Toddler Dies Inside Hot Car After Father Refuses to Smash Out Windows [VIDEO]

*A Las Vegas man was arrested after his 1-year-old daughter was accidentally locked inside of a hot car and he refused to break open the windows, according to authorities.

Officers wanted to smash open the window to rescue the child, but Sidney Deal, 27, reportedly claimed he couldn’to afford to pay for any damages to his new car. Deal also declined assistance from his brother, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Officers were called to the scene after Deal locked his keys inside the car, with his daughter Sayah inside. The police reportedly offered to break the windows, call a tow truck or get a locksmith for Deal, but cops say he delcined help to rescue his daughter who was locked inside the vehicle on a scorching-hot afternoon.

READ MORE: It Appears Kelly Rowland is … Pregnant with 2nd Child – She Confirms it! / PHOTOS

Today I’m continuing to follow the death of 21-month-old Sayah Deal, who was found dead in a car earlier this week. Her father Sidney Deal is being charged with child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm. We will have continuing coverage tonight on @8NewsNow. pic.twitter.com/dRWwXtNBin — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) October 7, 2020



Deal allegedely downplayed the severity of the situation by claiming the air conditioner was on inside the car. He also refused assistance from a tow company because he couldn’t afford it, according to the arrest report.

“The dad said that the (air conditioner) was on and the kid was playing, and when the officers arrived they saw that she was breathing,” explained police spokesman Larry Hadfield. “But when the officers got concerned for the child’s well-being, they broke the window.”

Sayah was dead by the time the window was eventually smashed.

Cops believe she was in the car for over one hour, as her body had settled into rigor mortis, according to the report. But Deal’s family tell a differnt tale, and refuse to let the media smear his name and reputation. Scroll up and hear their side of the story via the YouTube clip above.

Deal was reportedly arrested and charged with one count of child abuse or neglect causing substantial bodily harm. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.