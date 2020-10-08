News
Outrage After Police Officer Not Charged in Fatal Shooting of Black Teen [VIDEO]
*Protesters took to the streets in Wisconsin on Wednesday after the district attorney announced he would not press charges against a Black police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager outside a Milwaukee mall in February.
Alvin Cole, 17, was the third fatal shooting in the past five years for Officer Joseph Mensah, and the prior shootings were also ruled justified, Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN reports.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm detailed in a 14-page report that Cole was carrying a stolen 9 mm handgun, and that body camera footage/audio shows that he fired a shot while fleeing from officers and refusing commands to drop the gun.
Despite not pressing charges, the report suggests Mensah be terminated from the police department.
“He did not surrender the weapon and was fired upon by Officer Mensah causing his death,” Chisholm wrote, ABC 13 reports. “(T)here is sufficient evidence that Officer Mensah had an actual subjective belief that deadly force was necessary and that belief was objectively reasonable.”
READ MORE: ‘Insufficient Evidence’ in Lighter Fluid Attack on Biracial Woman in Wisconsin
Justice prevailed today. Officer Joseph Mensah deserves our utmost appreciation.
Read my full statement here → https://t.co/ThzOffsCtA pic.twitter.com/7e8WLIX0eM
— Julian Bradley (@BradleyForWI) October 7, 2020
“Given recent events in Kenosha, Louisville, and other cities around the country, it should be clear that we all must do everything we can to keep our community peaceful. Violence is not the answer; it only impoverishes communities and brings more pain and despair,” Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said in the statement.
“I ask all people, regardless of their viewpoints, to remain peaceful and calm as we work our way through this difficult time,” he added. “We all must keep each other safe.”
An attorney for Cole’s family denied police claims that Cole fired a gun at officers before his death.
Nearly a hundred protesters march onto Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, less than an hour after the announcement that no charges will be filed against Officer Joseph Mensah #MilwaukeeProtests #AlvinCole #Wauwatosa #JosephMensah #Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/Dupn21oCJv
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 7, 2020
According to an MSN article: “An independent report confirmed that Cole was armed with a stolen pistol and that he shot himself in the arm before he was killed. He was on his knees as officers surrounded him, the report said. Police told Cole to drop his gun before he was shot. Cole never fired any shots at officers. Mensah was the only officer to fire any shots, according to the report.”
“At the time Cole’s firearm was recovered from the pavement of the parking lot, there was a spent casing in the chamber of the gun,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday. “The loaded extended magazine was recovered from the inside of the sling bag, indicating that the firearm was only capable of firing a round that was in the chamber. This means that Cole, presuming he fired the one round in the chamber as he was running, did not have any more bullets in the gun at the time he was shot.”
The independent report released this week noted that Mensah should be fired because the probability is high that he will shoot a fourth person.
PROTEST ALERT:
Protests are beginning in #Milwaukee after D.A. Chisholm declined to press charges against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah.
Protesters here are attempting to get past police, lots of shoving. pic.twitter.com/sBY93m87p9
— This Is What’s Trending Now (@TrendingThisIs) October 7, 2020
crime
Toddler Dies Inside Hot Car After Father Refuses to Smash Out Windows [VIDEO]
*A Las Vegas man was arrested after his 1-year-old daughter was accidentally locked inside of a hot car and he refused to break open the windows, according to authorities.
Officers wanted to smash open the window to rescue the child, but Sidney Deal, 27, reportedly claimed he couldn’to afford to pay for any damages to his new car. Deal also declined assistance from his brother, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Officers were called to the scene after Deal locked his keys inside the car, with his daughter Sayah inside. The police reportedly offered to break the windows, call a tow truck or get a locksmith for Deal, but cops say he delcined help to rescue his daughter who was locked inside the vehicle on a scorching-hot afternoon.
READ MORE: It Appears Kelly Rowland is … Pregnant with 2nd Child – She Confirms it! / PHOTOS
Today I’m continuing to follow the death of 21-month-old Sayah Deal, who was found dead in a car earlier this week. Her father Sidney Deal is being charged with child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm.
We will have continuing coverage tonight on @8NewsNow. pic.twitter.com/dRWwXtNBin
— Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) October 7, 2020
Deal allegedely downplayed the severity of the situation by claiming the air conditioner was on inside the car. He also refused assistance from a tow company because he couldn’t afford it, according to the arrest report.
“The dad said that the (air conditioner) was on and the kid was playing, and when the officers arrived they saw that she was breathing,” explained police spokesman Larry Hadfield. “But when the officers got concerned for the child’s well-being, they broke the window.”
Sayah was dead by the time the window was eventually smashed.
Cops believe she was in the car for over one hour, as her body had settled into rigor mortis, according to the report. But Deal’s family tell a differnt tale, and refuse to let the media smear his name and reputation. Scroll up and hear their side of the story via the YouTube clip above.
Deal was reportedly arrested and charged with one count of child abuse or neglect causing substantial bodily harm. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lenny Kravitz Recalls Bill Cosby Kicking Pregnant Lisa Bonet Off ‘A Different World’
*Lenny Kravitz has revealed in his newly released memoir, “Let Love Rule,” that Bill Cosby got so mad when Lisa Bonet became pregnant that he kicked her off “A Different World.”
According to Kravitz, Cosby was not down with the idea of a knocked-up Denise Hustable raising a child on her own. The rock star recalls Bonet and the show’s producer Debbie Allen calling a meeting with Cosby at the time.
“You’re here to tell me you’re pregnant, aren’t you?” Cosby allegedly asked Bonet.
As reported by Page Six, Allen liked the idea of the daughter of Dr. Cliff Huxtable, played by Cosby on “The Cosby Show,” being a single mother with support of her friends.
Kravitz writes of Cosby’s reaction “Lisa Bonet is pregnant,” he announced, “but Denise Huxtable is not.”
READ MORE: Bill Cosby: Pa. Supreme Court to Hear Appeal of Sex Assault Conviction
Cosby then pulled Bonet off the series, according to Lenny. After his daughter with Lisa was born, Cosby allowed the actress to return to “The Cosby Show.”
“But from then on, her relationship with Bill was tense and ultimately untenable,” Kravitz writes.
Bonet eventually left “The Cosby Show” in 1991 and was not invited back for the show’s finale.
Elsewhere in his book, Kravitz recalls the childhood moment when his parents sat him down to talk about his father’s infidelity. Rather than apologize, his father said to him, “You’ll do it, too.”
“I didn’t understand the severity of that statement, and that’s not the answer my mother expected to come out of his mouth,” Kravitz tells USA TODAY. “She was passing the ball to my father, and that would have been his cue to say, “You know, son, I was wrong. I hope you learn from this, etc., etc.” But he said what he said, and wow, that was really hardcore,” he shared.
“I look at it now after writing the book and think he was just speaking from his truth. He went through the same experience with his father, which is one of the reasons he left home young and went to the military. This was a monkey on his back that he’d been trying to get off, only to repeat his father’s history,” Kravitz continued.
“He just figured this was a generational problem that I, too, would repeat. It’s quite deep – it’s like something out of a play. And I didn’t realize its power until I got older, and I had to really work on it and understand it and conquer it. That’s taken (all) my energy and effort throughout my lifetime.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Shay Johnson Responds to Her Explosive Family Drama on ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’ [VIDEO]
*“Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Shay Johnson will kick off the season 7 premiere of “Iyanla: Fix My Life” on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network this month
Johnson and several relatives turn to the spiritual life coach for help with personal and family issues. In a preview clip, emotions run high and the reality star storms out and says, “I’m not willing to deal with this s–t. Lady, I’m out.”
When Vanzant tells Johnson “You don’t know what the process is” Johnson responds, “F–k the process!”
Johnson addressed the episode teaser on Instagram, saying “I’ve never seen a therapist before so this was very new to me,” she shared.
“There were heated ‘situations’ between Iyanla and I, which I will explain more once the show airs, but definitely stay tuned,” she added.
READ MORE: Iyanla Vanzant Defends Judge Tammy; She and Lil’ Bro Set An Example of Righteousness (WATCH)
View this post on Instagram
@iyanlavanzant #FixMyLife …. Saturday October 31 …This two hour special of Iyanla Fix My Life will be based on myself and family issues with my 2 brothers @joejohnsonspeaks and @officialemjay my sister @branpj and my #Mother… i’ve never seen a therapist before so this was very new to me… there were heated “situations” between Iyanla and I which I will explain more once the show airs but definitely stay tuned… #ShayMob #iyanlafixmylife #Shay #ShayJohnson #iyanla
Comedian and actress Luenell will also appear on the series this season.
In a description OWN says: “Iyanla will guide in the healing of the mother-daughter relationship with comedienne Luenell, bring together broken families, heal failing marriages, and even ‘fix’ clients who are in crisis mode in their personal and professional lives. Secrets will be exposed, relationships will be changed, and tears will flow as the process of change is often more emotionally debilitating than anyone imagines.”
“Iyanla: Fix My Life” premieres on Oct. 31 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.
Watch the trailer below.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]