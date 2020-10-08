Trump Refusing to do 2nd Debate Because it’ll be Virtual: ‘Not Going to Waste My Time’

*As (was) previously reported earlier today, the next presidential debate will be held virtually. The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates said that Donald Trump and Joe Biden will “participate from separate remote locations,” in a “town meeting form” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami.

The move was made due to concerns about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Biden previously said the second presidential debate should be canceled if the president is still infected. However, after being released from the hospital, Trump said he was still looking forward to the big event.

Now, it looks like he’s not feeling that way anymore as he just told Fox Business that he will NOT be participating in a virtual debate.

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate.,” Trump said. “That’s not what debating is all about.”

Naturally, the speculation is that he’s using the virtual format as an excuse to not do the next debate. We wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the case.

On the other hand, if we HAD to bet, we’d bet that he’ll be there.

However, we shall see.

