Sen. Sherrod Brown to Joe Madison on Next Debate: ‘No Way Biden Should Enter the Arena’

*Today U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) joined Joe Madison to break down the brand new civil rights report about how the Trump Administration has undermined 50 years of progress in fair housing in the United States. They also covered Sen. Brown’s legislation to protect workers and small businesses and the breaking news that the next Presidential debate would be virtual and that Donald Trump would not attend.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) tells Joe Madison: “There’s no way that Joe Biden should get on the stage, when Donald Trump trots his family in there with no masks, as they did in Cleveland. They were the only ones—I wasn’t there but I talked to many people that were, from the Cleveland Clinic University, others—the only people in the room without masks were the Trump family. They think they play under different rules, I guess, because they have ‘TRUMP’ stamped across their chest they don’t think they can get sick. But the fact is that he could be highly contagious. There’s no way Biden should enter the arena. And no way others, that the cleaning staff, and the technical people, and the food service people around the debate hall. They shouldn’t be exposed to this man who is sick.”

Host, Joe Madison: Let me go straight to the Ohio, U.S. Senator, Senator Sherrod Brown, and we initially booked him to discuss a newly released civil rights report on how the Trump Administration is undermining 50 years of fair housing progress. Senator and I will get to that, but given the breaking news that the Presidential debate commission says that the second Presidential debate will be virtual. Joe Biden has agreed to it. Trump says he’s not going to waste his time and he’s not going to participate. Let me get your response Senator, and good morning.

Sen Sherrod Brown: Well, thank you, Joe. And I appreciate your interest in talking about the civil rights report and thanks for the conversations we’ve had for years on all these subjects. It’s clear Trump, we saw it last night. Kamala Harris spoke directly to the American people and Pence and Trump, want to always change the subject because of their colossal failure on addressing this pandemic and their inability to get the economy back and running. I mean, this 4% of the world’s population, 22% of the world’s deaths we know it especially hits black people and Latinos in our country. We know that and Trump doesn’t care and he wants to change the subject. And that’s why he dodges on all his decisions this way.

Host, Joe Madison: Do you think that the debate commission did the right thing in calling for a virtual debate?

Sen Sherrod Brown: Oh, I think there’s no question. Joe Biden should not show up to a debate when we don’t even know the real state of Donald Trump’s health. We don’t know if he’s contagious now. We don’t know when he had his last test. Biden has said he’ll make all of his tests public. Trump sends out one doctor after another that lies for him or deceives or dances. There’s no way that Joe Biden should get on the stage, when Donald Trump trots his family in there with no masks, as they did in Cleveland. They were the only ones—I wasn’t there but I talked to many people that were, from the Cleveland Clinic University, others—the only people in the room without masks were the Trump family. They think they play under different rules, I guess, because they have ‘TRUMP’ stamped across their chest they don’t think they can get sick. But the fact is that he could be highly contagious. There’s no way Biden should enter the arena. And no way others, that the cleaning staff, and the technical people, and the food service people around the debate hall. They shouldn’t be exposed to this man who is sick.

