, say, “Is this morally right?” So this is just – thank goodness for technology because now it’s showing that, you know, people were saying, “There are things happening in our communities,” but, you know, people were denying it. Now you can’t deny it, ‘cause it’s right there on camera.
Tory Lanez Denies Telling Megan Thee Stallion 'Dance, B*tch' Before Shooting at Her Feet
