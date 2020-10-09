Social Heat
Biden Campaign’s ‘Truth Over Flies’ Fly Swatters SELL OUT 2 Hrs After VP Debate!
*Following the vice presidential debate, which caught Mike Pence with a fly on his head, the Joe Biden campaign started selling “Truth over Flies” fly swatters, and within two hours of first going up they sold out.
Minutes after the Wednesday night debate concluded, Biden tweeted a photo of holding up a fly swatter, with the caption, “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.” Simultaneously, the campaign began selling blue fly swatters with white wording, “TRUTH over FLIES: BIDEN HARRIS.”
Within the first two hours of going on sale, a campaign spokesperson says they sold out of nearly 35,000 swatters.
“We saw the internet and our supporters sharing a viral moment online, so our digital team came together on the fly,” Biden’s campaign merchandise director Zach McNamara, said. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will always choose truth over lies, science over fiction, and unity over division.”
RELATED: Kamala Harris & Mike Pence Vice Presidential Debate Recap – Election 2020 Trump vs. Biden (VIDEO)
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Ariela Anis @ari.anis Following the vice presidential debate, which caught Mike Pence with a fly on his head, the Joe Biden campaign started selling “Truth over Flies” fly swatters, and within two hours of first going up they sold out. ——————————————————————————————— Minutes after the Wednesday night debate concluded, Biden tweeted a photo of holding up a fly swatter, with the caption, “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.” Simultaneously, the campaign began selling blue fly swatters with white wording, “TRUTH over FLIES: BIDEN HARRIS.” ——————————————————————————————— Within the first two hours of going on sale, a campaign spokesperson says they sold out of nearly 35,000 swatters. Biden’s campaign merchandise director Zach McNamara said, “We saw the internet and our supporters sharing a viral moment online, so our digital team came together on the fly. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will always choose truth over lies, science over fiction, and unity over division.” ——————————————————————————————— Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸 @gettyimages ——————————————————————————————— If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Entertainment
HBO Max Debuts First Trailer for ‘A West Wing Special’ to Benefit Michelle Obama’s ‘When We All Vote’ (Watch)
*With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which will premiere on the platform on October 15.
The timely special marks the first time in 17 years that the original cast of the Emmy and Peabody Award–winning hit Warner Bros. Television drama series will come together with creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme for a special theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season.
The West Wing stars Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles from the episode. Sterling K. Brown has joined the cast to fill the role of Leo McGarry, the loyal and demon-battling Chief of Staff to Sheen’s President Bartlett played by the late John Spencer, To support the importance of voting and to raise awareness for HBO Max’s A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, TNT will air Friday marathons of The West Wing, starting today (October 9) leading up to the general election in November with election-themed episodes.
Additionally, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will include act breaks with guest appearances from When We All Vote co-chair Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more.
Watch the first trailer below:
The creative team and cast organized this historic production in order to raise awareness for and support the vital mission of When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama which was founded to increase participation in every election in America. In honor of the special, WarnerMedia will make a donation to When We All Vote.
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson are the executive producers. Rob Paine is co-executive producer and Schlamme will serve as director. The production will strictly follow COVID Safe Way Forward Protocols.
Obama/Trump/Political
‘We Got Your Back’: Read SistersUnited4Reform’s Open Letter to Sen. Kamala Harris (Video)
*The largest coalition of members from historic African American women’s organizations, including – The Links, Jack & Jill and the four major Black sororities – have written a letter to Sen. Kamala Harris just to make sure she knows, “We Got Your Back!”
Sisters United For Reform wrote the following:
“Well, Black-woman-to-Black-woman, it’s time we had “the talk.” Not the talk we must have with our children about the perils of being a person of color in America, but the talk Black women must have with each other and ourselves, especially when the days get tough. It is the talk that reminds us who we are and how we are all connected as Black women. The talk to lift us up on the days when we are weary from being overlooked, underestimated, and minimized. After all, we know what you’ve been facing as the first Black female candidate for Vice President of these United States. Regardless of political party and because we share a common belief in the goals for which you stand, as they say in the vernacular, “We Got Your Back!”
We are raising our collective five million voices to uplift and encourage you. The strength and power you represent put fear in some. When you are demeaned and disrespected, all African American women are demeaned and disrespected. We will not let this continue without a response.
To the rhetoric, “angry Black woman,” “monster,” and other derogatory epitaphs hurled at you, “We Got Your Back.” As any mother or sister-girlfriend would say to you and to those who would try to shut you down mentally, physically and spiritually, ignore the chatter.
We know, and historians and archivists confirm it, the African woman is the mother of our modern civilization. For centuries, Black women have nursed and raised their babies along with the babies of others. Caring for them, encouraging them, feeding them with wonderful soulful food, using our strength to release and free others and crying for too many lost children. It was a Black woman who was the human computer that ensured a man got to the moon. It was a Black woman, who by the strength of her will, would not be moved from her seat on a city bus and started a movement. It was a brave Black woman who took her own folding chair when she could not get a seat at any political party’s table and became the first woman to run for President of these United States. And it is Black women who have raised powerful children alone and become public advocates themselves when our men of the movement are murdered. Never forget that you come from strong resilient ancestry and you will not be defeated by lies and character assassination.
We, SistersUnited4Reform, speak out to demand these attacks stop.
Sister Kamala:
• Let your skills and experience be evident and never devalued as assets.
• Let the power in your voice be heard and never minimized or silenced
• Let your presence be awesome but never flagrant
• Let your integrity be steadfast and never compromised
• Let your intelligence be respected and never denied
• Let your light continue to shine and never be dimmed by demagoguery, divisiveness, or delusion
Remember… “We Got Your Back!”
Sisterly,
Dr. Glenda Glover, International President, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated
Beverly E. Smith, National President and CEO, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated
Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, International President, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated
Rasheeda Liberty, International President, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated
Dr. Kimberly Jeffries Leonard, National President, The Links, Incorporated and The Links Foundation, Incorporated.
Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Chair and President, National Council of Negro Women
Virginia Harris, President, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Incorporated
Kornisha McGill Brown, National President, Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated
Margaret Gaines Clark, National President, The Girl Friends®, Incorporated
Sharon J. Beard, National President, Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated
Melanie Campbell, President and CEO, Black Women’s Roundtable
Susan Taylor, Founder and CEO, National Cares Mentoring
Gwainevere Catchings Hess, President, The Black Women’s Agenda, Incorporated
Supporting Sen. Harris isn’t the only cause the “Sisters” have taken up this month. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and earlier this week some of the ladies held a virtual panel on “COVID-19 Impact on Domestic Violence and Mental Health Support.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, along with associated economic challenges, disproportionately affects African Americans and other people of color. Conversely, being confined to home for long periods of time has resulted in an increase in violence between intimate partners, child abuse and the mental health of all, including our elderly population. With the rising cases and deaths reported, a vaccine several months away, home schooling challenges, and possible stay at home orders on the horizon, it is critical to provide support and provide resources to our community now.
Watch their panel below:
Entertainment
Straight Sacrilege: Jackie Robinson’s Daughter Blasts Trump Ad Using Baseball Pioneer’s Image (Watch)
*A new Donald Trump campaign ad featuring an image of Jackie Robinson has driven the baseball legend’s daughter to release a statement denouncing both the video and the president.
“Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image,” Sharon Robinson tweeted Thursday. “The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed!”
The Trump ad, called “Say What You Will About America,” also uses an image of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other historical photos of Black Americans.
Watch the ad below (Notice how they chose MLK for the thumbnail pic.):
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]