Politics
Sen. Sherrod Brown to Joe Madison on Next Debate: ‘No Way Biden Should Enter the Arena’
*Today U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) joined Joe Madison to break down the brand new civil rights report about how the Trump Administration has undermined 50 years of progress in fair housing in the United States. They also covered Sen. Brown’s legislation to protect workers and small businesses and the breaking news that the next Presidential debate would be virtual and that Donald Trump would not attend.
Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) tells Joe Madison: “There’s no way that Joe Biden should get on the stage, when Donald Trump trots his family in there with no masks, as they did in Cleveland. They were the only ones—I wasn’t there but I talked to many people that were, from the Cleveland Clinic University, others—the only people in the room without masks were the Trump family. They think they play under different rules, I guess, because they have ‘TRUMP’ stamped across their chest they don’t think they can get sick. But the fact is that he could be highly contagious. There’s no way Biden should enter the arena. And no way others, that the cleaning staff, and the technical people, and the food service people around the debate hall. They shouldn’t be exposed to this man who is sick.”
Sen. Sherrod Brown on the Virtual Debate: ‘No Way’ Biden Should Enter Arena With Potentially ‘Highly Contagious’ Trump
Host, Joe Madison: Let me go straight to the Ohio, U.S. Senator, Senator Sherrod Brown, and we initially booked him to discuss a newly released civil rights report on how the Trump Administration is undermining 50 years of fair housing progress. Senator and I will get to that, but given the breaking news that the Presidential debate commission says that the second Presidential debate will be virtual. Joe Biden has agreed to it. Trump says he’s not going to waste his time and he’s not going to participate. Let me get your response Senator, and good morning.
Sen Sherrod Brown: Well, thank you, Joe. And I appreciate your interest in talking about the civil rights report and thanks for the conversations we’ve had for years on all these subjects. It’s clear Trump, we saw it last night. Kamala Harris spoke directly to the American people and Pence and Trump, want to always change the subject because of their colossal failure on addressing this pandemic and their inability to get the economy back and running. I mean, this 4% of the world’s population, 22% of the world’s deaths we know it especially hits black people and Latinos in our country. We know that and Trump doesn’t care and he wants to change the subject. And that’s why he dodges on all his decisions this way.
Host, Joe Madison: Do you think that the debate commission did the right thing in calling for a virtual debate?
Sen Sherrod Brown: Oh, I think there’s no question. Joe Biden should not show up to a debate when we don’t even know the real state of Donald Trump’s health. We don’t know if he’s contagious now. We don’t know when he had his last test. Biden has said he’ll make all of his tests public. Trump sends out one doctor after another that lies for him or deceives or dances. There’s no way that Joe Biden should get on the stage, when Donald Trump trots his family in there with no masks, as they did in Cleveland. They were the only ones—I wasn’t there but I talked to many people that were, from the Cleveland Clinic University, others—the only people in the room without masks were the Trump family. They think they play under different rules, I guess, because they have ‘TRUMP’ stamped across their chest they don’t think they can get sick. But the fact is that he could be highly contagious. There’s no way Biden should enter the arena. And no way others, that the cleaning staff, and the technical people, and the food service people around the debate hall. They shouldn’t be exposed to this man who is sick.
Complete interview: Sen. Sherrod Brown and Joe Madison Discuss Fair Housing, Protecting Workers and the Election Debates
#BlackLivesMatter
Mo’Kelly’s ‘2-Minute Warning’ Commentaries Syndicated Nationwide Via iHeartMedia’s Black Information Network
*Mo’Kelly’s 2-Minute Warning commentaries on the news of the day are now syndicated nationwide and will be heard 5 days a week across the country as part of iHeartMedia’s new Black Information Network all-news format of stations.
This is in addition to his award-winning weekend program, The Mo’Kelly Show on KFI AM640 Los Angeles, political commentary for BBC Radio and co-host for the weekday iHeartMedia podcast, Nerd-O-Rama with Tawala Sharp.
Each day at :11 past the hour and :42 the following hour, Mo’Kelly offers 2 minutes on a top trending topic from politics, to culture and even entertainment.
Cardi Got Tired of ‘Effing Arguing’ with Offset So She Fired Him (from Marriage)
*As you no doubt know by now, Cardi B recently filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset, her husband of three years. Well, to clarify things, the “WAP” creator headed to the ‘Gram, to spell out exactly why the two of them didn’t make it.
In her post (which, by the way, is all audio) Cardi, 27, revealed that she has “not shed one tear” over their split, adding that the divorce has nothing to do with Offset’s past infidelities, which led to their initial separation in late 2018.
“Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f–ked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of s–t,” Cardi said. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f–king complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls–t.”
UH OH. WHAT WENT DOWN? Vanessa Bryant Kicked Her Mother OUT After Kobe’s Death and Now Sofia Lane is Talking / VIDEO
Cardi B finally explains divorce from Offset pic.twitter.com/noOheUY1gD
— Rare Hip-Hop Moments (@RareHHM) September 18, 2020
It boils down to this, according to the Bronx born and bred raptress … she and Offset simply grew apart.
“I just got tired of f–king arguing,” she continued. “I got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart.
“I been with this man for four years,” she went on. “I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”
The pair has signaled that they will co-parent 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. Cardi is not requesting spousal or child support.
Michelle Obama Confesses She Wanted to ‘Push Barack Out of the Window’ / LISTEN
*Yes, the words that came out of the former first lady’s mouth may sound shocking to some, but when she says she wanted “push Barack out of the window,” she spoke her truth during the most recent episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast.”
Mr. and Mrs. Obama will celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary next month and Michelle spoke candidly about the up and downs of her marriage with guest Conan O’Brien.
“There were times that I wanted to push Barack out of the window. And I say that because it’s like, you’ve got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn’t mean you quit,” she said. “And these periods can last a long time. They can last years.”
She went on to say that people should view searching for a partner like assembling an all-star basketball team and that a person should ideally pick the absolute best person to be with.
“You want LeBron [James]. You don’t want the guy, third row on the bench, who didn’t make the team, but we often don’t think about that,” she said. “What you’re supposed to say is, ‘I have married LeBron. My version of LeBron.’”
MORE NEWS: Famed St. Louis Cardinal Base Stealer Lou Brock Has Passed Away at Age 81
The “Becoming” author also stressed the importance of giving yourself time to see the person you’re dating “in an array of situations.”
“There’s no magic way to make that happen except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen,” she said.
“You can’t Tinder your way into a long-term relationship,” she concluded.
It’s been another heavy stretch for so many of us. And this week’s episode of The #MichelleObamaPodcast is a conversation I had a little while back with my friend Conan O’Brien. It’s about marriage—a source of strength and perspective through times like these for so many of us. We reflect on our own marriages and experiences as parents––and talk about the importance of honesty, authenticity, and being your true self with your partner. And because it’s Conan, this one’s a lot of fun. I think we all can use that right now. Listen in at the link in my bio.
