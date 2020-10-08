Shay Johnson Responds to Her Explosive Family Drama on ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’ [VIDEO]

*On Wednesday, Oct. 7 on The Real, co-host Jeannie Mai makes an extremely personal statement – that she intends to take a submissive role in her marriage to fiancé Jeezy. She explains her reasons her to her surprised co-hosts.

Co-host Garcelle Beauvais recalls the time she posed for Playboy Magazine, and says that though it was “an honor,” since very few Black women appear on the cover, she wouldn’t do it again.

Perez Hilton joins the ladies to talk about his new book, TMI: My Life in Scandal, and reveals if there is anything he wouldn’t do for money!

And actor Joe Pantoliano drops in to visit, chat about his new movie From the Vine, and share how much he enjoyed the reunion with his Goonies castmates last spring – and that they’re all keeping in touch!

Jeannie: “Going Into My Marriage, I Want To Submit To My Man.”

Garcelle – It Was “An Honor” To Pose For Playboy, But She Wouldn’t Do It Again

What Wouldn’t Perez Hilton Do For Money?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jeannie: “Going Into My Marriage, I Want To Submit To My Man.”

Jeannie Mai: So I’m gonna say right here, that I, Jeannie Mai, going in to my marriage – I want to submit to my man. Let me explain.

Garcelle Beauvais: Wow!

Jeannie: When I hear this definition like you just said, Adrienne, submitting has a negative connotation. It means that you are less important, you are lower than that person that you’re submitting to. It usually can be like you know referenced as somebody who works lower than you and that’s not what I’m referring to here.

Adrienne Houghton: Yeah. That’s not cool.

Jeannie: But what I’ve really learned in my life for my definition of marriage – I’m not saying what I want works for everybody – I’m saying for me. I’m a very dominant woman. I own my business, I lead my teams, I played my own manager, my own publicist, my own lawyer when I didn’t have money to have those people. So I make the decisions in my life. When I come home, I am – I like the idea that my man leads us. That doesn’t mean that in this case Jay makes all the decisions for us. That doesn’t mean that when he says, “How are we spending our money,” or “Where are we moving?” that I just say, “Yes sir,” or “Yes, your honor.” Like, it’s not that. It’s a, “You know what? I think that we would do best here, I want to do this,” and he takes the decision, he formulates it with our overall vision and he leads us and I like to submit to that. I don’t want to lead in our household and in our marriage. I want him to lead and I have all the essence of what I bring as a wife to make that decision, but that I love that my husband will be the man that leads. I like that structure in a marriage and I look forward to that because girls – it’s tiring being the boss of me. It’s tiring leading all the time in my life.

Garcelle: It is!

Adrienne: All the time!

Garcelle: Absolutely!

Adrienne: It’s tiring to be the boss all the time!

Jeannie: When I get home, I look forward to him!

[EDIT]

Jeannie: I grew up in a household – my mom – my mom has a very – she has a very strong force, and she took over a lot of decisions in the household, to the point that my dad, unless it was always going to be a fight, he was like, “You know what? Go ahead. Whatever you want to decide. Go ahead, and I’m just gonna do me.” And that caused a wedge. And I can have that tendency. I’m just saying for me I can have a tendency to follow like my mom, ‘cause it’s what I grew up in and I saw it. And I saw in my living space I would all of a sudden just wake up and go and make decisions without asking and checking in, so I am the fault that can cause an inequality because I am pulling in my habits from my old household to how I run my business today. And that is not okay. And I’m careful and aware of that today. So I’m just telling that to anybody else who didn’t tell me that when I could have learned that before.

Please include tune-in when posting clips — Oct. 7 on The Real — check local listings.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

About THE REAL

THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.