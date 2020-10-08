Social Heat
Trump Refusing to do 2nd Debate Because it’ll be Virtual: ‘Not Going to Waste My Time’
*As (was) previously reported earlier today, the next presidential debate will be held virtually. The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates said that Donald Trump and Joe Biden will “participate from separate remote locations,” in a “town meeting form” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami.
The move was made due to concerns about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Biden previously said the second presidential debate should be canceled if the president is still infected. However, after being released from the hospital, Trump said he was still looking forward to the big event.
Now, it looks like he’s not feeling that way anymore as he just told Fox Business that he will NOT be participating in a virtual debate.
“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate.,” Trump said. “That’s not what debating is all about.”
Naturally, the speculation is that he’s using the virtual format as an excuse to not do the next debate. We wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the case.
On the other hand, if we HAD to bet, we’d bet that he’ll be there.
However, we shall see.
Thoughts?👇🏾
Entertainment
Trump Refers to Sen. Kamala Harris as ‘This Monster’ in Fox Business Interview (Watch)
*COVID-stricken President Trump managed to have an hour-long call-in interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network Thursday morning that made news on several fronts.
In addition to announcing that he won’t “waste my time” participating in a virtual second presidential debate, which the debate commission announced Thursday would take place in lieu of the planned town hall due to the president’s coronavirus diagnosis, Trump also referred to Sen. Kamala Harris as a “monster.”
Imagining Harris having to take over for a Biden presidency, Trump said: “This monster that was on stage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night by the way, this monster she says, ‘No, no, there won’t be fracking, there won’t be this.’”
Trump then formed his lips to shout: “Everything she said was a lie!”
Watch the gaslighting below:
Obama/Trump/Political
‘I’m Speaking’: Mike Pence Interrupted Kamala Harris Twice as Often During Debate (Montage)
*Although the interruptions weren’t as numerous as last week’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Wednesday’s vice presidential debate had its share – and according to receipts calculated by CBS News, most were done by Vice President Mike Pence.
The outlet found that Pence interrupted Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, twice as many times during Wednesday’s debate. Pence, according to CBS News, cut off Harris ten times, while Harris interrupted him five times.
The news organization also found that Harris spoke for 35 minutes and 20 seconds compared to Pence’s 38 minutes and two seconds.
Many women on social media pointed out how Pence’s interruptions were too reminiscent of their experience with men in the workplace. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed out the imbalanced gender dynamics at play during the debate, with Pence not only interrupting Harris but the moderator Susan Page as well.
Below, the Independent ran their own Pence interruption tally. Watch below:
Obama/Trump/Political
Black Voters On Both Sides of the Aisle Weigh In on Harris’ VP Debate Debut (Watch)
*USA Today spoke with Black voters on both sides of the political aisle about Sen. Kamala Harris’ performance at Thursday’s first and only vice presidential debate.
Trump supporter Chris Arps acknowledged and respected the historical significance of Harris being the first Black woman to participate in such a debate, but lamented that she was seven questions in before being asked a tough question. He also liked that Vice President Mike Pence brought up her record as a California D.A. “She put more African American men in jail for marijuana possession,” Arps said.
Biden supporter Dorian Tyus said that Harris’ attempt to unify Democrats, Republicans and Independents, “hit my soul, because that’s where we need to go to get out of some of the tough times that we’re in.”
View their entire comments below, or view here at USAToday.com.
