Barbie’s Black Friend Nikki Talks About Her Experience with Racial Discrimination (Watch)
*Barbie is addressing racial bias and discrimination on her YouTube page.
The Mattel doll is shown chopping it up with her Black friend, Nikki.”There is a huge movement going on. Millions of people across the world are standing up to fight against racism, and they’re doing this because too often and for such a long time, people have been treated unfairly, and in some cases even hurt by others, because of the color of their skin,” she says.
Nikki listens patiently, then proceeds to enlighten Barbie about her own experiences with discrimination as a young Black woman, offering a story about a sticker-selling incident as an example.
“Barbie and I had a sticker-selling contest on the beach last month. We split up and went our separate directions to see who could sell the most. While I was on the boardwalk, beach security stopped me three times,” Nikki tells Barbie. “The security officer thought I was doing something bad, even though I was doing exactly the same thing that you were doing.”
Nikki then shares another story, recalling the time a teacher told her she “got lucky” after acing a French entrance exam, and she said it deterred her from joining a French honor club. When Barbie asked why she didn’t join the club to “prove [the teacher] wrong” Nikki said: “Because I don’t want to constantly prove and reprove myself.”
“He supported you right from the beginning and he didn’t support me. People did these things because I was Black, and they made the wrong assumptions about me.”
“And they don’t make those assumptions about White people like me,” Barbie said. “That’s not fair. Because that means that White people get an advantage that they didn’t earn, and Black people get a disadvantage they don’t deserve.”
The video has since been well received on social media, with many praising the brand for taking a stand for racial justice.
Watch below:
Make Up Your Mind to VOTE
I will be the first to say that talking politics is not really my cup of tea. But what I have come to realize is how important it is that each of us understand our role and the responsibility that comes along with the freedom we have as Americans to vote.
As you know, around election time you see a slew of commercials where each candidate is bad mouthing his or her opponent and at the same time making promises without any details regarding how they plan to fulfill them.
Even though the commercials keep coming there’s something distinctively different this election year. Yes, COVID has certainly made its mark and unusual difference in the world. And, we most certainly will NOT overlook the many who have died due to racial injustice. In the midst of so many major issues I find it quite interesting and disturbing, to say the least, what I read in the article below.
https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2020/08/13/important-issues-in-the-2020-election/
The link is a recent Pew Research showing the results of key issues for the 2020 Election. Economy is at the very top of the list while abortion is at the very bottom below “climate change.” For many that might not be a huge issue, and I definitely am not implying that the economy and all listed topics are not important, but as a Believer, it bothers me to see how far removed we have become as a nation and as a people to who God created us to be.
Scripture tells us, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind; and, Love your neighbor as yourself.” Luke 10:27
Paging forward to Galatians 5:14 we’re told the whole law is summed up in a single command: Love your neighbor as yourself. It goes on to say in verse 15, if you keep on biting and devouring each other, watch out or you will be destroyed by each other.
Now, I know you’re asking, “What point are you trying to make?” My point is if we can’t consider the right to human life important enough to be one of the top issues, it’s no wonder our world finds everything else more important. It’s no wonder we have a racial divide. It’s no wonder we continue to say and do things to destroy both the physical and the integrity of others.
Again, I say politics is not my favorite subject, but I do understand the importance of looking and researching the running history of those who want to represent me. I think of the old Janet Jackson song, but I don’t worry just about “What have they done for me lately,” my concern is what have they done for Americans as a whole that has proven their love for the people; not just one group of people, but ALL people.
Get out this election year and practice your right to vote and VOTE.
Sincerely,
The Bride of Christ
WOW….two exciting upcoming events you don’t want to miss!
What: Divided by Faith Virtual Book Club
Why: Divided by Faith investigates race relations between whites and blacks in the United States. Although white evangelicals have a well-intentioned desire to end racial inequality, their efforts can—and have—unwittingly serve to do more harm than good, “actually recreating racial divisions and inequalities,” (p 1). WOW…Now is the time to build bridges and not tear down structure and people through meaningful, respectful, candid dialogue at a zoom book club. It is important that we have a diverse group of white people and black people present at the Divided by Faith Book Club. All is welcome
When: October 31st – December 19th at noon 12:00 (Central Standard Time)
Strong Recommendation: Order Your Book now! Post Office is overwhelmed. Book sells out quickly
Saturday, October 31st – December 19th
12:00pm (noon) – 1:00pm …Central Standard Time
Zoom Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84358858852?pwd=U0dnSUxsTGNNV3BDNUpMYTIyTnZxQT09
Meeting ID 843 5885 8852 Passcode 965613
|
|
Drette will share a few of her favorite recipes with you as well as the history behind each dish.
Crawfish Etouffee
|
Saturday, November 7, 2020 on Zoom
Join us every Saturday in the month of November!
WOW…Works of Wonder…The Single Christians Experience is a 501©3 charitable organization. WOW exists to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians thirty -five years of age and older throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Texas Metroplex. Everyone is welcome
‘We Got Your Back’: Read SistersUnited4Reform’s Open Letter to Sen. Kamala Harris (Video)
*The largest coalition of members from historic African American women’s organizations, including – The Links, Jack & Jill and the four major Black sororities – have written a letter to Sen. Kamala Harris just to make sure she knows, “We Got Your Back!”
Sisters United For Reform wrote the following:
“Well, Black-woman-to-Black-woman, it’s time we had “the talk.” Not the talk we must have with our children about the perils of being a person of color in America, but the talk Black women must have with each other and ourselves, especially when the days get tough. It is the talk that reminds us who we are and how we are all connected as Black women. The talk to lift us up on the days when we are weary from being overlooked, underestimated, and minimized. After all, we know what you’ve been facing as the first Black female candidate for Vice President of these United States. Regardless of political party and because we share a common belief in the goals for which you stand, as they say in the vernacular, “We Got Your Back!”
We are raising our collective five million voices to uplift and encourage you. The strength and power you represent put fear in some. When you are demeaned and disrespected, all African American women are demeaned and disrespected. We will not let this continue without a response.
To the rhetoric, “angry Black woman,” “monster,” and other derogatory epitaphs hurled at you, “We Got Your Back.” As any mother or sister-girlfriend would say to you and to those who would try to shut you down mentally, physically and spiritually, ignore the chatter.
We know, and historians and archivists confirm it, the African woman is the mother of our modern civilization. For centuries, Black women have nursed and raised their babies along with the babies of others. Caring for them, encouraging them, feeding them with wonderful soulful food, using our strength to release and free others and crying for too many lost children. It was a Black woman who was the human computer that ensured a man got to the moon. It was a Black woman, who by the strength of her will, would not be moved from her seat on a city bus and started a movement. It was a brave Black woman who took her own folding chair when she could not get a seat at any political party’s table and became the first woman to run for President of these United States. And it is Black women who have raised powerful children alone and become public advocates themselves when our men of the movement are murdered. Never forget that you come from strong resilient ancestry and you will not be defeated by lies and character assassination.
We, SistersUnited4Reform, speak out to demand these attacks stop.
Sister Kamala:
• Let your skills and experience be evident and never devalued as assets.
• Let the power in your voice be heard and never minimized or silenced
• Let your presence be awesome but never flagrant
• Let your integrity be steadfast and never compromised
• Let your intelligence be respected and never denied
• Let your light continue to shine and never be dimmed by demagoguery, divisiveness, or delusion
Remember… “We Got Your Back!”
Sisterly,
Dr. Glenda Glover, International President, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated
Beverly E. Smith, National President and CEO, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated
Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, International President, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated
Rasheeda Liberty, International President, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated
Dr. Kimberly Jeffries Leonard, National President, The Links, Incorporated and The Links Foundation, Incorporated.
Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Chair and President, National Council of Negro Women
Virginia Harris, President, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Incorporated
Kornisha McGill Brown, National President, Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated
Margaret Gaines Clark, National President, The Girl Friends®, Incorporated
Sharon J. Beard, National President, Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated
Melanie Campbell, President and CEO, Black Women’s Roundtable
Susan Taylor, Founder and CEO, National Cares Mentoring
Gwainevere Catchings Hess, President, The Black Women’s Agenda, Incorporated
Supporting Sen. Harris isn’t the only cause the “Sisters” have taken up this month. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and earlier this week some of the ladies held a virtual panel on “COVID-19 Impact on Domestic Violence and Mental Health Support.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, along with associated economic challenges, disproportionately affects African Americans and other people of color. Conversely, being confined to home for long periods of time has resulted in an increase in violence between intimate partners, child abuse and the mental health of all, including our elderly population. With the rising cases and deaths reported, a vaccine several months away, home schooling challenges, and possible stay at home orders on the horizon, it is critical to provide support and provide resources to our community now.
Watch their panel below:
Meet Queen Victoria’s Black Goddaughter: New Portrait of Sarah Forbes Bonetta on Display (Video)
*A new portrait of Queen Victoria’s black goddaughter, Sarah Forbes Bonetta, is now on view at Osborne, the seaside home created by the Queen and Prince Albert.
Per a statement, the painting—created by artist Hannah Uzor—is based on a photograph currently housed at the National Portrait Gallery in London. It’s one of a series of works commissioned by English Heritage to spotlight historical black figures whose stories have previously been overlooked.
“What I find interesting about Sarah is that she challenges our assumptions about the status of black women in Victorian Britain,” says Uzor, whose family and children share Bonetta’s Nigerian heritage, in the statement. “ … To see Sarah return to Osborne, her godmother’s home, is very satisfying and I hope my portrait will mean more people discover her story.”
Per Smithsonian.com:
Bonetta was born into a prominent Yoruba family in 1843. When she was 5 years old, a rival king, Gezo of Dahomey (located in what is now Benin), defeated her tribe. Historians say Gezo killed the young girl’s parents and enslaved her, forcing her to fulfill “whatever role was required of her” at the Dahomey court. Bonetta ended up in England as the result of a failed diplomatic mission. In 1850, British Captain Frederick Forbes tried—and failed—to convince Gezo to abandon his role in the slave trade. The king gifted Bonetta to the captain as an act of conciliation; Forbes, in turn, brought the orphaned child back to his home country, renaming her after himself and the ship on which they’d arrived.
Watch a report about Sarah’s story and the painting below:
