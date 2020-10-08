The Shindellas Sing Loud and Confident That ‘Fear Has No Place’ / WATCH

*Whether it is the abolitionist movement, prohibition, civil rights, politics, education reform, Black women are legendary!

From the mother of the Underground Railroad to today’s current Democratic Vice President candidate, Black women are known for their perseverance, dedication, and persistence. And to remind the world of the Black woman’s legacy, the rising female band The Shindellas says, “Fear Has No Place.”

Written and produced by Weirdo Workshop’s very own Chuck Harmony & Claude Kelly, who has created some of the most popular and liberating hits for artists like Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Whitney Houston, Miley Cyrus, Fantasia, Jazmine Sullivan and so many more. The single is already receiving great feedback from fans. The ladies also released the accompanying new video today which was directed by Nina Teapot of Weirdo Workshop. “Fear Has No Place” sets out to inspire listeners that there is no such thing as giving up; self-doubt is not an option, surround yourself with positivity and that Black women need to keep leading the way to the future.

“We hope that this song speaks to the women who want to start their own business but don’t feel encouraged, for the woman asking for equal pay and for Kamala Harris who may one day be helping to run this country,” states The Shindellas. “We all face obstacles and setbacks but fear can’t be part of the equation to move forward to lead on the road to greatness.” The ladies recently shared their support for Democratic Vice-President hopeful and urged fans to vote on their socials with a revamped version of “Stereo” (click here).

The Shindellas, a Nashville-based band encompassing three brilliantly talented women Kasi Jones, Stacy Johnson, and Tamara Chauniece. With no lead singer, each woman shares the spotlight equally. The Shindellas introduce a unique genre of music to their audience composed of jazz, soul, and true R&B. These women are proponents of elegance, empowerment, and self-love that they spread through their music. The Shindellas have been highlighted by NPR, appeared at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, performed at the TEDxNashville Women, and have toured the country performing with Louis York. Earlier this year, the trio released their first EP Genisis (Click Here).

