Fashion Icon June Ambrose Joins Forces with PUMA as New Creative Director
*Style icon June Ambrose has partnered with Puma as the brand’s new creative director. ‘
The collaboration was made possible by way of her long-standing relationship with JAY-Z, who serves as the creative director for PUMA Hoops.
“The connection between style and sport is timeless and it’s something I’ve always wanted to put my spin on,” Ambrose said in a statement. “Beyond the collections, it’s important to me that the collaboration is rooted in social impact, and Puma’s work in the social justice space to empower youth through sport makes them the perfect partner.”
She says, “Jay (Jay-Z), Emory Jones and I have had many conversations about style, sport, purpose, and legacy. From these conversations, Jay then introduced me to Bjørn Gulden (PUMA CEO) and Adam Petrick (PUMA’s Global Director of Brand and Marketing). Adam and I talked about our visions and my impact on the culture at large, and it was from these interactions that I knew a collaboration with PUMA would be beautiful and transcend far beyond the product.”
The cat is out of the bag 😜 I’m so excited to share with you that I’ve partnered with @puma #2021
June will spearhead several collections with PUMA throughout 2021, including an exclusive for PUMA Hoops and a Title Nine collection.
“I want my work with PUMA to drive a dialogue around Title Nine and equality. To have the opportunity to do this by launching a collection for an underserved division, for women’s basketball, is incredible,” said Ambrose. “I want athletes and all women to feel fearless and inspired when they wear the pieces that I’ve designed. I want to create a space where young girls and women feel empowered on and off the court.”
Adam Petrick, Puma’s global director of brand and marketing told WWD that he felt an “immediate connection and an alignment of vision — an opportunity to fuse sportswear with fashion styling details.” He said of Ambrose…. “She’s not a designer in the classic sense, she’s a creator but she’ll be getting a chance to flex her design skills.”
“The female athlete is underserved by a lot of brands and we believe there’s an opportunity to bring style, fashion and innovation to footwear and apparel in general, particularly in basketball,” he told WWD.
June’s first collection will be released in 2021.
HBO Max Debuts First Trailer for ‘A West Wing Special’ to Benefit Michelle Obama’s ‘When We All Vote’ (Watch)
*With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which will premiere on the platform on October 15.
The timely special marks the first time in 17 years that the original cast of the Emmy and Peabody Award–winning hit Warner Bros. Television drama series will come together with creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme for a special theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season.
The West Wing stars Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles from the episode. Sterling K. Brown has joined the cast to fill the role of Leo McGarry, the loyal and demon-battling Chief of Staff to Sheen’s President Bartlett played by the late John Spencer, To support the importance of voting and to raise awareness for HBO Max’s A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, TNT will air Friday marathons of The West Wing, starting today (October 9) leading up to the general election in November with election-themed episodes.
Additionally, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will include act breaks with guest appearances from When We All Vote co-chair Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more.
Watch the first trailer below:
The creative team and cast organized this historic production in order to raise awareness for and support the vital mission of When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama which was founded to increase participation in every election in America. In honor of the special, WarnerMedia will make a donation to When We All Vote.
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson are the executive producers. Rob Paine is co-executive producer and Schlamme will serve as director. The production will strictly follow COVID Safe Way Forward Protocols.
‘We Got Your Back’: Read SistersUnited4Reform’s Open Letter to Sen. Kamala Harris (Video)
*The largest coalition of members from historic African American women’s organizations, including – The Links, Jack & Jill and the four major Black sororities – have written a letter to Sen. Kamala Harris just to make sure she knows, “We Got Your Back!”
Sisters United For Reform wrote the following:
“Well, Black-woman-to-Black-woman, it’s time we had “the talk.” Not the talk we must have with our children about the perils of being a person of color in America, but the talk Black women must have with each other and ourselves, especially when the days get tough. It is the talk that reminds us who we are and how we are all connected as Black women. The talk to lift us up on the days when we are weary from being overlooked, underestimated, and minimized. After all, we know what you’ve been facing as the first Black female candidate for Vice President of these United States. Regardless of political party and because we share a common belief in the goals for which you stand, as they say in the vernacular, “We Got Your Back!”
We are raising our collective five million voices to uplift and encourage you. The strength and power you represent put fear in some. When you are demeaned and disrespected, all African American women are demeaned and disrespected. We will not let this continue without a response.
To the rhetoric, “angry Black woman,” “monster,” and other derogatory epitaphs hurled at you, “We Got Your Back.” As any mother or sister-girlfriend would say to you and to those who would try to shut you down mentally, physically and spiritually, ignore the chatter.
We know, and historians and archivists confirm it, the African woman is the mother of our modern civilization. For centuries, Black women have nursed and raised their babies along with the babies of others. Caring for them, encouraging them, feeding them with wonderful soulful food, using our strength to release and free others and crying for too many lost children. It was a Black woman who was the human computer that ensured a man got to the moon. It was a Black woman, who by the strength of her will, would not be moved from her seat on a city bus and started a movement. It was a brave Black woman who took her own folding chair when she could not get a seat at any political party’s table and became the first woman to run for President of these United States. And it is Black women who have raised powerful children alone and become public advocates themselves when our men of the movement are murdered. Never forget that you come from strong resilient ancestry and you will not be defeated by lies and character assassination.
We, SistersUnited4Reform, speak out to demand these attacks stop.
Sister Kamala:
• Let your skills and experience be evident and never devalued as assets.
• Let the power in your voice be heard and never minimized or silenced
• Let your presence be awesome but never flagrant
• Let your integrity be steadfast and never compromised
• Let your intelligence be respected and never denied
• Let your light continue to shine and never be dimmed by demagoguery, divisiveness, or delusion
Remember… “We Got Your Back!”
Sisterly,
Dr. Glenda Glover, International President, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated
Beverly E. Smith, National President and CEO, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated
Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, International President, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated
Rasheeda Liberty, International President, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated
Dr. Kimberly Jeffries Leonard, National President, The Links, Incorporated and The Links Foundation, Incorporated.
Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Chair and President, National Council of Negro Women
Virginia Harris, President, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Incorporated
Kornisha McGill Brown, National President, Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated
Margaret Gaines Clark, National President, The Girl Friends®, Incorporated
Sharon J. Beard, National President, Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated
Melanie Campbell, President and CEO, Black Women’s Roundtable
Susan Taylor, Founder and CEO, National Cares Mentoring
Gwainevere Catchings Hess, President, The Black Women’s Agenda, Incorporated
Supporting Sen. Harris isn’t the only cause the “Sisters” have taken up this month. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and earlier this week some of the ladies held a virtual panel on “COVID-19 Impact on Domestic Violence and Mental Health Support.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, along with associated economic challenges, disproportionately affects African Americans and other people of color. Conversely, being confined to home for long periods of time has resulted in an increase in violence between intimate partners, child abuse and the mental health of all, including our elderly population. With the rising cases and deaths reported, a vaccine several months away, home schooling challenges, and possible stay at home orders on the horizon, it is critical to provide support and provide resources to our community now.
Watch their panel below:
Man Shelters 300 Dogs in His Home from Hurricane Delta – Would U Do it? / VIDEO
*An animal lover took the adage that dogs are man’s best friend to a whole new level.
Ricardo Pimentel Cordero housed 300 stray dogs in his own home in Cancun, Mexico, to protect them from Hurricane Delta. He shared videos on Wednesday of his literal dog house, taken from the kennel he runs.
His house is packed full of dogs of every shape and size barking and wagging their tails. He even filmed the dogs inside transport kennels, during which they were “all peaceful.”
“They are all really well-behaved,” he said. “Outside it is raining lightly. From what I have heard, tomorrow the storm will come full force. If anybody has any updates, please let me know.”
The video, shared on Facebook, attracted 102,000 views and over 900 admiring comments from users. Many made donations to cover the dogs’ food expenses.
“We have already started the preparation work here in Tierra de Animales, such as cutting branches, securing things that can blow up, walling up windows and doors, filling drums with water, charging batteries of lamps, etc.,” Cordero said on social media. “The most radical thing is that we are going to fill the house with dogs, so there is going to be a poop party.”
Hurricane Delta hit the area with a classification of Category 2 hurricane, meaning it brought dangerous winds between 96 mph and 110 mph, per the National Water Commission.
The storm caused damage to homes and buildings and knocked out power in some areas near Cancun, but there were no deaths or injuries reported. It is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane before hitting the Louisiana coast.
(Edited by Fern Siegel and Carlin Becker)
The post VIDEO: Man Shelters 300 Dogs In His Home From Hurricane Delta appeared first on Zenger News.
