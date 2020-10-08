Music
The Shindellas Sing Loud and Confident That ‘Fear Has No Place’ / WATCH
*Whether it is the abolitionist movement, prohibition, civil rights, politics, education reform, Black women are legendary!
From the mother of the Underground Railroad to today’s current Democratic Vice President candidate, Black women are known for their perseverance, dedication, and persistence. And to remind the world of the Black woman’s legacy, the rising female band The Shindellas says, “Fear Has No Place.”
Written and produced by Weirdo Workshop’s very own Chuck Harmony & Claude Kelly, who has created some of the most popular and liberating hits for artists like Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Whitney Houston, Miley Cyrus, Fantasia, Jazmine Sullivan and so many more. The single is already receiving great feedback from fans. The ladies also released the accompanying new video today which was directed by Nina Teapot of Weirdo Workshop. “Fear Has No Place” sets out to inspire listeners that there is no such thing as giving up; self-doubt is not an option, surround yourself with positivity and that Black women need to keep leading the way to the future.
“We hope that this song speaks to the women who want to start their own business but don’t feel encouraged, for the woman asking for equal pay and for Kamala Harris who may one day be helping to run this country,” states The Shindellas. “We all face obstacles and setbacks but fear can’t be part of the equation to move forward to lead on the road to greatness.” The ladies recently shared their support for Democratic Vice-President hopeful and urged fans to vote on their socials with a revamped version of “Stereo” (click here).
MORE NEWS: Jerry Harris (Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Star) Denies Allegations of Soliciting Sex from Minors
The Shindellas, a Nashville-based band encompassing three brilliantly talented women Kasi Jones, Stacy Johnson, and Tamara Chauniece. With no lead singer, each woman shares the spotlight equally. The Shindellas introduce a unique genre of music to their audience composed of jazz, soul, and true R&B. These women are proponents of elegance, empowerment, and self-love that they spread through their music. The Shindellas have been highlighted by NPR, appeared at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, performed at the TEDxNashville Women, and have toured the country performing with Louis York. Earlier this year, the trio released their first EP Genisis (Click Here).
To stay up to date follow The Shindellas on socials @theshindellas on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
Lenny Kravitz Recalls Bill Cosby Kicking Pregnant Lisa Bonet Off ‘A Different World’
*Lenny Kravitz has revealed in his newly released memoir, “Let Love Rule,” that Bill Cosby got so mad when Lisa Bonet became pregnant that he kicked her off “A Different World.”
According to Kravitz, Cosby was not down with the idea of a knocked-up Denise Hustable raising a child on her own. The rock star recalls Bonet and the show’s producer Debbie Allen calling a meeting with Cosby at the time.
“You’re here to tell me you’re pregnant, aren’t you?” Cosby allegedly asked Bonet.
As reported by Page Six, Allen liked the idea of the daughter of Dr. Cliff Huxtable, played by Cosby on “The Cosby Show,” being a single mother with support of her friends.
Kravitz writes of Cosby’s reaction “Lisa Bonet is pregnant,” he announced, “but Denise Huxtable is not.”
READ MORE: Bill Cosby: Pa. Supreme Court to Hear Appeal of Sex Assault Conviction
Cosby then pulled Bonet off the series, according to Lenny. After his daughter with Lisa was born, Cosby allowed the actress to return to “The Cosby Show.”
“But from then on, her relationship with Bill was tense and ultimately untenable,” Kravitz writes.
Bonet eventually left “The Cosby Show” in 1991 and was not invited back for the show’s finale.
Elsewhere in his book, Kravitz recalls the childhood moment when his parents sat him down to talk about his father’s infidelity. Rather than apologize, his father said to him, “You’ll do it, too.”
“I didn’t understand the severity of that statement, and that’s not the answer my mother expected to come out of his mouth,” Kravitz tells USA TODAY. “She was passing the ball to my father, and that would have been his cue to say, “You know, son, I was wrong. I hope you learn from this, etc., etc.” But he said what he said, and wow, that was really hardcore,” he shared.
“I look at it now after writing the book and think he was just speaking from his truth. He went through the same experience with his father, which is one of the reasons he left home young and went to the military. This was a monkey on his back that he’d been trying to get off, only to repeat his father’s history,” Kravitz continued.
“He just figured this was a generational problem that I, too, would repeat. It’s quite deep – it’s like something out of a play. And I didn’t realize its power until I got older, and I had to really work on it and understand it and conquer it. That’s taken (all) my energy and effort throughout my lifetime.”
Blac Chyna Reportedly Bagging $20M Per Month on OnlyFans
*Blac Chyna previously announced that fans could FaceTime with her for $950 a session, and $250 for her to follow them back on Instagram. Now comes word that she’s allegedly pulling in $20 million a month on her OnlyFans account.
Chyna charges her fans $50/month to access her explicit content, and according to experts at SlotsUp, she’s the most popular media personality on the platform, AllHipHop.com reports.
In a statement to PEOPLE, Chyna’s lawyer previously said, “Yes, Blac Chyna is connecting more directly and creatively with her fans via FaceTime and Instagram follow backs during the Covid-19 pandemic! Like the true entrepreneur she is, Chyna is adapting to current realities and trying to bring more fun and joy to quarantine life.”
READ MORE: Pretty Ricky Rapper Arrested Over $24 Million COVID-19 Loan Scam
View this post on Instagram
When the money calling, you know Blac Chyna coming! @poshbyv @uproxxmusic
“Chyna’s quarantine-related creativity is also born out of economic necessity,” Chyna’s lawyer added. “Despite many false media reports to the contrary, Chyna receives no child support from either Rob Kardashian or Tyga for her two beautiful children, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo Stevenson.”
OnlyFans is a subscription-based app on which users pay for adult content directly from their favorite porn star, celebrity or content producers. The content ranges from photos to videos to online chats.
While the platform has been made famous primarily by sex workers, several celebrities have turned to OnlyFans to make a quick buck. Jordyn Woods is the latest Hollywood influencer to join the adult site, making clear that she is “not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built. I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves.”
Cardi B is also popular on the platform but she doesn’t share explicit content with her subscribers. “And to be clear, no I’m not going to be showing my t—–, or my p—–, or my ass, just straight up real-life content s —. You guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life,” she announced on Instagram. Cardi charges fans $4.99 a month for exclusives and livestreams.
Actress and singer Belloa Throne is the second top earner on OnlyFans, with an average monthly earning of $11.6 million and Cardi B is third with over $9 million per month.
Pretty Ricky Rapper Arrested Over $24 Million COVID-19 Loan Scam
*A member of the group Pretty Ricky has been arrested for using coronavirus relief money to fund a luxury lifestyle, such as splurging on a $96,000 Ferrari.
Baby Blue (Diamond Blue Smith) and his co-conspirator Tonye C. Johnson have been charged in a $24 million COVID-19 relief fraud scam. The duo are facing charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, per Complex.
Smith, who was featured on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami,” allegedly falsified documents for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, for which he received $427,000. He’s also accused of fraudulently obtaining another loan worth almost $1 million.
READ MORE: Morgan Freeman Serves Up Surprise Narration on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode II’ [LISTEN]
Investigators linked Smith to another loan scam involving 11 other defendants, according to the report.
Here’s more from a press release from the Department of Justice:
The complaints, which were unsealed today, allege that Smith and Johnson conspired with others to obtain millions of dollars in fraudulent PPP loans.
Smith, a recording artist, is alleged to have obtained a PPP loan of $426,717 for his company, Throwbackjersey.com LLC, using falsified documents. Upon completion of that loan, Smith then sought and obtained another PPP loan of $708,065 for his other company, Blue Star Records LLC, using falsified documents. Smith allegedly purchased a Ferrari for $96,000 and made other luxury purchases using PPP loan proceeds. Authorities seized the Ferrari at the time of Smith’s arrest. He is also alleged to have withdrawn $271,805 in loan proceeds. The complaint further alleges that Smith sought PPP loans on behalf of others in order to receive kickbacks for those confederates.
Johnson is alleged to have obtained a PPP loan of $389,627 for his own company, Synergy Towing & Transport LLC, using falsified documents. The complaint alleges that Johnson then paid a portion of the loan proceeds to co-conspirators in the scheme.
The scheme involved the preparation of at least 90 fraudulent applications, most of which were submitted.
Smith made headlines back in August when a woman who was reportedly pregnant with his child accused the rapper of physically assaulting her.
