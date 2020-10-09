Entertainment
Amazon Prime Video Presents: ‘Time’ Featuring Fox & Rob Rich / EUR Exclusive-WATCH
*Time is something that most of us take for granted. We put off what we can do today until the next day, we procrastinate. But for Fox and Rob Rich time gained a different meaning to them.
In the early 90s Fox and Rob, a married couple from Louisiana, fell on hard terms and made the decision to rob a bank. They were both convicted of this crime and while Fox received a plea deal, Rob was sentenced to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Excessive sentencing of black men is a known problem in the justice system.
According to the United States Sentencing Commission black males receive sentencing that is 19.1 percent longer than white males.
Feeling and knowing that the sentence her (Fox) husband received was unfair and unjust she dedicates her life to fighting for an early release for Rob.
Director Garrett Bradley captures Fox’s journey in the documentary titled “Time.” We see Fox as she raises her six sons, works, and works for the release of her husband. Some may watch the documentary and feel as if one should do the time if they did commit the crime.
We sat down with Fox and Rob to talk about their experience and what they would say to those people.
“I think until they spend a day behind prison bars they are not entitled to make that statement. People that break the law are still citizens and human beings above all,” says Fox.
Through her efforts Fox was able to get Rob released after 21 years in prison and they now help teach people how to fight for themselves to combat excessive sentencing towards black men and women.
Check out our exclusive video interview at the top of the page for the full scoop and catch “Time” on Amazon Prime starting October 16.
The Pulse of Entertainment: Executive Lena Jenkins-Smith to Launch ‘The Young Hustle’ Series App
*“It’s like ‘Teen Summit’ only to a broader audience,” said Lena Jenkins-Smith executive producer of the new Internet based series “The Young Hustle.” “There are interviews to address different topics. It’s cool…a platform. We are putting the series out one show at a time.”
The much needed outlet for young “millenniums” follows the hustle of young entrepreneurs. Not new to filmmaking Lena’s credits include executive producer of Primetime Emmy Award winning comedian/actor Katt Williams’ Stand-up Specials, which include “The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1” (HBO), “Katt Williams: Priceless Afterlife” (HBO), “Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse” (Showtime), and “Katt Williams: Great America” (Netflix) – to name a few.
“Katt started my career in entertainment. He showed me the ropes,” said Jenkins-Smith who was a teacher before Katt hired her to be his assistant. She went on to be his tour manager and executive producer on this special film projects. “In a male dominated industry most men are not trying to set you up…let you know the secrets. He even gave me credit and accolades that I never received before. It was…a long time learning from one of the best in the industry. It was important to get recognized for what I had done. He’s funny but kept me on my toes, he made me stronger.”
I’d like to give Katt Williams (Friday After Next, Repo), who has always given me interviews when asked, the credit he deserved for sharing the wealth, and I am not talking about dollar wealth. For me, knowledge is wealth. With that wealth of experience and knowledge Lena has gone on to do outstanding work for herself. She went on to form Young Millennium Records releasing her son’s work, a 17 year-old Inglewood, California rapper named Cyrus who now resides in Atlanta. The imprint went on to sign two other artists Camryn Levert, 22 year-old daughter of Gerald Levert – an R&B singer from Vegas, and Kallie Rock, a 26 year-old Pop singer from Orlando, Florida. Lena has even added author to her credits with a book release on racism in inner-city communities titled “Uncolored” (Book Baby Publishing, @Amazon).
“My son is one of the artists, Cyrus,” Jenkins-Smith said about her label. “He was the 1st signed. I got Camryn, Gerald Levert’s daughter. She is more Pop, an amazing artist. That’s all I have time for right now.”
Lena, who has two other children, informed me that “The Young Hustle” series basically shares the journey of young entrepreneurs that are using online technology to make money so they can inspire others.
“It’s a kids based showcase…it has a teen artist game-show component. It shows young entrepreneurs not giving up…it shows what they go through. It’s like using Tik Tok. An app, but a teen show,” Lena explained. www.CyrusSmith.com www.Uncolored.world
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment.
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Welcome to the Blumhouse ‘The Lie’ Cast Talk New Horror Anthology / The Trend
Welcome to the Blumhouse'”The Lie” Cast Joey King, Peter Sarsgaard & Mireille Enos Talk New Anthology and their love of horror!
Streaming NOW on Amazon Prime
THE REAL: Asian & African Americans Should Work Together to Fight Racism
*On Friday, Oct. 9, the hosts of The Real speak about how people of color need to come together to fight racism, especially discrimination borne from the Covid-19 crisis.
Co-host Loni Love makes the point that the Civil Rights Act is not just for Black people, and the social justice protests are fighting for many of us.
And co-host Adrienne Houghton admits to not ever working out until after she was a part of 3LW and refers to their music video “No More” as to proof of never knowing anything about crunches beforehand.
Then the ladies welcome Laz Alonzo who talks about where his love of plants came from, his hit show The Boys, and his thoughts on how the NFL is handling racism following the movement Colin Kaepernick started.
What position do the hosts take on the topic of watching porn with their significant others? While Adrienne thinks that porn is hilarious, her co-host Garcelle Beauvais confesses to which kind of adult content she prefers.
Later, Ledisi joins the ladies and discusses her new album The Wild Card, the op-ed she wrote for Billboard on the challenges of being Black in the music industry, and what inspired her dramatic weight loss.
Asian & African Americans Work Better Together to Fight Racism
Laz Alonzo on How He Feels the NFL is Dealing with Racism
What Positions Do The Ladies Take On Watching Porn With Their Partners?
Ledisi Talks About What Led to Her Weight Loss
Asian & African Americans Work Better Together to Fight Racism
Loni Love: People of color have to come together. When you have a leader that is trying to divide and conquer us, it’s no good. So, I believe that by saying “China Virus” and using, like, all these slurs…
Adrienne Houghton: It’s divisive! It’s divisive!
Loni: … to try to divide and conquer us, the thing is that the Asian community typically does keep to themselves… especially when it comes to the Black population. I mean, they have the stores and they have the nail salons, but we really need to start coming together. And, coming together for protesting. Coming together as a people. Because that is the way we make change. We’re all people of color, we’re all going through different types of racism. So, we all just need to come together to fight it.
*EDIT*
Loni: Just because you see Black people out here protesting, we’re protesting for everybody. When Martin Luther King and the civil rights workers were able to get the Civil Rights Act passed, that was for everybody! Civil rights is not just Black people! Sometimes people think, “Oh, that’s just a Black issue,” it’s not. The Civil Rights Act covered women…
Adrienne: It affects all of us.
Loni: … anyone who’s not a white male, it covered. It covered everybody!
Garcelle Beauvais: That’s right.
Loni: So, understand that. LGBTQ, it covers gender, it covers everything. So, understand when we are out there on the streets protesting, we’re protesting for you, too!
Garcelle: For everybody.
Loni: That’s why we ask for allies. That’s all I’m saying. Just don’t think that it’s just a Black problem. It’s all of us. All of us.
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
