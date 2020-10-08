Television
Shay Johnson Responds to Her Explosive Family Drama on ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’ [VIDEO]
*“Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Shay Johnson will kick off the season 7 premiere of “Iyanla: Fix My Life” on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network this month
Johnson and several relatives turn to the spiritual life coach for help with personal and family issues. In a preview clip, emotions run high and the reality star storms out and says, “I’m not willing to deal with this s–t. Lady, I’m out.”
When Vanzant tells Johnson “You don’t know what the process is” Johnson responds, “F–k the process!”
Johnson addressed the episode teaser on Instagram, saying “I’ve never seen a therapist before so this was very new to me,” she shared.
“There were heated ‘situations’ between Iyanla and I, which I will explain more once the show airs, but definitely stay tuned,” she added.
View this post on Instagram
@iyanlavanzant #FixMyLife …. Saturday October 31 …This two hour special of Iyanla Fix My Life will be based on myself and family issues with my 2 brothers @joejohnsonspeaks and @officialemjay my sister @branpj and my #Mother… i’ve never seen a therapist before so this was very new to me… there were heated “situations” between Iyanla and I which I will explain more once the show airs but definitely stay tuned… #ShayMob #iyanlafixmylife #Shay #ShayJohnson #iyanla
Comedian and actress Luenell will also appear on the series this season.
In a description OWN says: “Iyanla will guide in the healing of the mother-daughter relationship with comedienne Luenell, bring together broken families, heal failing marriages, and even ‘fix’ clients who are in crisis mode in their personal and professional lives. Secrets will be exposed, relationships will be changed, and tears will flow as the process of change is often more emotionally debilitating than anyone imagines.”
“Iyanla: Fix My Life” premieres on Oct. 31 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.
Watch the trailer below.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lenny Kravitz Recalls Bill Cosby Kicking Pregnant Lisa Bonet Off ‘A Different World’
*Lenny Kravitz has revealed in his newly released memoir, “Let Love Rule,” that Bill Cosby got so mad when Lisa Bonet became pregnant that he kicked her off “A Different World.”
According to Kravitz, Cosby was not down with the idea of a knocked-up Denise Hustable raising a child on her own. The rock star recalls Bonet and the show’s producer Debbie Allen calling a meeting with Cosby at the time.
“You’re here to tell me you’re pregnant, aren’t you?” Cosby allegedly asked Bonet.
As reported by Page Six, Allen liked the idea of the daughter of Dr. Cliff Huxtable, played by Cosby on “The Cosby Show,” being a single mother with support of her friends.
Kravitz writes of Cosby’s reaction “Lisa Bonet is pregnant,” he announced, “but Denise Huxtable is not.”
Cosby then pulled Bonet off the series, according to Lenny. After his daughter with Lisa was born, Cosby allowed the actress to return to “The Cosby Show.”
“But from then on, her relationship with Bill was tense and ultimately untenable,” Kravitz writes.
Bonet eventually left “The Cosby Show” in 1991 and was not invited back for the show’s finale.
Elsewhere in his book, Kravitz recalls the childhood moment when his parents sat him down to talk about his father’s infidelity. Rather than apologize, his father said to him, “You’ll do it, too.”
“I didn’t understand the severity of that statement, and that’s not the answer my mother expected to come out of his mouth,” Kravitz tells USA TODAY. “She was passing the ball to my father, and that would have been his cue to say, “You know, son, I was wrong. I hope you learn from this, etc., etc.” But he said what he said, and wow, that was really hardcore,” he shared.
“I look at it now after writing the book and think he was just speaking from his truth. He went through the same experience with his father, which is one of the reasons he left home young and went to the military. This was a monkey on his back that he’d been trying to get off, only to repeat his father’s history,” Kravitz continued.
“He just figured this was a generational problem that I, too, would repeat. It’s quite deep – it’s like something out of a play. And I didn’t realize its power until I got older, and I had to really work on it and understand it and conquer it. That’s taken (all) my energy and effort throughout my lifetime.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
On ‘The Real’: Jeannie Mai Intends to be SUBMISSIVE in Her Marriage to Jeezy! / WATCH
*On Wednesday, Oct. 7 on The Real, co-host Jeannie Mai makes an extremely personal statement – that she intends to take a submissive role in her marriage to fiancé Jeezy. She explains her reasons her to her surprised co-hosts.
Co-host Garcelle Beauvais recalls the time she posed for Playboy Magazine, and says that though it was “an honor,” since very few Black women appear on the cover, she wouldn’t do it again.
Perez Hilton joins the ladies to talk about his new book, TMI: My Life in Scandal, and reveals if there is anything he wouldn’t do for money!
And actor Joe Pantoliano drops in to visit, chat about his new movie From the Vine, and share how much he enjoyed the reunion with his Goonies castmates last spring – and that they’re all keeping in touch!
Jeannie: “Going Into My Marriage, I Want To Submit To My Man.”
Garcelle – It Was “An Honor” To Pose For Playboy, But She Wouldn’t Do It Again
What Wouldn’t Perez Hilton Do For Money?
Jeannie Mai: So I’m gonna say right here, that I, Jeannie Mai, going in to my marriage – I want to submit to my man. Let me explain.
Garcelle Beauvais: Wow!
Jeannie: When I hear this definition like you just said, Adrienne, submitting has a negative connotation. It means that you are less important, you are lower than that person that you’re submitting to. It usually can be like you know referenced as somebody who works lower than you and that’s not what I’m referring to here.
Adrienne Houghton: Yeah. That’s not cool.
Jeannie: But what I’ve really learned in my life for my definition of marriage – I’m not saying what I want works for everybody – I’m saying for me. I’m a very dominant woman. I own my business, I lead my teams, I played my own manager, my own publicist, my own lawyer when I didn’t have money to have those people. So I make the decisions in my life. When I come home, I am – I like the idea that my man leads us. That doesn’t mean that in this case Jay makes all the decisions for us. That doesn’t mean that when he says, “How are we spending our money,” or “Where are we moving?” that I just say, “Yes sir,” or “Yes, your honor.” Like, it’s not that. It’s a, “You know what? I think that we would do best here, I want to do this,” and he takes the decision, he formulates it with our overall vision and he leads us and I like to submit to that. I don’t want to lead in our household and in our marriage. I want him to lead and I have all the essence of what I bring as a wife to make that decision, but that I love that my husband will be the man that leads. I like that structure in a marriage and I look forward to that because girls – it’s tiring being the boss of me. It’s tiring leading all the time in my life.
Garcelle: It is!
Adrienne: All the time!
Garcelle: Absolutely!
Adrienne: It’s tiring to be the boss all the time!
Jeannie: When I get home, I look forward to him!
[EDIT]
Jeannie: I grew up in a household – my mom – my mom has a very – she has a very strong force, and she took over a lot of decisions in the household, to the point that my dad, unless it was always going to be a fight, he was like, “You know what? Go ahead. Whatever you want to decide. Go ahead, and I’m just gonna do me.” And that caused a wedge. And I can have that tendency. I’m just saying for me I can have a tendency to follow like my mom, ‘cause it’s what I grew up in and I saw it. And I saw in my living space I would all of a sudden just wake up and go and make decisions without asking and checking in, so I am the fault that can cause an inequality because I am pulling in my habits from my old household to how I run my business today. And that is not okay. And I’m careful and aware of that today. So I’m just telling that to anybody else who didn’t tell me that when I could have learned that before.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Blac Chyna Reportedly Bagging $20M Per Month on OnlyFans
*Blac Chyna previously announced that fans could FaceTime with her for $950 a session, and $250 for her to follow them back on Instagram. Now comes word that she’s allegedly pulling in $20 million a month on her OnlyFans account.
Chyna charges her fans $50/month to access her explicit content, and according to experts at SlotsUp, she’s the most popular media personality on the platform, AllHipHop.com reports.
In a statement to PEOPLE, Chyna’s lawyer previously said, “Yes, Blac Chyna is connecting more directly and creatively with her fans via FaceTime and Instagram follow backs during the Covid-19 pandemic! Like the true entrepreneur she is, Chyna is adapting to current realities and trying to bring more fun and joy to quarantine life.”
READ MORE: Pretty Ricky Rapper Arrested Over $24 Million COVID-19 Loan Scam
View this post on Instagram
When the money calling, you know Blac Chyna coming! @poshbyv @uproxxmusic
“Chyna’s quarantine-related creativity is also born out of economic necessity,” Chyna’s lawyer added. “Despite many false media reports to the contrary, Chyna receives no child support from either Rob Kardashian or Tyga for her two beautiful children, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo Stevenson.”
OnlyFans is a subscription-based app on which users pay for adult content directly from their favorite porn star, celebrity or content producers. The content ranges from photos to videos to online chats.
While the platform has been made famous primarily by sex workers, several celebrities have turned to OnlyFans to make a quick buck. Jordyn Woods is the latest Hollywood influencer to join the adult site, making clear that she is “not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built. I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves.”
Cardi B is also popular on the platform but she doesn’t share explicit content with her subscribers. “And to be clear, no I’m not going to be showing my t—–, or my p—–, or my ass, just straight up real-life content s —. You guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life,” she announced on Instagram. Cardi charges fans $4.99 a month for exclusives and livestreams.
Actress and singer Belloa Throne is the second top earner on OnlyFans, with an average monthly earning of $11.6 million and Cardi B is third with over $9 million per month.
