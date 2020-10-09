Today’s Video
HBO Max Debuts First Trailer for ‘A West Wing Special’ to Benefit Michelle Obama’s ‘When We All Vote’ (Watch)
*With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which will premiere on the platform on October 15.
The timely special marks the first time in 17 years that the original cast of the Emmy and Peabody Award–winning hit Warner Bros. Television drama series will come together with creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme for a special theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season.
The West Wing stars Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles from the episode. Sterling K. Brown has joined the cast to fill the role of Leo McGarry, the loyal and demon-battling Chief of Staff to Sheen’s President Bartlett played by the late John Spencer, To support the importance of voting and to raise awareness for HBO Max’s A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, TNT will air Friday marathons of The West Wing, starting today (October 9) leading up to the general election in November with election-themed episodes.
Additionally, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will include act breaks with guest appearances from When We All Vote co-chair Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more.
Watch the first trailer below:
The creative team and cast organized this historic production in order to raise awareness for and support the vital mission of When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama which was founded to increase participation in every election in America. In honor of the special, WarnerMedia will make a donation to When We All Vote.
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson are the executive producers. Rob Paine is co-executive producer and Schlamme will serve as director. The production will strictly follow COVID Safe Way Forward Protocols.
BLIND ITEM: The Darkness
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The Darkness: I think all too often when people discuss the darkness in Hollywood or the elite, the people being spoken about tend to be older, which is true. At one point they were young too though. Looking at some people emerging though to take their place, a couple of have stood out and they are both female singers. One is a one named A list singer who has shown she is willing to do whatever it takes to get ahead of people or control people. She hosts gatherings at her house where she gets rid of the weak. She wants people who can help her bring forth her message and to also get control of those even younger than her so she can mold them the way she wants. Another singer is A- list and is just evil. She goes about it in an entirely different way. She is all about destroying the careers of people who get in her way. She will ruin their lives if they don’t support her. She corrupts everything she touches. She relishes in it.
Can you name both singers?
Straight Sacrilege: Jackie Robinson’s Daughter Blasts Trump Ad Using Baseball Pioneer’s Image (Watch)
*A new Donald Trump campaign ad featuring an image of Jackie Robinson has driven the baseball legend’s daughter to release a statement denouncing both the video and the president.
“Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image,” Sharon Robinson tweeted Thursday. “The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed!”
The Trump ad, called “Say What You Will About America,” also uses an image of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other historical photos of Black Americans.
Watch the ad below (Notice how they chose MLK for the thumbnail pic.):
Cardi B Claps Back After Fan Calls Her ‘Dumb*ss’ Estranged Husband Offset a ‘Bad Man’
*Cardi B may be ending her marriage to rapper Offset but that doesn’t mean she won’t come to his defense when fans get out of pocket.
The “WAP” rapper served up some kind words for her estranged husband via Twitter on Thursday night, after a fan called the Migos member a “bad man.” Cardi was quick to fire back and explain how Offset has helped her career flourish.
“He a dumbass not a bad man,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, Complex reports. “…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”
The post comes less than a month after Cardi filed for divorce from the hip-hop star. We previously reported, Cardi B is calling it quits from her husband after nearly three years of marriage.
Their relationship woes have played out on social media over the years, with endless rumors about his infidelity.
READ MORE: Megan The Stallion to Drop Fashion Nova Collection for ‘Tall Hotties‘ [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
Cardi and Offset tied the knot in September 2017. They are parents to 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.
Hollywood Unlocked was the first to report that Cardi, 27, filed for divorce from the Migos member, 28, on September 15. The divorce petition was filed with the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.
A court hearing is set for November 4.
Cardi also explained her divorce decision on social media and squashed rumors that Offset cheated throughout their marriage.
“I’m OK. I wanted to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear,” she said in an audio message. “Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so fucked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of sh*t,” Cardi said. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f*cking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullsh*t.”
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
