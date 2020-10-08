RadioScope-OldSchool
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Robert ‘Kool’ Bell of Kool & the Gang
*It’s a bittersweet month for Kool & the Gang founder and bassist Robert “Kool” Bell, also known by his Muslim name Muhammad Bayyan.
As the musician celebrates his 70th birthday today, October 8th, the date falls one month and one day after the death of his brother Ronald Bell, aka Khalis Bayyan.
Kool & the Gang signed their first record deal in 1970, but it wasn’t until their fourth album in 1973, “Wild and Peaceful,” that they found radio success with the singles “Jungle Boogie” and “Hollywood Swinging.” The addition of singer James “J.T.” Taylor in 1978 brought even more fame with the albums “Ladies’ Night” in 1979, “Celebrate!” in 1980, and their highest selling album “Emergency,” which went double platinum in 1984. Their hit singles during this period included “Ladies’ Night,” “Too Hot,” the US number one “Celebration,” “Get Down on It,” “Joanna,” “Misled” and “Cherish.”
For the third episode of our new podcast Radioscope Raw, we’re giving you our unedited 1989 interview with Kool, which took place one year after James J.T. Taylor left the band to pursue a solo career. The then 39-year-old talked to one of our writers about the group’s new album “Sweat,” and the addition of new lead singers Sennie “Skip” Martin and Odeen May. Bell also spoke about the exit of J.T. Taylor, his brother Ronald, and original member Spike Mickens; and how their departures would affect the band’s sound going into a new decade.
The episode also features Lee Bailey’s October 2015 interview with Bell, where he reflects on the band’s 50th anniversary at the annual “Radio and Record industry Legends” event in Los Angeles.
T-Boz Says Music Industry Shaded TLC After Death of Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes [WATCH]
*TLC singer T-Boz is speaking out about how the group was done dirty after Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes passed.
In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the singer recalled the single moment that put the group back on the map. She also calls out the industry players she claims wanted nothing to do with TLC after the death of Left Eye.
“Honestly, when Lisa died, the whole industry turned on us. Ev-er-y-body. They was like, ‘It’s over for them. They’re never going to do it again.’ And I kept saying, ‘Nah bruh that still doesn’t hinder my talent and my passion to sing and dance.’ It’s in my soul. So I was just like, you just have to find that one person to say yes and find your new normal. We all know it’s never going to be the same again but you find your new normal and you keep going. And that is what Lisa would want us to do and I have kids to feed. It’s TLC forever, whether she’s physically here or not,” T-Boz said, per MadameNoire.
So who exactly was she referring to when she said “everybody?”
“Everybody L.A. Reid. I’ll call em all out. I don’t care. L.A. All the big execs who we put on the map, made them all kind of millions. I remember the one who said yes was VH1 Superbowl Blitz. That concert was the most stressful, hectic concert but it ended up being the greatest.
Like, our sound guy, his stomach exploded. He was in the ER. Nelly was supposed to open, he was on a plane. As soon as we land and we have a police escort, he’s like, ‘I got to get my hair cut.’ Laughs.
And Dougie Fresh came through and Misty Copeland. I was like maybe God wanted it this way so we can still prove to people that we don’t need anybody else to rock a show.
Drake he pulled out. We had just did his OVO Fest. He was like, ‘I don’t know…I’m working on my performance.’ T.I….everybody.
And I don’t blame them. Sometimes you wonder if it was like you’re worried that you’re going to look sucker-free Sunday standing next to us because it may be over or you don’t want to be a part of that.
But it’s all good because it turned out, exactly the way it was supposed to be.
I love Dougie Fresh for this. His mom was sick. He spent the night in the hospital and came straight to open up the show with us on “Ain’t To Proud to Beg.”
Then I did a beautiful solo light on Misty Copeland and she did a beautiful dance to “Waterfalls” through her ballet act.
But that was one of the best concerts. And we got the highest ratings and that’s what put us on the map. And everybody and their mama started calling us to perform again.”
Scroll up and watch T-Boz’s full interview via the YouTube clip above. She also dishes about the ways fans can be disrespectful over Left Eye’s death.
Niecy Nash Recites Wedding Vows to Wife Jessica Betts in New Music Video [WATCH]
*Niecy Nash appears alongside her new wife in Jessica Betts in the music video for Betts’ latest single, “Catch Me.”
The video shows Nash wearing a wedding dress on the beach and also features a recording of the couple reciting their wedding vows from their recent nuptials.
“I promise to always love you and to always choose you. You are a testament to the magic that happens when your heart is opened,” Nash says in the music video. “I will meet you there, wherever there is. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
“I’ve watched you pour into so many people, but now you’ve got somebody to pour into you. I’m going to pour into you,” says Betts in the clip. “You deserve nothing but happiness. Love you. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
Nash married Betts on Aug. 29 in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The “Claws” actress recently opened up about their love story to PEOPLE, saying Betts is “the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”
“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” said Nash, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker in March.
“I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” says Nash of the her decision to marry a woman.
“I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment,” she continued.
“I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love,” she shared. “And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”
Watch the music video via the YouTube player above.
Entertainment
Trump Refers to Sen. Kamala Harris as ‘This Monster’ in Fox Business Interview (Watch)
*COVID-stricken President Trump managed to have an hour-long call-in interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network Thursday morning that made news on several fronts.
In addition to announcing that he won’t “waste my time” participating in a virtual second presidential debate, which the debate commission announced Thursday would take place in lieu of the planned town hall due to the president’s coronavirus diagnosis, Trump also referred to Sen. Kamala Harris as a “monster.”
Imagining Harris having to take over for a Biden presidency, Trump said: “This monster that was on stage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night by the way, this monster she says, ‘No, no, there won’t be fracking, there won’t be this.’”
Trump then formed his lips to shout: “Everything she said was a lie!”
Watch the gaslighting below:
